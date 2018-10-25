Those guys on your holiday shopping list who are a nightmare to shop for? We’ve got you covered.
Whether you’re shopping for a brother who’s into gaming but doesn’t need any more games, an SO who’s a bit “Type-A”, or a dad who’s impossibly hard to buy for, there’s something below for everyone.
You’ll find everything from body and skin care for men that’ll make good gifts, to tech accessories for stocking stuffer, to one-of-a-kind gift ideas. Who said shopping for men can’t be easy?
Below, 20 of our favorite gift recommendations for men who are hard to shop for:
1
The Guy Set, for an easy last-minute gift
Of A Kind
2
iROLLER Screen Cleaner, for the guy who's a little 'Type-A'
Amazon
3
Native Union Drop Wireless Charger, for the guy who already has the newest phone
Target
4
Hot Sauce Of The Month Club membership, for the guy who likes to keep things hot
CrateJoy
5
Herschel Supply Co. Heritage Backpack, for the laid-back guy
Nordstrom
6
F-Bomb Paperweight, for guys who like a good pun
Uncommon Goods
7
FastSnail Nintendo Switch Joy Con Controllers, for the guy who already has a Nintendo Switch
Amazon
8
5-in-1 Tool Pen, for the guy who's likes things streamlined
Uncommon Goods
9
VINYL MOON membership, for the guy who'd rather be at a concert
CrateJoy
10
Handsome Man Grooming Can, for the guy's guy
Uncommon Goods
11
Urban Map Glass, for the guy who misses his hometown
Uncommon Goods
12
Anker Portable PowerCore Charger Power Bank
Amazon
13
Customized fragrance, for the guy who likes personalized things
Hawthorne Fragrance
14
2nd Generation Amazon Echo, for the guy who needs his own personal assistant
Amazon
15
A subscription to a men's clothing box, for the guy who hates to shop
Bombfell
16
UGG 'Brunswick' Robe, for the guy who puts comfort above all else
Nordstrom
17
Professional Enthusiast Cap, for the guy who's perpetually optimistic
Of A Kind
18
A Beard Care Kit, for the perfect stocking-stuffer
Target
19
4-Piece Packing Cube Set, for the guy who's always on the road
Amazon
20
Navy Patterned Tie, for the guy who's a trendspotter
Of A Kind
