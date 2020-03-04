HuffPost All the best spring finds from Anthropologie's spring sale.

With spring only a few weeks away, you might be tending to your spring wardrobe, without drying out your wallet.

Fortunately, the style experts at Anthropologie are offering 40% off select styles to help you reset your wardrobe for spring. The sale is stocked with trendy spring items so you’ll find major markdowns on printed midi dresses and savings on strappy sandals for spring.

Anthro is known for its bright colors, bold florals and the overall prairie girl aesthetic is a destination for warm-weather finds. But if you’re not into floral, there are also plenty of non-floral options for spring, too.

We’ve rounded up all of the items worth shopping during Anthro’s spring forward sale below so you can start packing away your puffers and boots for next winter.

Take a look: