20 Lace-Up Sandals That Will Tie Together Any Outfit

Tie-up sandals are trending.

While you’re working on filling out your spring wardrobe, remember it’s never too early to start adding a couple of summer staples to your cart.

Not sure which shoes will make it through the spring and stay strong for the summer? Flatforms — yes, your favorite shoes from the 90′s ― are making a comeback. Woven shoes will also be everywhere and are a great transitional choice as the weather warms up.

A style we’re sure will be strong this summer is lace-up sandals. Whether they’re a short tie with tassels or wrap all the way up to the knees, tie-up sandals are trending.

We’ve rounded up 20 lace-up sandals that will tie together any outfit this summer:

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Jerusalem Sandals Deborah
Zappos
Get them for $76 on Zappos.
Simmi London Heidi black lace up block heeled sandals
ASOS
Find them for $56 on ASOS.
Steve Madden Adrenaline Lace-Up Sandal
Nordstrom
Get them for $80 on Nordstrom.
Kate Spade New York Chandra Lace Up Espadrilles
Get them for $138 on Shopbop.
Madewell The Boardwalk Lace-Up Sandal
Nordstrom
Get them for $60 at Nordstrom.
Dr. Martens Nartilla
Zappos
Get them for $105 at Zappos.
Cecelia New York Ophelia Lace-Up Sandals
Anthropologie
Find them for $220 on Anthropologie
Chinese Laundry Women's Posh Toe Ring Pom Pom Sandal
Amazon
Find it for $42 on Amazon.
Rip Curl Rosy
Zappos
Find them for $45 on Zappos.
Steve Madden Kenny Heeled Sandal
Zappos
Get them for $110 at Zappos.
Raye Collette Sandal
Revolve
Get them for $158 at Revolve.
Office Saffy Leather Gladiator Lace Up Sandals
ASOS
Find them for $40 on ASOS.
Raye Bronx Espadrille
Revolve
Find them for $158 from Revolve.
Missguided lace up barely there heels
ASOSA
Get them for $30 on ASOS.
Tkees Jo Lace Up Sandals
Shopbop
Find them for $95 on Shopbop.
Adrianna Papell Pamela Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Nordstrom
Find them for $80 on Nordstrom.
Kork-Ease Skyway
Zappos
Get them for $155 on Zappos.
Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole Break My Heart 3
Zappos
Find them for $150 on Zappos.
Soludos Lace-Up Espadrille Sandal
Nordstrom
Find them for $65 on Nordstrom.
Lace Up Heeled Sandals
& Other Stories
Find them for $125 from & Other Stories.
