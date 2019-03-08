Huffpost

While you’re working on filling out your spring wardrobe, remember it’s never too early to start adding a couple of summer staples to your cart.

Not sure which shoes will make it through the spring and stay strong for the summer? Flatforms — yes, your favorite shoes from the 90′s ― are making a comeback. Woven shoes will also be everywhere and are a great transitional choice as the weather warms up.

A style we’re sure will be strong this summer is lace-up sandals. Whether they’re a short tie with tassels or wrap all the way up to the knees, tie-up sandals are trending.

We’ve rounded up 20 lace-up sandals that will tie together any outfit this summer: