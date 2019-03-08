HuffPost Finds

20 Puff Sleeve Peasant Tops That Are Perfect For Spring

Puff sleeve tops can be cropped, fitted, or flowy with high or low necklines

Place your bets now people, because we’re predicting the puff sleeve peasant top will be popping up everywhere this spring and summer.

Puff sleeve tops can be cropped, fitted or flowy with high or low necklines, so the outfit options are endless. Pair a puffy sleeve top with woven shoes and an ice-cold cocktail for a rooftop-ready outfit.

To narrow the hunt for the perfect look, we’ve rounded up 20 puff sleeve tops that will give your winter wardrobe the cold shoulder below.

Take a look below:

1
UO Sabrina Ruched Puff Sleeve Cropped Top
Urban Outfitters
Find it for $69 at Urban Outfitters
2
Collusion ruched milkmaid top
ASOS
Get it for $24 from ASOS
3
Imelda Puff-Sleeved Top
Anthropologie
Get it for $188 at Anthropologie.
4
Puff Sleeve Wrap Crop Top Yellow
NA-KD
Find it for $36 on NA-KD.
5
Astr The Label Drew Top
Nordstrom
Get it for $78 from Nordstrom
6
Reeves Top
Anthropologie
Get it for $120 at Anthropologie.
7
Corseted Rose Top
Anthropologie
Shop it for $198 at Anthropologie.
8
UO Nicolette Gingham Puff Sleeve Cropped Top
Urban Outfitters
Shop it for $54 at Urban Outfitters.
9
Floral Schiffli Organic Cotton Blouse
& Other Stories
Shop it for $59 at & Other Stories
10
Fitted Puff Sleeve Top Brown
NA-KD
Get it for $36 on NA-KD.
11
Free People not basic bodysuit
ASOS
Find it for $66 on ASOS.
12
Puff Sleeve Blouse Brown
NA-KD
Shop it for $42 on NA-KD.
13
Astr The Label Mason Smocked Top
Nordstrom
Get it for $78 from Nordstrom.
14
UO Shay Cinched Puff Sleeve Cropped Top
Urban Outfitters
Find it for $39 on Urban Outfitters
15
Corseted Stripe Top
Anthropologie
Find it for $169 at Anthropologie.
16
Wild Fable Short Puff Sleeve Lace-Up Cropped Top
Target
Get it for $18 at Target.
17
UO Gingham Cinched Cropped Top
Urban Outfitters
Get it for $49 on Urban Outfitters.
18
UO Cassia Puff Sleeve Top
Urban Outfitters
Find it for $54 at Urban Outfitters.
19
Moon River Puff Sleeve Wrap Top
Nordstrom
Find it for $90 at Nordstrom
20
Bishop + Young Lace-Up Sweetheart Top
Nordstrom
Shop it for $90 on Nordstrom
