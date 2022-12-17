What's Hot

U.S. News
Gun Controlmass shootingschicago mass shootinggunman

2 Students Shot Dead By Masked Gunman Outside Chicago High School

“We must put an end to these unspeakable tragedies and rid our communities of gun violence," Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker tweeted after the shootings.
Mary Papenfuss

Two teenagers were fatally shot Friday by a masked gunman who opened fire outside a Chicago high school.

The boys, 14 and 15, were declared dead at a local hospital. Two other teenagers, a boy and girl, were injured but expected to survive, according to officials.

Gunfire erupted as students were walking out of Benito Juarez High School on the city’s west side at the end of the school day. It was unclear late yesterday if the teens shot were students.

The suspect — dressed in a black sweatshirt and jacket and wearing a black mask — was seen fleeing the scene, The Chicago Sun-Times reported. No one was in custody as of Friday evening, police said.

“I only heard three shots but already there were two people on the ground,” one witness told the newspaper.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) said in a tweet that his “heart goes out to the family and friends” of the victims.

Schools are the “cornerstone of neighborhoods and students deserve to feel safe,” he added. “We must put an end to these unspeakable tragedies and rid our communities of gun violence.”

