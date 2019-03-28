Huffpost

We’re the first to defend the importance of maintaining a good skin care routine and the role it can play in self-care. And sometimes we just want to try a new lipstick or moisturizer.

We’ve decided that any reason for wanting to try a new beauty product ― whether it’s pretty, it looks fun to use or it keeps popping up on Instagram — is a good reason. Does that make us basic? Maybe. Does it matter? Hell no.

Still, you might as well save some money. The good news is Urban Outfitters is having a flash sale on beauty up to 20 percent off Thursday, March 28.

Save on that bottle of Sunday Riley you keep seeing in your favorite influencers’ selfies. Get the jade roller you’re not even sure how to use. Give in to your most basic beauty desires and save a buck while you’re at it.

We’ve rounded up 20 items that are on our beauty wishlist that you can get for 20 percent off during the Urban Outfitters flash sale.