Yann Guichaoua-Photos via Getty Images The bodies of the two Americans were found in the sea near Portocolom on the Spanish island of Mallorca.

Two American men died on Monday in a sea cliff climbing accident in Mallorca.

Their bodies were found floating in the sea near Portocolom on the southeast coast of the Spanish island, reported multiple local media outlets.

Police believe the pair, aged 25 and 35, had been deep-water soloing (also known as psicobloc, in which participants free-climb around caves and rocks over water) and fell following a rockslide, reported El Mundo newspaper.

Emergency services workers retrieved the bodies from the water. The victims’ names were not released.

Spain’s Civil Guard agency is investigating.