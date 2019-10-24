20 Cold-Weather Essentials To Stock Up On During Anthropologie’s Sale On Sale

HuffPost Anthropologie 40% Off Cold-Weather Essentials

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Your morning and evening commute might be starting to feel a little colder ― so it’s time to start thinking about stocking your winter wardrobe with practical pieces that will keep you warm, but still feel trendy.

Luckily, you don’t have to dig too deep into your wallet to update your wardrobe because Anthropologie just made its sale section an extra 40% off for a limited time. The sale is packed with winter-ready essentials that’ll fit right into your closet for a fraction of the original price.

We’ve scoped out the sale and found knit midi skirts (a more weather-appropriate alternative to our beloved satin midi skirts) that’ll keep your knees covered from the cold, long coats that’ll protect you from a chill, and even bags that’ll keep your hands in your pockets.