20 Things To Have You Looking Your Best Even After A Long Travel Day

Popular items from this list:
A bestselling, oil-absorbing facial roller that works like magic to eliminate excess oil and mattify your skin as you roll it around your face
Cult-fave Weleda Skin Food cream, because we all know your skin can use some extraaa lovin’ after a long flight
A cult fave Maybelline Instant Age Rewind concealer with a cushion applicator that makes it easy for you to conceal any blemishes or dark circles
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A bestselling, oil-absorbing facial roller
The facial roller is also small enough to fit comfortably in your carry-on or makeup bag.Promising review:
"I traveled to Italy this summer and this thing was a lifesaver. It was so hot there and I was drenched in sweat, but after using this I no longer looked sticky or shiny. 10/10 would recommend." — Shyenne
A cult fave Maybelline Instant Age Rewind concealer
It has an antimicrobial cushion applicator so you can dispense concealer and immediately apply it without a mess.Promising review:
"The best drugstore concealer on the market
. I use it to conceal a port-wine birthmark on my forehead and eyelid. Coverage is more on the opaque side, which is what I was looking for. I find that the application with the tip is easy and my suggestion is to use dabbing motions with the applicator to build coverage. Product does not seem to clog pores. Great for travel and on the go touch-ups
as you do not need to use fingers or any other tools to blend aside from the attached applicator." — George Calhoun
A popular long-lasting eyeliner stamp
One side is the curved wing stamp, and the other is a regular fine tip liner for defining the rest of the eye. It comes in a pack of two, one for each eye.
The Flick Stick comes from New Zealand-based brand and small biz Lovoir Beauty
. Promising review:
"Got this before a trip I took a few days ago. I have never been able to do wing eyeliner properly so I was excited to try this. It's very pigmented and goes on beautifully!
I've tried other liquid eyeliners before and they were so watery and not close to a dark black I wanted at all but this product was great. I did my makeup and put this eyeliner on at 9 am, traveled two hours, walked around a city for about three hours and it was warm so I was sweating, and then went to an NBA game. After all that time (about 16 hours!), the eyeliner was just as perfect as I had put it on! I love this product and can't wait to use it more often!" — Elizabeth
A pair of breathable high-waisted leggings
Promising review:
"I bought this pair of leggings initially so I could have something warm and comfortable to wear while working at home that wasn't just a pair of sweatpants — they ended up becoming a staple of my workout wardrobe too!
I ended up getting two more pairs in the no-pocket style so I can cycle through them during the week for my outdoor walks/runs. Fit-wise, if you're not looking for something super-snug, I'd suggest going a size up. The legs are a little long on me, but I'm short (5'1") and I'm used to things being a little long on me. My only gripe about these is that the side pocket isn't anywhere near big enough to hold my phone, but I've got a huge phone, so I'm used to it not fitting in pockets easily. Long story short: I love these, and if you're looking for warm leggings, either for working out or for lounging around the house, you should get a pair of these
." — Beth Lynn Nolen
Or a pair of sherpa-lined sweatpants
Promising review:
"It fits very well. I live in Seattle and these are amazing for the cold weather we're starting to get.
I wear them in 35–55 degrees F weather and I can't feel any cold hitting my legs. I own them in pink and grey already. I'm about to buy them in black and navy. I truly think these are a staple if you want warm, cozy pants!
" — Ash
And a super cozy oversized pullover sweatshirt
I recently bought this for a trip to Seattle and let me tell you, it was sooo comfy. I wore it on the plane, and it was warm enough to keep me from shivering (the way I always do on planes, because they insist on being super cold) but breathable enough so that it wouldn't feel too stuffy. I have it in both the cream and dark green colors — both are so cute and perfect to pair with leggings for a comfy airport outfit.Promising review:
"I was in need of a jacket that was light enough to pack for a trip but warm enough for the environment that I was traveling to. This pullover delivered! I was able to roll it down in my carry-on without being overweight. The quality is top-tier. It’s very soft on the outside and warm on the inside
. I did size up for that oversized fit so I got an XL. Very good decision. I want to get them in every color." — The Glamologist
A cult-fave intense-therapy lip balm
Promising review:
"I've been a big fan of this lip balm for about seven years. It keeps my lips super hydrated. I live in a cold climate, and as a flight attendant I'm in a super dry environment for 8+ hours a day. I swear by this product. My favorite flavor is the Mint, solely for the fact I don't really like tasting fruity flavors on my lips, especially while I'm masked up. It's so good that if I run out of it, I'd rather do without than get something else.
Good thing it's available on Prime!" — Joseph M
A cult-fave, multi-talented Mario Badescu Facial Spray
In addition to rejuvenating skin, it also refreshes and sets makeup. Promising review:
"Movie star skin in a bottle.
I had a cross-country flight, so I brought this in my purse to keep my skin moisturized. I stepped off that plane with the dewiest skin I’ve ever had.
This product feels so luxurious on my skin. I use it to set my foundation in the morning, and as a mid-day pick me up during that 3pm slump. The smell is divine. Buy a bottle, you won’t regret it." — Tricia Beck-Peter
A super convenient USB-chargeable mini handheld fan
Promising reviews:
"This little fan packs a punch! The highest speed will blow you away! I purchased this for when I am traveling and need a bit of air on me in crowded trains/planes. I have yet to have to charge it after having it for a month." — Alli Sink
"After having it for 2+ years, I'm very happy to say that this is one of the best purchases I've made. The fan still works like the first day and it has traveled with me, gone to work with me, and wherever else I need it." — Soussette
A cooling 24-karat gold gel eye mask
They're individually wrapped so they're easy to travel with. Reviewers say you can wear these underneath glasses, too.Promising review
: "Great value for how many you get. I use undereye patches whenever I travel. Jet lag and planes always leave me with baggy and tired eyes. Throw a couple of these in my cosmetics bag and they always feel so nice at the end of a day of travel. For extra effect, I toss mine in the fridge for a while before using them." — C. Simpson
A vegan and cruelty-free NYX makeup setting spray
Promising review:
"Surprisingly much better than the expensive stuff! I’m a flight attendant and I work very long hours. This made my skin look like I had used highlighter. I get compliments on it all the time. It does as promised! It sets my make up for up to 48 hours! I will continue to purchase! Love this stuff!" — Steve Martin
A Hairbrella, which fits right in your bag
It's small enough to fold up, so it won't take up any room in your bag. Hairbrella
is a Black-owned small business that specializes in hats that protect hair from all kinds of weather. Promising review
: "Works like a charm! So...of course the day I get my hair done, an unexpected torrential downpour occurs and I have NO umbrella. But...I DID have my Hairbrella in my bag!
This was the 1st time I would get to try it out since I purchased it so I was REALLY hoping it would live up to its hype. I loosely pinned my hair up with a few bobby pins, secured that sucka in place and took off! While I looked like I just exited a dunk tank after my valiant sprint to my car, my hair was BONE DRY!!! Not a drop of moisture hit my hair.
Hairbrella is the TRUTH!!!" — Lina
A flowy tank dress
Promising review:
"This dress has adjustable straps. It hugs you but isn't bodycon, which I liked. I paired it with a denim jacket for versatile temps of the airport, and it was great for travel." — Keeli
A hair-finishing stick made of natural plant ingredients
Haley:
I have 2c/3a hair that is prone to frizz, especially if I wear it in a ponytail or buns. I'm very low-effort when it comes to haircare, and this was such an unexpectedly great find for me. It smooths my hair immediately and holds for hours with natural, minimal ingredients, which has given back my confidence in my sometimes unruly mane. It's easy to wash out too without buildup. A must-try!Promising review:
"We’ve tried so many different products to try and smooth my daughter's flyaways. This product smooths her hair without being greasy or crunchy, and it lasts all day!
The wand makes it very easy to apply, mess-free, and perfect for travel." — Allison H
Or a hydrating, water-based edge control gel
BUT we want to add that no one should feel pressure to lay their edges
, unless they want to! Promising review:
"Hands-down! The best edge control I have ever used and I have used a lot of them. Stayed all day! No flakes and nongreasy! And this one is not even the strongest in the line. Love this product!" — Mrs.Washington
Super supportive Dr. Scholl's kicks
FYI: These are made from recycled bottles!
Prime members: You can try before you buy
!Promising review:
"I bought these shoes to wear on vacation to the Grand Canyon. I did a lot of walking on that trip, and my feet never hurt and I still looked cute. Then a few months later, we went to Durango, Colorado and did a ton of walking and again, my feet never hurt.
I washed them and let them air dry several times over the next year and they came out great every time. They soon became my daily shoes to wear around the house. I have already bought a second pair to replace them so I can still look cute and be comfortable and wear the first pair when I water the garden. I would definitely recommend these shoes!" — J. Perkins
Cult-fave Weleda Skin Food cream
Promising review:
"Being 75, I've probably used every sort of moisturizing cream out there. I don't even remember why I bought Weleda Skin Food but I did. I love the history of the product, I love what it goes into it, although it says it contains no fragrance I do smell a fragrance. It's like eating the richest dessert you can imagine. That's what it feels like when I put this on my skin.
It's a bit expensive so I didn't want to buy the 2.5 fluid ounces not having tried it so I bought the travel tube and now I am on my second 2.5 fluid ounce tube. A little goes a long way. I will forever have a tube of Skin Food in my bathroom." — Charmylou
A bottle of popular Tower 28's SOS Daily Rescue spray
Haley:
I finally bought a bottle of this, and I'm so glad I did. It soothes my parched skin, and I can tell it's calming irritation, too — I recently noticed an incoming perioral dermatitis breakout (an acne-rosacea hybrid that's notoriously difficult to treat), and after a few days of using this, the bumps and redness on my face were completely gone
. It saved me from needing to scramble for an expensive treatment, which is kind of unbelievable. It also makes my skin feel more hydrated and more balanced. This thing is understated but mighty, and has a permanent place in my skincare collection.Tower 28
is an Asian woman-owned business designed for sensitive skin. Their products are free of any sensitivity-causing ingredients, and are also vegan and cruelty-free.Promising review:
"So, I love this thing. I usually end up with horrible skin after flying. Especially if it's a long haul flight. So now I spritz this on my face during the flight a few times and I arrive at my destination with fantastic skin. One day I boarded the plane with my skin already broken out, some pimples and all, and by the end of the flight, it was all gone.
It's a miracle worker!!!" — FabsConti
A Neutrogena makeup-correcting stick
Promising review:
"Perfect for travel or quick touch-ups. I was looking for something nonliquid to take when I travel and this is PERFECT! It's very small and slim and works great. Easily removes makeup and works well on my sensitive skin." — sandy
Or a pack of Neutrogena portable makeup remover wipes
Promising reviews:
"I have sensitive skin, so I am particular about my face products. I travel for work two to four times per year and usually once for vacation, and try to avoid bringing so much liquid due to restrictions. I can bring these and leave both my face and eye cleaner at home. They are great for use in flight on long overseas legs, in your seat. No need to disturb anyone or spend extra time in the overused, tiny bathroom.
I have never broken out, and they don’t bother my eyes. I do use my normal face lotion after these, unless on the plane. They don’t leave your skin dry." —Andrea Louise
"I use these for travel and freshening up on the plane before landing or whenever I am hot and am not in a place where I can wash my face. They are wonderful. I used to buy the big packs but found them awkward to carry. With these, I throw a bunch in my travel pack and I am off. Love them!
" — BrianM_NJ