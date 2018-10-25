Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
20 Perfect Gifts For Guys Who Are Hard To Buy For

Gift ideas for men who have everything they already want.
By Brittany Nims
10/25/2018 06:24pm ET
franckreporter via Getty Images

Those guys on your holiday shopping list who are a nightmare to shop for? We’ve got you covered.

Whether you’re shopping for a brother who’s into gaming but doesn’t need any more games, an SO who’s a bit “Type-A”, or a dad who’s impossibly hard to buy for, there’s something below for everyone.

You’ll find everything from body and skin care for men that’ll make good gifts, to tech accessories for stocking stuffer, to one-of-a-kind gift ideas. Who said shopping for men can’t be easy?

Below, 20 of our favorite gift recommendations for men who are hard to shop for:

1
The Guy Set, for an easy last-minute gift
Of A Kind
The guys in your life might not *ask* for luxury shave cream, woodsy candes and cozy socks, but they won't be upset to have them.

Get The Guy Set from Of A Kind, $99.
2
iROLLER Screen Cleaner, for the guy who's a little 'Type-A'
Amazon
“Type-A” folks aren’t germ obsessives, but they probably like things pretty clean, including their devices. This iRoller Screen Cleaner removes smudges and bacteria with one swipe. It’s reusable and liquid-free so it’s a better option for phones, computer and tablets than traditional sprays and wipes.

Get the iRoller Screen Cleaner on Amazon, $20.
3
Native Union Drop Wireless Charger, for the guy who already has the newest phone
Target
Designed for iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 8, as well as Android and Samsung wireless phones, this charging pad will declutter your guy's desk or nightstand while providing him the next "it" gadget.

Get the Native Union Wireless Charger from Target, $60.
4
Hot Sauce Of The Month Club membership, for the guy who likes to keep things hot
CrateJoy
The perfect gift for guys who like a little heat, the Hot Sauce Of The Month Club will deliver the best artisan hot sauces to your door each month. Only the best sauces are chosen, including those that have won awards at major hot sauce festivals. But don't worry, there's an option to choose mild, classic or extra hot heat levels.

Get a Hot Sauce Of The Month Club membership from CrateJoy, $13/month.
5
Herschel Supply Co. Heritage Backpack, for the laid-back guy
Nordstrom
This is Herschel's essential backpack for every and all function, whether it's school, work, play or travel. It's got compartments for all of his essentials, like keys, wallet and even a laptop compartment.

Get the Herschel Supply Co. Heritage Backback at Nordstrom, $60.
6
F-Bomb Paperweight, for guys who like a good pun
Uncommon Goods
This expletive paperweight will be the delight of any guy who enjoys a solid pun. It's made of recycled steel, and has the air of an abstract modern art piece for the desk. What's not to love?

Get the F-Bomb Paperweight from Uncommon Goods, $45.
7
FastSnail Nintendo Switch Joy Con Controllers, for the guy who already has a Nintendo Switch
Amazon
For guys who like gaming, but who already all of the games and consoles they want, these handy (pun intended) Joy Con controllers are the perfect accessory for their Nintendo Switch, making two-person play even easier.

Get the FastSnail Nintendo Switch Joy Con Controllers on Amazon, $20.
8
5-in-1 Tool Pen, for the guy who's likes things streamlined
Uncommon Goods
This 5-in-1 pen tool features a screwdriver, touch stylus for smart devices, a bubble leveler, rules and a pen with clip. It's basically the perfect accessories for a desk or glove box.

Get the 5-in-1 Tool Pen from Uncommon Goods, $25.
9
VINYL MOON membership, for the guy who'd rather be at a concert
CrateJoy
VINYL MOON is a vinyl record club that independently curates and designs records for the musically curious. Each month, subscribers receive a mix of 10 up-and-coming musical artists pressed to beautiful, high-quality colored vinyl in a custom-designed record jacket.

Get a VINYL MOON membership, $26/month.
10
Handsome Man Grooming Can, for the guy's guy
Uncommon Goods
For the man's man, this men's grooming kit is filled with them manliest men's toiletries he'll actually use, like bricks of soap, lip balm, shaving cream, face wash, and shampoo and conditioner.

Get the Handsome Man Grooming Can from Uncommon Goods, $75.
11
Urban Map Glass, for the guy who misses his hometown
Uncommon Goods
Gift your guy his new favorite whiskey glass. This glass will have him strolling down memory lane with its locale coordinates, labeled streets and hidden details etched onto its edges.

Get the Urban Map Glass from Uncommon Goods, $16.
12
Anker Portable PowerCore Charger Power Bank
Amazon
This portable power bank will keep your guy's phone, tablet and more charged while he's on the go, whether he's traveling, on the road or hopping around town. This ultra-high capacity charger weights about the same as a can of soup, but will charge the iPhone almost seven times, a Galaxy five times or an iPad mini twice before needing a new charge up. It charges itself in about 10 hours.

Get the Anker Portable PowerCore Charger Power Bank on Amazon, $50.
13
Customized fragrance, for the guy who likes personalized things
Hawthorne Fragrance
Hawthorne fragrances are tailored for each and every guy. It uses your body chemistry and lifestyle data to identify your scent preferences with more than 95 percent accuracy. If your guy doesn't like it, he can get replacement scents until he finds the one he likes.

Get a customized fragrance or gift card for him at Hawthorne Fragrance.
14
2nd Generation Amazon Echo, for the guy who needs his own personal assistant
Amazon
An Amazon Echo is like having your own personal assistant to make calls, play music, set alarms and timers, ask questions, control smart home devices and more. For the guy who needs help managing his schedule and other home keeping matters, it's a perfect gift.

Get the 2nd Generation Amazon Echo, $100.
15
A subscription to a men's clothing box, for the guy who hates to shop
Bombfell
Bombfell is a men's clothing subscription box that specializes in polished looks for the workplace. There's a $20 "styling fee" that's used to find the right fit for your guy's budget and taste, but it can be credited toward any products he chooses to keep from the recommended styles sent his way.

Get him a gift card to try men's clothing subscription box Bombfell.
16
UGG 'Brunswick' Robe, for the guy who puts comfort above all else
Nordstrom
For the guy who likes the finer things, this smooth stretch-cotton jersey robe is a gift he'll use day after day. It's lined with soft fleece, perfect for cold winter nights.

Get the UGG 'Brunswick' robe from Nordstrom, $145.
17
Professional Enthusiast Cap, for the guy who's perpetually optimistic
Of A Kind
Tip your hat to, well, everything in this cap. It's the perfect gift for guys who seek silver linings, scope out optimism and hunt down opportunity.

Get the Professional Enthusiast Cap from Of A Kind, $48.
18
A Beard Care Kit, for the perfect stocking-stuffer
Target
This Beard Care Kit, from Target's in-house men's brand Goodfellow & Co., includes a beard wash, beard oil and beard balm, all designed to keep your guys scruff in check.

Get the Beard Care Kit from Target, $15, coming soon.
19
4-Piece Packing Cube Set, for the guy who's always on the road
Amazon
These packing cubes making packing fun, not a task to be dreaded. Whether your guy travels for a living, or just needs an easy way to keep his essentials stored on overnight trips, these mesh-top bags making finding and storing his essentials easy.

Get this 4-Piece Packing Cube Set on Amazon, $23.
20
Navy Patterned Tie, for the guy who's a trendspotter
Of A Kind
Sure, most men's gift guides recommend a tie, but is it a navy leopard print tie? This tie is a conversation starter, and isn't for guys who are faint of heart (and style).

Get the Navy Patterned Tie from Of A Kind, $55.

