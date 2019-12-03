2 School Shootings In Wisconsin In 2 Days

An officer shot an armed student at a Wisconsin high school on Monday. It happened again on Tuesday, just 90 miles away.

Waukesha South High School went into lockdown Monday morning after an officer shot a 17-year-old student armed with a handgun, Waukesha Police Chief Russell Jack said.

According to Jack’s statement, a student reported to school officials that a classmate had a gun. When the school resource officer responded to the classroom, police say the armed student ignored commands to take his hands from his pockets. The student then allegedly removed a gun from his waistband and pointed it at the officer, who shot the student.

Both the officer and student have not been identified. The officer is an 11-year veteran of the department. The armed student was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

As classes at Waukesha South resumed Tuesday morning, another school shooting took place just 90 miles away at Oshkosh West High School.

Oshkosh police say the student was “armed with a weapon and confronted a school resource officer. The student and officer were both injured and transported to local hospitals.”

It’s unclear what weapon the student had. No one else was injured in the shooting, police said.

Student Dakota Meisel told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel he heard people yelling and running, and what sounded like a gunshot.

“We all got into the part of the room, closed all the doors, turned off the lights, and sat in the back of the class room quiet and we contacted parents and siblings, and waited until told what to do,” he told the publication.

Police have not said whether the two shooting incidents are related.

This is a developing story.