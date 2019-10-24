HuffPost Finds

20 Cold-Weather Essentials To Stock Up On During Anthropologie’s Sale On Sale

Keep yourself and your wallet warm with 40% off sale items at Anthropologie.
Your morning and evening commute might be starting to feel a little colder ― so it’s time to start thinking about stocking your winter wardrobe with practical pieces that will keep you warm, but still feel trendy.

Luckily, you don’t have to dig too deep into your wallet to update your wardrobe because Anthropologie just made its sale section an extra 40% off for a limited time. The sale is packed with winter-ready essentials that’ll fit right into your closet for a fraction of the original price.

We’ve scoped out the sale and found knit midi skirts (a more weather-appropriate alternative to our beloved satin midi skirts) that’ll keep your knees covered from the cold, long coats that’ll protect you from a chill, and even bags that’ll keep your hands in your pockets.

Check out 20 of the best cold-weather essentials in Anthropologie’s 40% off sale while it’s still live:

1
Piccadilly Coat
Anthropologie
Get it for $150 with an additional 40% off.
2
Plaid Jasper Coat
Anthropologie
Get it for $170 with an additional 40% off.
3
Sascha Asymmetrical Jacket
Anthropologie
Get it for $100 with an additional 40% off.
4
Valentina Quilted Bomber Jacket
Anthropologie
Get it for $100 with an additional 40% off.
5
Gracie Plaid Turtleneck Pullover
Anthropologie
Get it for $100 with an additional 40% off.
6
Maggie Bell-Sleeved Sweater
Anthropologie
Get it for $90 with an additional 40% off.
7
Tabitha Ruffled Top
Anthropologie
Get it for $50 with an additional 40% off.
8
Suede Jumpsuit
Anthropologie
Get it for $90 with an additional 40% off.
9
Dalton Wrap Maxi Dress
Anthropologie
Get it for $100 with an additional 40% off.
10
Delancey Satin-Trimmed Cargo Joggers
Anthropologie
Get them for $60 with an additional 40% off.
11
Chiara Knit Bootcut Trousers
Anthropologie
Get them for $80 with an additional 40% off.
12
Slouched Trousers
Anthropologie
Get them for $80 with an additional 40% off.
13
Cecilia Prado Abstract Midi Skirt
Anthropologie
Get it for $120 with an additional 40% off.
14
Patchwork Knit Midi Skirt
Anthropologie
Get it for $100 with an additional 40% off.
15
Cilla Striped Maxi Skirt
Anthropologie
Get it for $100 with an additional 40% off.
16
Daphne Backpack
Anthropologie
Get it for $50 with an additional 40% off.
17
Ryan Tote Bag
Anthropologie
Get it for $60 with an additional 40% off.
18
Prudence Tote Bag
Anthropologie
Get it for $60 with an additional 40% off.
19
Francine Scarf
Anthropologie
Get it for $30 with an additional 40% off.
20
Silent D Heeled Ankle Boots
Anthropologie
Get them for $120 with an additional 40% off.
