20 Boxy Button-Up Shirts That Make Spring Style A Breeze

The square shape is flattering and airy.

There’s no easier way to get dressed than throwing on a button-up shirt. It’s a capsule wardrobe staple and looks super polished with a pair of jeans, shorts or even with a midi skirt in the summer.

Whether you like a crisp white short-sleeve button-up or the look of a striped long-sleeve, there are plenty of boxy button-up shirts to suit your style. A personal favorite button-up brand is Cloth & Stone, which is super soft and lightweight for those sweltering summer days.

We’ve rounded up 20 boxy button-up shirts that will make dressing for spring a breeze.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
The Japanese Oxford Square Shirt
Everlane
Get it for $68 on Everlane.
2
Madewell Central Drapey Shirt
Nordstrom
Get it for $80 from Nordstrom.
3
Cloth & Stone Laredo Chambray Buttondown
Anthropologie
Find it for $98 at Anthropologie.
4
Warehouse button through shirt in ecru
ASOS
Find it for $51 on ASOS.
5
V-Cut Button Up Shirt
& Other Stories
Find it for $70 on & Other Stories.
6
Only button through short sleeve top in khaki
ASOS
Find it for $35 on ASOS.
7
Madewell Central Blouse
Nordstrom
Find it for $65 at Nordstrom.
8
Rails Val Tie Front Shirt
Nordstrom
FInd it for $90 from Nordstrom.
9
Cloth & Stone Emma Buttondown
Anthropologie
Find it for $98 on Anthropologie.
10
The Cotton Short-Sleeve Popover Shirt
Everlane
Find it for $55 on Everlane.
11
ASOS DESIGN boxy top with contrast buttons
ASOS
Get it for $40 on ASOS.
12
Grayson The Hero Washed Cotton Shirt
Nordstrom
Find it for $128 at Nordstrom.
13
Oversized Button Up Shirt
& Other Stories
Find it for $69 at & Other Stories.
14
Vero Moda Button Down Long Sleeve Blouse
ASOS
Get it for $43 on ASOS.
15
Astrid Blouse
Anthropologie
Find it for $130 at Anthropologie.
16
1901 Print Shirt
Nordstrom
Find it for $69 at Nordstrom.
17
Tribal Stretch Shirting Roll Up Sleeve Shirt
Zappos
Find it for $70 on Zappos
18
The Clean Silk Short-Sleeve Square Shirt
Everlane
Find it for $98 at Everlane.
19
1.State Button-Up Tie Front Top
Nordstrom
Get if for $69 on Nordstrom.
20
Jag Jeans Adley Button Up Shirt
Zappos
Find it for $69 on Zappos.
