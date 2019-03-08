The ladies of Twitter never fail to brighten our days with their brilliant ― and succinct ― wit. Each week, HuffPost Women rounds up hilarious musings of 280 characters or less.
Scroll through this week’s great tweets from women below. Then visit our Funniest Tweets From Women page for past roundups.
probably the greatest thing that can happen to you in this wild long life is you and your friends all agree it would be cooler to cancel plans and just stay in your own homes drinkin n textin each other— Kristen Arnett (@Kristen_Arnett) March 3, 2019
As a self-employed person, I fire myself upwards of 732 times a day— Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) March 7, 2019
you and your crew arriving to brunch with a reservation and not hungover. 🙏 🙏 🙏 pic.twitter.com/oHjVdNwEDt— Melissa Radzimski (@melissaradz) March 4, 2019
if the climate change is going to ruin the world in 12 years why the fuck do I have a roth ira— ziwe (@ziwe) March 7, 2019
My favorite part of unexpectedly seeing someone I know at the grocery store is waiting twenty minutes until they're gone to climb out of the freezer case.— Elizabeth Hackett (@LizHackett) March 6, 2019
every day i think about my dad calling laura dern "the mom from the movie where reese witherspoon does all that walking"— hunter harris (@hunteryharris) March 2, 2019
i’m out of town and according to my roommates’ amazon movie purchases ... things r not fine pic.twitter.com/OCcIJbh8k2— Morgan A Baila (@morganbaila) March 2, 2019
I pretend I am a burrito more than you might think.— roxane gay (@rgay) March 5, 2019
Sorry I can’t come to the phone right now I just saw that you were calling, silenced my phone, then flipped it over to ease my guilt. I’ll text you in two hours with an excuse!— Carly Ledbetter (@ledbettercarly) March 5, 2019
Me: *leaping into the seat behind the driver* FOLLOW THAT CAR— Pigeon Fancier (@isabelzawtun) March 5, 2019
Bus Driver: ma'am, I can't - *sees the ice cream truck I'm referring to, sets his jaw and guns the engine*
today in incredible power moves, my homegoods cashier sniffed each of my candles as she rung them up and nodded or shook her head after each one.— anna borges (@annabroges) March 6, 2019
THIS ENTIRE MEETING COULD HAVE BEEN AN EMAIL!!! pic.twitter.com/GABxBbnvcA— Shanita Hubbard (@msshanitarenee) March 5, 2019
need somebody to come crack my back like a glow stick and then dunk my whole body into a hot spring like it's a bag of lipton— Hannah Giorgis (@ethiopienne) March 5, 2019
My fav part of living alone is burning my mouth on a pizza bagel & spitting it onto the floor— julia davidovich (@juliadavidovich) March 4, 2019
if i dont wear this dress and run barefoot down the hallway of an abandoned castle at least once then What Is The Point https://t.co/olZizIjQjX— 𝔱𝔯𝔦𝔰𝔥 (@ULTRAGLOSS) March 5, 2019
I am the Kevin Jonas in this boy band called life— Natasha🥀 (@crownjuul) March 2, 2019
My therapist: <laughs at a joke I said>— sara mchenry (@yellowcardigan) March 6, 2019
Me (to myself): This is great. I’m going to get a good grade in therapy, something that is both normal to want and possible to achieve,
No one takes baths because it’s impossible to know when they’re over.— Abbi Crutchfield (@curlycomedy) March 5, 2019
I was looking up old Barbies on eBay, and all the Kens look like shitty Tinder dudes who got turned into dolls by a witch. pic.twitter.com/GXOXHtGkrI— Ariel Dumas (@ArielDumas) March 6, 2019
the absolute joy of LA is that at any given moment there’s an 8 year old hotter than you getting her pictures taken against a large wall— Alyssa Limperis (@alyssalimp) March 7, 2019