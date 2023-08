19 Products I Don't Understand How You've Lived Your Whole Life Without

A shockingly affordable and roomy duffel bag that's incredibly lightweight and waterproof

"I packed 14 DAYS worth of clothes into THIS BAG.I had my bag stuffed to the brim, and with a strong push down into the bin, the bag fully fits. It’s very thin and moldable, which is beneficial for squeezing it into the bin. If the bag wasn’t stuffed, I’m sure it would fit into the bin without any resistance. But regardless,I had a 14-day trip to Florida where it was very warm (so no winter clothes) and here’s what fit into the bag: one pair of platform sandals, one pair of jeans, two pairs of lounge pants, three shorts, two workout shorts, three workout bras, four skirts, four tank tops, one dress, four long-sleeve shirts, a robe, six underwear, six pairs of socks, four bras, two bikinis, a medium-sized toiletry bag and a hair brush. I had laundry available where I was staying, but even if I hadn’t, this bag probably would’ve held enough to get me by. BUY THIS BAG if you want to save money on flights. Don’t be alarmed if it doesn’t seem like it will fit into the bin, as long as you brought majority soft and flexible items, just shove it into the bin and it will fit!!!" — Nancy Hansford "Miracle bag. This bag is awesome!. I will be checking a lot less luggage in the future thanks to this cheap little bag. Highly recommend!" — Jodi