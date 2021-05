A bottle of Ancient Greek Remedy facial oil

Instead of using a million products to hydrate your complexion, this multipurpose oil blend will help lock in moisture and keep irritation at bay. You can also use it on your hair to help tame frizziness."I brought initially on a whim because I was tired of buying the oils I needed separately and wanted to try something new. I WAS NOT DISAPPOINTED. I have kinky, curly and dry hair and I dye/bleach it often. I use this for moisture and my hair loves it. I also add it to hair masks or a pre-poo. For my skin, I mix this with my lotion and my shea butter.For my face, one pump does more than enough. If my hands are damp, I can use one pump for my face and my neck. This is now a staple in my skincare routine.. My sister is also now hooked on this as its one of the only moisturizers that have helped with her acne, tone and doesn't bother her sensitive skin." — Lo