Anker Portable PowerCore Charger Power Bank

Amazon

This portable power bank will keep your guy's phone, tablet and more charged while he's on the go, whether he's traveling, on the road or hopping around town. This ultra-high capacity charger weights about the same as a can of soup, but will charge the iPhone almost seven times, a Galaxy five times or an iPad mini twice before needing a new charge up. It charges itself in about 10 hours.