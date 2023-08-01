19 Products I Don't Understand How You've Lived Your Whole Life Without

Popular items from this list:
A shockingly affordable and roomy duffel bag that's incredibly lightweight and waterproof
"I packed 14 DAYS worth of clothes into THIS BAG. First of all, YES it fits in the Frontier and Spirit personal item bin.
I had my bag stuffed to the brim, and with a strong push down into the bin, the bag fully fits. It’s very thin and moldable, which is beneficial for squeezing it into the bin. If the bag wasn’t stuffed, I’m sure it would fit into the bin without any resistance. But regardless, it worked perfectly and saved me SO much money by not buying a checked bag.
I had a 14-day trip to Florida where it was very warm (so no winter clothes) and here’s what fit into the bag: one pair of platform sandals, one pair of jeans, two pairs of lounge pants, three shorts, two workout shorts, three workout bras, four skirts, four tank tops, one dress, four long-sleeve shirts, a robe, six underwear, six pairs of socks, four bras, two bikinis, a medium-sized toiletry bag and a hair brush. I had laundry available where I was staying, but even if I hadn’t, this bag probably would’ve held enough to get me by. BUY THIS BAG if you want to save money on flights. Don’t be alarmed if it doesn’t seem like it will fit into the bin, as long as you brought majority soft and flexible items, just shove it into the bin and it will fit!!!" —Nancy Hansford
"Miracle bag. This bag is awesome! It is unreal how much stuff fits in it...but still goes perfectly under the seat
. I will be checking a lot less luggage in the future thanks to this cheap little bag. Highly recommend!" —Jodi
Burt's Bees after-sun soother, an aloe and coconut oil formula that'll come to your rescue
"Whenever someone I know has a sunburn, I become that super annoying product-pusher friend. I tell everyone about the sun soother! Really, Burt’s Bees should pay me. It rubs into the skin like lotion so you don’t feel greasy and you can immediately put on clothes after application.
A little goes a long way! It smells good without being overpowering (and I’m picky about scents!). Most importantly, it works!
I’ve had everything from slight burn to looks-like-a-lobster-feels-like-fire and this sun soother has eliminated the pain/itch and drastically reduced the eventual peel
. Even if it does peel later on, it’s minimal compared to what it would be and look like if I had not used this sun soother. I don’t burn easily and love this product; my husband is as fair as they come and it’s his favorite sunburn solution as well. Highly recommend!" —Jessie P.
A whimsical and satisfying rolling egg dispenser that'll be the coolest thing to hit your fridge
!
Here it is! The best egg container on Amazon!
How can I say that? Easy! Engineering! The slight tilt angle on the bottom of the container that the egg drawer sits on forces eggs to lightly roll forward, keeping all your eggs in the front, and never in the back, where you don't need them
. It's super easy to use, so easy to clean, comes apart and can hold a full can organizer on top without issue, so no issues with sturdiness. It can easily hold 14 large eggs. Easily one of my favorite purchases." —Karingan
A standing weeder designed to pull out the weeds by the roots while sparing your back and knees from strain
It's made by an Oregon-based family-owned small business.Promising review:
"Oh my god, I friggin' love this tool. I bought this on a whim given we bought our first house and know nothing about caring for a yard. Boy has it come in handy. Our new house had a ton of weeds in the front yard and this tool helped me get most of them out in no time. In fact, the process of yanking out the weeds was strangely satisfying! I don't think anyone can say that weeding is fun but this tool made it as close to fun as you can get
, especially when you see a long root along with the weed you pulled." —JG
A truly genius two-sided travel cup so you never have to choose between water and iced coffee
!
"You NEED this. This product is AMAZING. When I run errands, I hate bringing both a water bottle and coffee tumbler. This product solves that issue. I ran it through my dishwasher to clean it, and the plastic didn’t morph at all. 10/10 recommend!" —Megan Huffman
A super smart Goodful wired meat thermometer
This baby is heat-resistant up to 716 degrees and preprogrammed with the USDA-approved safe temperatures for different meats, and can even sound an alert when your deliciousness has reached the right temp. It's also got a timer, plus a stand and a magnet back for easy display and storage.
A waterproof pouch that'll make summer excursions way less stressful
Reviewers do note that the touchscreen doesn't work as well when you're actually underwater. It fits any phone up to about 3.9 inches x 6.7 inches. Promising review:
"I purchased this case in July for an upcoming canoe trip with a friend, and as luck would have it, we flipped our canoe. Being the rebel that I am, I chose not to wear my phone around my neck, and so it, my ID, and my debit card ended up at the bottom of the river. I assumed it would be discovered a thousand years from now and placed in a museum as an ancient artifact. Fast forward to this week. I was contacted via FB by an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office diver and guess what he found? Yup, my phone case with all of the contents intact and dry as a bone!
He had to cut the case open, but there was not one single drop of water in it
and he ended up purchasing a case for himself because he was just that impressed!" —Julie M.
A flexible clip-on strainer so your basic pots can moonlight as colanders
It can bend to fit pretty much any size pot!
"I am so happy I purchased this strainer. I was really tired of trying to lure an unsuspecting (yet hungry) family member to hold the strainer so I didn't burn my hands or dump the pasta or vegetables into the sink. This strainer is a time and aggravation saver.
It's kind of small, so I wasn't sure I would like it, but it even works on my large (8 quart and up) pots. I have some pots with the rolled lids and ones that flare out a bit. The strainer works great on both. I have used this several times and it has never slipped off. I usually cook one pound of pasta at a time and it holds up well. I like the flexibility of the strainer to work with varied sizes. The other good thing is that this hardly takes up any space at all.
" —Jersey Girl
Juno & Co.'s Clean 10 Cleansing Balm, a luxe-feeling makeup remover made with vitamin E
"I LOVE THIS PRODUCT!!!! I found it on TikTok and OMG!! It works so well. I don't have to sit there and rub the crap out of my eyelashes to get the waterproof mascara off. I will admit, it doesn't take 100% of the makeup off but about 95% of my makeup comes off. It is not water-resistant, as emulsifying it with water helps take the makeup off. I have not found a better makeup remover, and yes, that includes micellar water (which also works well but leaves my skin feeling oily).
With this cleansing balm, my face feels hydrated and smooth. LOVE LOVE LOVE IT!!!!!!!! 1,000/10 would recommend!!!" —Deetje Frederick
"The BEST I’ve ever used! This product melts away my makeup like a dream!!
I exclusively wear waterproof mascara and I was struggling to find a product that would take it off easily without burning my eyes or otherwise irritating them. I decided to try this one out and needless to say my eyes have never been happier! This balm doesn’t burn and the fact that it gets all my makeup off the first time makes my skin much less irritated and red.
This balm is a 10/10 for me🏻." —ellie white
A lift-top storage coffee table that'll be a total game-changer for your living room
"Great coffee table for the price. The raising feature is also more useful than I thought
. It’s great if you want to eat a meal on the couch or if you are working from home and want your laptop raised up to a better height. Even when raised, the surface is quite sturdy
. If you are searching for a great-looking coffee table for an awesome price, this is the table for you." —Evan
"We had a bigger coffee table that seemed to just catch all of our junk mail and whatnots. With a new grandbaby who just started walking, we love being able to stash everything out of her reach.
Love the color and design. Sturdy, perfect size and plenty of storage inside for us!" —A Cook
A waterproof travel soap case so you can bring your specialized skin care bars on trips
: "I have ordered these twice now. Great little product! We tend to move from place to place while we're traveling, so it's important to have a waterproof place for damp soil and other personal care items. I love these because they are waterproof and don't take up any more room in the luggage than is necessary to hold your items. They are really well made and exactly what I needed. Highly recommended shop!" —Tara Kiene
Impressive peel-and-stick waterproof contact paper if you've been thinking about upgrading to stainless-steel appliances
Promising review:
"This stainless-steel wrap worked out great! Our fridge now matches the rest of our appliances.
I like how it's thicker than normal contact paper. It made it much easier to install." —rach
A rather genius pool float lounger designed with a 'cup holder' for busty folks
Promising review:
"I bought this pool float for my wife and she absolutely loves it! She says it’s by far her favorite float!
I know it started out as a joke but it’s really a brilliant idea! Well done!" —Garry M.
A magnetic bobby pin holder for anyone who knows the struggle of never being able to find a pin when you need one
Promising review:
"Best thing I've bought for my bathroom in years. Never will I lose a bobby pin again. Love this little thing. Magnetic power is really good
too." —Ashbash
A Litter Genie, because you've heard of a Diaper Genie, but would also love a cheaper, easier version for all the nasty litter you scoop out of your cat's box
It comes with one refill, but you can get more here
"I live on the second floor of an apartment building and I have a 3-year-old son. My cat's litter box is in the living room. I clean the litter box daily and was finding it difficult to take it down to the first floor trash can daily
because I couldn't leave my son alone or was too exhausted after he went to sleep to do so. If I put it in my regular trash can, it of course smelled up the entire room. I use this daily to get rid of the litter and don't smell a thing
. I even asked guests if they smell anything, and I've heard that they can't smell anything at all
. I think it works better than my Diaper Genie did. Highly recommend!" —M
A rash guard top and high-waisted swim bottom for anyone who loves the bikini look but hates shoulder sunburns
Promising review:
"Loved this suit! I went to Mexico on vacation and was concerned with getting too much sun. The top was perfect and I was expecting to hate the bottoms but they fit and looked great for my frame! Not only was this functional but super cute
and I received a lot of compliments. I also did not get sunburned laying on the beach all day.
" —Amazon Customer
A rechargeable clip-on amber book light no voracious reader should be without
!
!Promising review:
"This was the best gift from my husband! Love reading in bed without having to use lamp light. Three settings of brightness are perfect, it's lightweight, and best of all holds a charge literally forever! I took it on a long airplane trip and was able to read without the annoying overhead light (especially when others are trying to sleep). Highly recommend!" —Rick Angelo
A cute Dash 2-cup rice cooker you can also use to prep oatmeal, pasta, soup or quinoa in under 20 minutes
There's also a "keep warm" function, and it comes with a measuring cup and rice paddle, plus a recipe book and access to a database with even more recipes!Promising reviews:
"I love this rice cooker. I've used it a dozen times. It cooks rice so fast.
I use the small cup they provide, fill the rice to the top, and then add two of the same small cups of water. Hit the cook button and go on to do other things. When it's done it's on warm. I don't add any butter or salt, the rice is cooked perfectly. The pot is nonstick, so very easy to clean up
. Highly recommend." —DRG
"I wasn't expecting much for such a low-priced appliance. I'm glad I gambled on it — what a surprise that this cute little rice cooker performs exactly as it's advertised. It cooks rice perfectly, keeps it warm for as long as you want, and cleanup is a breeze!!!!
It's so little that at first, you can't believe it could make so much. Definitely get this if you're cooking for one or two." —Julie S.
The perfect wedding guest dress that no one else will have
Rebdolls is a woman- and Latine-owned small business. The dress is available in women's sizes M–5X.