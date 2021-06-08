“2 Hearts” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The romantic drama premiered in theaters in October 2020 and received generally negative reviews, but it’s reaching new eyes after joining Netflix on June 2. Starring Jacob Elordi and based on a true story, “2 Hearts” follows two couples in different decades and locations who come to be linked in a powerful way.

The next two movies on the list are animated family-friendly flicks. “Home” is a 2015 film about a girl’s quest to save the planet during an alien invasion; “Dog Gone Trouble” is a Netflix movie that tells the story of a pampered pooch who has to learn to survive on the big city streets.

Two other animated films with similar themes appear in the top 10: Dreamworks’ “Monsters vs. Aliens” and the Netflix movie “The Mitchells vs. the Machines.”

As for more adult-oriented content, the new thriller “Xtreme” is No. 4 and follows a retired hit man’s revenge quest. “The Interpreter,” a 2005 political thriller starring Nicole Kidman, is the ninth most popular film on the platform.

