There’s no easier way to get dressed than throwing on a button-up shirt. It’s a capsule wardrobe staple and looks super polished with a pair of jeans, shorts or even with a midi skirt in the summer.
Whether you like a crisp white short-sleeve button-up or the look of a striped long-sleeve, there are plenty of boxy button-up shirts to suit your style. A personal favorite button-up brand is Cloth & Stone, which is super soft and lightweight for those sweltering summer days.
We’ve rounded up 20 boxy button-up shirts that will make dressing for spring a breeze.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
1
The Japanese Oxford Square Shirt
Everlane
2
Madewell Central Drapey Shirt
Nordstrom
3
Cloth & Stone Laredo Chambray Buttondown
Anthropologie
4
Warehouse button through shirt in ecru
ASOS
5
V-Cut Button Up Shirt
& Other Stories
6
Only button through short sleeve top in khaki
ASOS
7
Madewell Central Blouse
Nordstrom
8
Rails Val Tie Front Shirt
Nordstrom
9
Cloth & Stone Emma Buttondown
Anthropologie
10
The Cotton Short-Sleeve Popover Shirt
Everlane
11
ASOS DESIGN boxy top with contrast buttons
ASOS
12
Grayson The Hero Washed Cotton Shirt
Nordstrom
13
Oversized Button Up Shirt
& Other Stories
14
Vero Moda Button Down Long Sleeve Blouse
ASOS
15
Astrid Blouse
Anthropologie
16
1901 Print Shirt
Nordstrom
17
Tribal Stretch Shirting Roll Up Sleeve Shirt
Zappos
18
The Clean Silk Short-Sleeve Square Shirt
Everlane
19
1.State Button-Up Tie Front Top
Nordstrom
20
Jag Jeans Adley Button Up Shirt
Zappos