Gimme Gingham: 20 Pieces To Grow Your Summer Wardrobe

Gingham dresses, pants and shirts, oh my!

We’re not in Kansas anymore — and neither is gingham. The checkered print was once reserved for picnic blankets and “milkmaids,” but you’re now more likely to see it in the form of wrap tops, summer dresses, flared pants and even shoes.

Gingham began its triumphant comeback last summer, when there was increased search traffic for such things as “gingham pants for women.” Expect to see the iconic print in full swing this summer, probably paired with cute knotted headbands and slingbacks for vintage looks inspired by the second season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” We’re especially loving gingham on midi skirts and puff-sleeve peasant tops.

We’ve rounded up 20 pieces to grow your gingham wardrobe in time for summer, see below:

1
Brittany Gingham Blouse
Anthropologie
Find for $98 it at Anthropologie.
2
Glamorous Cami Midi Dress In Gingham
ASOS
Find it for $51 at ASOS.
3
English Factory Gingham Check Belted Trousers
Nordstrom
Find them for $85 at Nordstrom.
4
Linen Puff-Sleeve Gingham Top
& Other Stories
Find it for $90 from & Other Stories.
5
J. Crew Gingham High-Neck Cotton Poplin Jumpsuit
Anthropologie
Find it for $148 at Anthropologie.
6
ASOS DESIGN Petite Gingham Full Midi Skirt With Belt And Pockets
ASOS
Find it for $51 at ASOS.
7
ASOS DESIGN Square-Neck Linen Mini Sundress With Wooden Buckle & Contrast Stitch in Gingham
ASOS
Find it for $40 at ASOS.
8
Gingham Puff-Sleeved Blouse
Anthropologie
Find it for $88 at Anthropologie.
9
Fashion Union Bardot Ruched Crop Top In Gingham
ASOS
Find it for $42 at ASOS.
10
Vineyard Vines Gingham Shift Dress
Nordstrom
Find it for $88 at Nordstrom.
11
UO Anderson Gingham Button-Front Cropped Top
Urban Outfitters
Find it for $49 at Urban Outfitters.
12
Urban Renewal Remnants Gingham Romper
Urban Outfitters
Find it for $69 at Urban Outfitters.
13
Madewell Gingham Short-Sleeved Tie-Front Shirt
Nordstrom
Find it for $70 at Nordstrom.
14
Gingham Midi Dress
Anthropologie
Find it for $160 at Anthropologie.
15
UO Jules Gingham V-Neck Mini Dress
Urban Outfitters
Find it for $59 at Urban Outfitters.
16
Topshop Gingham Tapered Trousers
Nordstrom
Find it for $68 at Nordstrom.
17
Stradivarius Gingham-Print Shirtdress
ASOS
Find it for $30 at ASOS.
18
UO Emerson Gingham Ruffle Jumpsuit
Urban Outfitters
Find it for $79 at Urban Outfitters.
19
UO Gingham Collared Cropped Wrap Blouse
Urban Outfitters.
Find it for $64 at Urban Outfitters.
20
ASOS DESIGN Romper With Cut-Out And Tie Detail In Linen In Gingham
ASOS
Find it for $40 at ASOS.
