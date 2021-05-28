19 Striking Photos You Missed This Week

During the ever-changing news cycle, it’s easy to miss captivating images that fly under the radar. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered.

We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world this past week. Check them out below. Above: Gianna Floyd, daughter of George Floyd, along with other family members and lawyers, raise fists and say Floyd’s name while facing reporters at the White House following their meeting with President Joe Biden in Washington, D.C., May 25, 2021. Credit: Kevin Lamarque via Reuters

Owen Humphreys/PA via AP

People walk along the seafront in Blyth, Northumberland, England, on May 24.

Khalil Hamra via AP

Palestinians sit around a fire as they spend the night next to their destroyed homes, which were recently hit by Israeli airstrikes, in the town of Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza Strip, on May 26.

Ross D. Franklin via AP

Umpire Nick Mahrley, left, calls a foul ball as San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey, middle, questions the call and the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Tim Locastro, right, runs toward home plate during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Phoenix on May 26. The Giants defeated the Diamondbacks 5-4.

JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform a flyover above graduating U.S. Naval Academy midshipmen during their commencement ceremony in Annapolis, Maryland, on May 28.

MAXIM SHEMETOV via REUTERS

People are reflected in a puddle as they watch the sunset in Moscow on May 27.

Mark Baker via AP

A woman rides her bicycle through a heavy mist in a park as the sun rises in Sydney on May 25.

MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images

Palestinian members of Gaza’s Bar Woolf sports team perform with fire in Beit Lahia, above the ruins of a building destroyed in recent Israeli airstrikes, on May 26. A ceasefire was reached late last week after 11 days of deadly violence between Israel and the Hamas movement that runs Gaza, stopping Israel’s devastating bombardment on the overcrowded Palestinian coastal enclave which, according to the Gaza health ministry, killed 248 Palestinians, including 66 children, and wounded more than 1,900 people. Meanwhile, rockets from Gaza claimed 12 lives in Israel, including one child and an Israeli soldier.

Dmitri Lovetsky via AP

Sculptures of angels on St. Isaac’s Cathedral are silhouetted against the full moon rising in the clouds over St. Petersburg, Russia, on May 26.

Salvatore Allegra via AP

Lava gushes from a crater of Mount Etna, Europe’s largest active volcano, near Catania, Sicily, Italy, early on May 25.

Julio Cortez via AP

A supermoon gives backdrop to a Brood X cicada as it breaks out of its nymph shell on the branch of a tree in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, on May 25.

SIMON WOHLFAHRT/AFP via Getty Images

A person carries a suitcase on their head as Congolese people flee from Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, after the eruption of the Nyiragongo volcano, at a border point known as “Petite Barriere” in Gisenyi, Rwanda, on May 23. The government of the DRC has ordered the evacuation of the eastern city of Goma after the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo overlooking the border city. The lava reached the city’s airport early Sunday, with an official from Virunga National Park, where the volcano is located, telling his staff: “The situation is deteriorating.”

Andrew Milligan/PA via AP

Britain’s Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, land-yacht on the beach at St Andrews, Scotland, on May 26, as their tour of Scotland continues.

Peter Dejong via AP

Trial judges and lawyers view the reconstructed wreckage of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 at the Gilze-Rijen military air base, southern Netherlands, on May 26.

John Locher via AP

Kene Daniels, right, and Amman Raheem watch the documentary “Rebuilding Black Wall Street” at a drive-in screening during centennial commemorations of the Tulsa Race Massacre in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on May 26.

Peter Dejong via AP

Milieudefensie director Donald Pols, right, celebrates the outcome of the verdict in the court case of Milieudefensie, the Dutch arm of the Friends of the Earth environmental organization, against Shell in The Hague, Netherlands, on May 26. In a landmark legal battle of climate change activists in the Netherlands, energy giant Shell was ordered to rein in its carbon emissions.

REMO CASILLI via REUTERS

Pope Francis greets people as he arrives at the San Damaso courtyard for the weekly general audience at the Vatican, May 26.

ALEXEY PAVLISHAK via REUTERS

A gibbon walks amid models of vehicles at a zoo in the park of miniatures in Bakhchisaray, Crimea, May 24.

PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

The sun sets behind the Burbo Bank Offshore Wind Farm in Liverpool Bay in the Irish Sea, northwest England, on May 26.