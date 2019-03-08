Place your bets now people, because we’re predicting the puff sleeve peasant top will be popping up everywhere this spring and summer.
Puff sleeve tops can be cropped, fitted or flowy with high or low necklines, so the outfit options are endless. Pair a puffy sleeve top with woven shoes and an ice-cold cocktail for a rooftop-ready outfit.
To narrow the hunt for the perfect look, we’ve rounded up 20 puff sleeve tops that will give your winter wardrobe the cold shoulder below.
Take a look below:
1
UO Sabrina Ruched Puff Sleeve Cropped Top
Urban Outfitters
2
Collusion ruched milkmaid top
ASOS
3
Imelda Puff-Sleeved Top
Anthropologie
4
Puff Sleeve Wrap Crop Top Yellow
NA-KD
5
Astr The Label Drew Top
Nordstrom
6
Reeves Top
Anthropologie
7
Corseted Rose Top
Anthropologie
8
UO Nicolette Gingham Puff Sleeve Cropped Top
Urban Outfitters
9
Floral Schiffli Organic Cotton Blouse
& Other Stories
10
Fitted Puff Sleeve Top Brown
NA-KD
11
Free People not basic bodysuit
ASOS
12
Puff Sleeve Blouse Brown
NA-KD
13
Astr The Label Mason Smocked Top
Nordstrom
14
UO Shay Cinched Puff Sleeve Cropped Top
Urban Outfitters
15
Corseted Stripe Top
Anthropologie
16
Wild Fable Short Puff Sleeve Lace-Up Cropped Top
Target
17
UO Gingham Cinched Cropped Top
Urban Outfitters
18
UO Cassia Puff Sleeve Top
Urban Outfitters
19
Moon River Puff Sleeve Wrap Top
Nordstrom
20
Bishop + Young Lace-Up Sweetheart Top
Nordstrom