20 Pieces of Celestial Jewelry That Are Out Of This World

Gifts you can give to someone whose zodiac sign you forgot.

Don't worry if you're tired of the zodiac trend, we found the next best thing.
You can find your zodiac sign stamped across anything from the mug you use for your morning coffee to the silk sleep mask you might put on before bed. Even if you read your horoscope daily or celebrated the start of Scorpio season, you might be a little tired of all this astrology talk.

Whether you’re an Aries or an Aquarius, a Leo or a Libra, you can add these celestial-inspired pieces to your jewelry box. We’ve found a constellation of items that are a mix of eye-catching and delicate.

If you’re in the mood to treat someone else for the holiday season, these pieces are great gifts. You can even get them for someone whose zodiac sign you forgot (we promise not to tell).

Plus, they’re all under $100.

Below are the 20 celestial pieces of jewelry that we’re over the moon for:

1
On The Rocks Asymmetrical Earrings
Kate Spade
Get them for $88 at Kate Spade.
2
Elizabeth Stone Celeste Ring
Anthropologie
Get it for $48 at Anthropologie.
3
Stardew Drop Earrings
Anthropologie
Get them for $78 at Anthropologie.
4
Celestial Drops
Baublebar
Get these for $36 at Baublebar.
5
Twinkle Pavé Statement Ring
Madewell
Get it for $24 at Madewell.
6
Stargaze Pendant
Kate Spade
Get it for $78 at Kate Spade.
7
Shashi Twinkle Ring
Shopbop
Get it for $46 at Shopbop.
8
Jules Smith Starry Night Necklace
Shopbop
Get it for $65 at Shopbop.
9
Child of Wild Celestial Stars & Moons Necklace
Revolve
Get it for $68 at Revolve.
10
Lesa Michele Crescent Moon & Star Charm Bracelet
Nordstrom
Get it for $48 on Amazon.
11
Lunar Phase Pull Chain Bracelet
Alex and Ani
Get for $78 at Alex and Ani.
12
Sun Moon Stars Drop Earrings
Amazon
Get them for $11 on Amazon.
13
Vince Camuto Pave Crystal Star Slider Bracelet
Nordstrom Rack
Get it for $16 at Nordstrom Rack.
14
Luna Studs
Gorjana
Get them for $50 at Gorjana.
15
Star Bar Necklace
Madewell
Get for $32 at Madewell.
16
Cosmic Balance Expandable Necklace
Alex and Ani
Get it for $38 at Alex and Ani.
17
Mismatch Celestial Stud Earrings
J.Crew
Get them for $30 at J.Crew.
18
Moon & Meadow Multi-Star Ring in 14K Yellow Gold
Bloomingdale's
Get it on sale for $83, originally $165, now at Bloomingdale's.
19
Star Signet
Mejuri
Get it for $59 at Mejuri.
20
Moon Necklace
Mejuri
Get it for $75 at Mejuri.

