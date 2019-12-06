HuffPost Finds

20 Gifts That'll Have Your Tired Friend Resting Easy

These gifts might finally give your sleepy friend the good night's rest they've been wanting this whole year.

Your friend who's always tired might finally be able to fall asleep&nbsp;when you give them one of these gifts.
While the holidays are all about gift giving and merry making, you’re probably looking forward to something more exciting than elves and eggnog: finally catching up on some zzz’s.

But even if you’ve set a clock counting down to your days off from work, you might not be as ready as your friend who’s always sleepy. We all know someone who loves to text “I’m tired” first thing in the morning, during the middle of the day or in the dead of night. Chances are they’ve got their holiday sleep schedule packed with naps.

And while they’re just hoping to hop into bed ASAP, you might be wondering how you can wrap up a good night’s sleep as a gift for your tired friend. Especially since their furry throw blankets are already waiting for them.

As you’re looking for presents you won’t have to use wrapping paper for and gifts that kids will use for more than just a year, you don’t have to lose sleep over what to get your tired friend because we found the best gifts that they’ll actually appreciate. From a silk mask with their zodiac sign to a white noise machine that’s sure to put anyone to sleep, you and your friend can rest easy.

Check out these gifts for your friend who’s always tired:

Slip Silk Zodiac Sleep Mask
Anthropologie
Your friend will love this mask made from Mulberry silk. Get it for $50 at Anthropologie.
LANEIGE Lavender Water Sleeping Mask
Sephora
A lavender-scented version of the brand's water sleeping mask, this mask will hydrate your friend's skin while they're sleeping. Get it for $25 at Sephora.
Glow Recipe Avocado Melt Retinol Sleeping Face Mask
Sephora
This mask is made from avocado and encapsulated retinol that helps calm skin and control blemishes. So your friend might just make this a staple in their nighttime skincare routine. Get it now for $49 at Sephora.
Smoko UO Exclusive Dumpling Light
Urban Outfitters
This little dumpling can fit in the palm of their hand. Get it for $16 at Urban Outfitters.
Marpac Dohm Natural White Noise Machine
Bed Bath & Beyond
There's a lot of noises that can stand in your way to a good night's sleep. Luckily, this machine will mask them with a push of a button. Get the green or gray color for $40 at Bed Bath & Beyond.
Brooklinen's Super-Plush Robe
Brooklinen
Designed to feel like Brooklinen's super-plush bath towels, this robe is 100% Turkish cotton. So your friend can stay toasty when they're lounging around and looking for their next nap. Get it for $98 at Brooklinen.
Glossier Bubblewrap
Glossier
Bubblewrap is an eye and lip plumping cream meant to make your eyes and lips look more hydrated in the moment and over time. Some of the ingredients in this cream include squalane, avocado oil and blueberry extract. Get it for $26 at Glossier.
Cocorrina You Are Magic Journals, Set of 3
Anthropologie
If your friend loves to unwind by writing down the day's happenings, these magic-themed journals will probably hold some inspiration. Plus, it's a reminder that they are magical to you, too. Get the set for $18 at Anthropologie.
Furry Llama Pillow
Urban Outfitters
Your friend's bed is probably filled with a museum-worthy collection of pillows. So another one won't hurt, especially if it's this cute. Get it now for $49 at Urban Outfitters.
Seashell Bathtub Neck Pillow
Urban Outfitters
For the friend who follows a night bath routine, this seashell neck pillow's perfect for them to get some much-needed rest and relaxation. It has a suction cup in the back to stick to a bathtub. Get it for $16 at Urban Outfitters.
Slip Sleep Mist
Anthropologie
Spritz this mist that's infused with lavender oil all around your bedroom so the ambiance's set for sleep. Get it for $32 at Anthropologie .
L.L.Bean Daybreak Scuffs
L.L.Bean
Your friend has to wake up from their holiday hibernation at some point and they'll love slipping into these slippers. Get a pair for $64 at L.L.Bean.
Flannel Bedtime Pajama Set in Buffalo Plaid
Madewell
Nothing's as classic as flannel. These plaid pajamas includes both a top and bottom that'll keep your friend warm all winter long. Get it on sale for $70 at Madewell, plus an additional 25% with code GOODCHEER.
Google Smart Light Starter Kit with Google Assistant
Best Buy
It happens to the best of us: you're in the perfect sleep position, your eyelids are just starting to close, you only hear beautiful silence...and you forgot to turn off the lights. Luckily, once you set up this starter kit, you can just say "Hey Google" to turn off the lights. Originally $55, it's $29 for a limited time at Best Buy. You don't even have to clap.
This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray
Nordstrom
Your friend can spritz this spray all over their pillowcase before going to bed. It has a blend of lavender, vetiver and chamomile so their mind might be a little calmer as they're hitting the hay. Get it for $29 at Nordstrom.
Calhoun & Co. Good At Naps Woven Throw Blanket
Urban Outfitters
Your friend can wrap themselves up in this blanket that proudly proclaims their talent. This blanket's made from a dotted cotton and is reversible. Get it for $108 at Urban Outfitters.
Tune Out Musical Sleep Mask
Uncommon Goods
For the sleepy friend who still has to travel for the holidays, this mask might help them get some shut eye. It's comfy, cordless and they'll be able to listen to any lullaby on the go. Get it for $40 at Uncommon Goods.
Unwind Lavender Gift Set
Uncommon Goods
This four-piece set includes a pillow spray, soy blend candle, cotton eye mask and bamboo pot with lavender seeds. They'll really unwind with this set. Get it for $50 at Uncommon Goods.
Tea Forte Tea Tasting Assortment Set
Bloomingdale's
For the friend who likes a cup of tea right before bed, this tea set includes flavors that they're sure to love trying like "Blueberry Merlot" and "Lemon Lavender." Get it for $60 at Bloomingdale's.
Opalhouse Solid Plush With Faux Fur Poms Throw Blanket
Target
You really don't lose sleep over the price tag of this blanket: $9. It comes in nine colors, from green to gold, and is edged with furry pom poms. It's on sale right now at Target.
