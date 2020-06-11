U.S. Passes 2 Million Coronavirus Cases

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. passed 2 million on Thursday.

New data from Johns Hopkins University shows the U.S. leading the world in infection numbers under a White House administration that has downplayed the threat for months.

More than 112,000 people in the U.S. have died from the virus. And as states begin the process of reopening, they’re also seeing growing coronavirus infection rates. On Monday, Texas reported nearly 2,000 new coronavirus hospitalizations, its highest number yet. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott still plans to reopen many businesses like bars and restaurants at 50% capacity, according to NPR.

President Donald Trump, who has long dismissed the seriousness of the global pandemic, has expressed his desire to hold large campaign rallies. As millions across the nation have protested police killings in the U.S., Trump has used the opportunity to argue he can now hold rallies.

“BIG DEMAND!” he tweeted Tuesday about holding rallies. “Starting up again soon, maybe next week!”

