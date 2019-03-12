Huffpost

There’s no easier way to get dressed than throwing on a button-up shirt. It’s a capsule wardrobe staple and looks super polished with a pair of jeans, shorts or even with a midi skirt in the summer.

Whether you like a crisp white short-sleeve button-up or the look of a striped long-sleeve, there are plenty of boxy button-up shirts to suit your style. A personal favorite button-up brand is Cloth & Stone, which is super soft and lightweight for those sweltering summer days.

We’ve rounded up 20 boxy button-up shirts that will make dressing for spring a breeze.