Style & Beauty

20 Spring Items To Snag From Anthropologie's Spring Sale

Save on midi dresses, statement pants and strappy shoes perfect for warmer weather.
All the best spring finds from Anthropologie's spring sale.
All the best spring finds from Anthropologie's spring sale.

With spring only a few weeks away, you might be tending to your spring wardrobe, without drying out your wallet.

Fortunately, the style experts at Anthropologie are offering 40% off select styles to help you reset your wardrobe for spring. The sale is stocked with trendy spring items so you’ll find major markdowns on printed midi dresses and savings on strappy sandals for spring.

Anthro is known for its bright colors, bold florals and the overall prairie girl aesthetic is a destination for warm-weather finds. But if you’re not into floral, there are also plenty of non-floral options for spring, too.

We’ve rounded up all of the items worth shopping during Anthro’s spring forward sale below so you can start packing away your puffers and boots for next winter.

Looking for the best deal before you buy? Check out HuffPost Coupons, where we have hundreds of promo codes from brands you know and trust, like Target and Nordstrom.

Take a look:

1
Annabella Maxi Dress
Anthropologie
Originally $178, on sale for $107 at Anthropologie.
2
Annika Faux Leather Trousers
Anthropologie
Originally $118, on sale for $71 at Anthropologie.
3
Perry Knotted Sandals
Anthropologie
Originally $120, on sale for $84 at Anthropologie.
4
Bias Slip Dress
Anthropologie
Originally $118, on sale for $83 at Anthropologie.
5
Renegade Longline Blazer
Anthropologie
Originally $138, on sale for $83 at Anthropologie.
6
Margot Embellished Hoop Earrings
Anthropologie
Originally $48, on sale for $29 at Anthropologie.
7
Pilcro Painters Denim Overalls #4 Pilcro Painters Denim Overalls
Anthropologie
Originally $158, on sale for $95 at Anthropologie.
8
Ingrid Wrap Blouse #5 Ingrid Wrap Blouse
Anthropologie
Originally $88, on sale for $66 at Anthropologie.
9
Paz Beaded Slides
Anthropologie
Originally $120, on sale for $84 at Anthropologie.
10
Rosario Abstract Midi Skirt
Anthropologie
Originally $128, on sale for $90 at Anthropologie.
11
Paige Nellie Ultra High-Rise Culotte Jeans
Anthropologie
Originally $225, on sale for $168 at Anthropologie.
12
Idalia Bobby Pin Set
Anthropologie
Originally $28, on sale for $20 at Anthropologie.
13
Marimekko Intoilla Midi Dress
Anthropologie
Originally $395, on sale for $277 at Anthropologie.
14
Scout Slim Pleated Pants
Anthropologie
Originally $118, on sale for $83 at Anthropologie.
15
Abigail Side-Cut Ankle Shooties
Anthropologie
Originally $140, on sale for $98 at Anthropologie.
16
Emerson Utility Jumpsuit
Anthropologie
Originally $178, on sale for $107 at Anthropologie.
17
L Space Cha Cha One-Piece Swimsuit
Anthropologie
Originally $187, on sale for $112 at Anthropologie.
18
Quinn Strappy Heels
Anthropologie
Originally $130, on sale for $91 at Anthropologie.
19
Galena Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
Anthropologie
Originally $178, on sale for $125 at Anthropologie.
20
Dolce Vita Bell Ankle Boots #3 Dolce Vita Bell Ankle Boots
Anthropologie
Originally $142, on sale for $100 at Anthropologie.

Shop The Anthropologie Spring Sale

Fashionfinds salestyle and beautyBest dealsStyle