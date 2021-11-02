'Amazing' Dogs Work Together To Save Owner Who Collapsed

Two very good dogs have been hailed as “amazing” for the role they played in the rescue of their owner.

When the 71-year-old man collapsed and fell unconscious on Braithwaite How in England’s northwest Lake District on Saturday morning, one of the dogs went to find help while the other remained by their owner’s side.

The black Labrador raised the alarm by chasing down and barking at a woman who’d earlier walked by. The hiker followed the Labrador and found its golden retriever companion “lying by the unconscious man,” the Keswick Mountain Rescue Team detailed on Instagram.

The woman called emergency services. The dogs’ owner regained consciousness when medics arrived and was “taken to hospital for further checks,” said rescuers.