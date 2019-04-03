We’re not in Kansas anymore — and neither is gingham. The checkered print was once reserved for picnic blankets and “milkmaids,” but you’re now more likely to see it in the form of wrap tops, summer dresses, flared pants and even shoes.
Gingham began its triumphant comeback last summer, when there was increased search traffic for such things as “gingham pants for women.” Expect to see the iconic print in full swing this summer, probably paired with cute knotted headbands and slingbacks for vintage looks inspired by the second season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” We’re especially loving gingham on midi skirts and puff-sleeve peasant tops.
We’ve rounded up 20 pieces to grow your gingham wardrobe in time for summer, see below:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.