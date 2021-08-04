HuffPost Finds

20 Waterproof Sex Toys To Make Bath Time Lots Of Fun

Prostate massagers, vibrating rubber duckies and more sex toys that'll get you wet.
Katy Herman and Genevieve Scarano, BuzzFeed Shopping

Pleasure is possible in the shower or tub, thanks to high-tech sex toys with waterproof designs and lots of features, including dual-stimulation, multiple vibration levels and tongue-like stroking. Here are prostate massagers, discreet vibes and more sex toys that’ll leave you feeling really good.

1
A vibrating strapless "strap-on"
Adam & Eve
You and your partner will enjoy this vibrating toy that can be used for backdoor fun and clitoral stimulation.

Get it from Adam & Eve for $79.95.
2
A Lelo Mia 2
Amazon
Take this waterproof bullet on your travels, because it's very portable, can be charged without a cord and delivers six thrilling vibrations.

Get it from Amazon for $83.51+ (available in three colors).
3
A triple function rabbit
Lovehoney
You'll be hopping for joy, because this toy comes with anal beads, clitoral stimulating "ears" and a shaft that rotates.

Get it from Lovehoney for $49.99.
4
A Sweet Vibrations Pixie
Amazon
It'll hug your clit, comes with 10 different settings and has a waterproof design, so you can pleasure yourself for hours on end.

Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in three colors).
5
A wearable textured vibe
Adam & Eve
With a textured tip and vibrating sensations, you'll want to give your partner (or yourself) the finger.

Get it from Adam & Eve for $12.48.
6
A Satisfyer Pro 2
Amazon
This "sensational vacuum" targets your clit with waves and pulsations. It'll do all the work for you, thanks to its hands-free design.

Get it from Amazon for $29.95 (available in three colors).
7
A classic bullet vibe
Hart's Desires
A flared base makes this toy great for anal or vaginal play. Plus you can use it in the shower, thanks to its waterproof design.

Hart's Desires is a small business based in Washington, D.C. that sells lingerie and sensual toys.

Get it from Hart's Desires for $59.99.
8
A slim G-spot vibe
Lovehoney
Reviewers say this gem delivers squirting orgasms and is perfect for solo play in the shower. Just twist the bottom to move between vibration speeds.

Get it from Lovehoney for $19.99 (available in three colors).
9
A vibrating silicone starfish
Cute Little Fuckers
Designed for folks of all body types, this cute creature comes with five modes and five vibration speeds, plus it's waterproof!

Cute Little Fuckers is queer-owned and makes a whole line of waterproof, cute and inclusive toys.

Get it from Cute Little Fuckers for $79.
10
A sensational stimulator
Amazon
This two-in-one toy delivers vibrations and suction sensations, so you'll be satisfied after a solo pleasure session.

Get it from Amazon from $49.98 (available in two colors).
11
A powerful, seven-inch vibrator
Lovehoney
Get your rocks off without making a lot of noise, thanks to this beginner-friendly toy that's easily operable, comes with three speeds and quietly stimulates all the right spots.

Get it from Lovehoney for $24.99 (available in two colors).
12
A Lelo Hugo
Amazon
This luxe prostate massager comes with a remote that can be used by you or your partner for ah-mazing stimulation.

Get it from Amazon for $218.99+ (available in two colors).
13
A pocket-sized oral sex stimulator
Lovehoney
Ten tiny silicone "tongues" will get to work on your clit while you enjoy some self-care time.

Get it from Lovehoney for $49.99 (available in two colors).
14
A BuzzFeed x Bellesa AirVibe
Bellesa Boutique
This toy has all the features you could ask for: internal vibrating, external sucking stimulation, a waterproof design, a rechargeable battery and an adorable case that'll let you take it on the go.

Preorder it from Bellesa Boutique for $69.
15
A waterproof clitoral suction toy
Lovehoney
It has an insertable end and 12 suction levels, so you can enjoy internal and external stimulation whenever you wish.

Get it from Lovehoney for $219.99 (available in two colors).
16
A We-Vibe Touch
We-Vibe / Instagram
With a gently curved design and eight vibration patterns, this waterproof toy is perfect for self-pleasuring or placing in between partners during sex.

Get it from We-Vibe for $79 (originally $99).
17
A sleek masturbator
Bellesa Boutique
This toy is designed to feel like skin, thanks to its replaceable lining and ah-mazing suction sensation.

Get it from Bellesa Boutique for $39 (available in two colors).
18
An I Rub My Duckie
Babeland
This little cutie will fit the bill if you're looking for a sex toy that's discreet, waterproof and easy to use: It's a seven-speed vibe that'll upgrade your time in the tub.

Get it from Babeland for $37.99.
19
A We-Vibe Tango
Amazon
Don't let this tiny bullet's size fool you: it's waterproof, completely cordless and delivers eight powerful vibrations.

Get it from Amazon for $59 (available in two colors).
20
And a thrusting head vibe
Bellesa Boutique
This baby delivers such good sensations, you'll want to get your rocks off again and again: enjoy up to 850 "thrusts" every 60 seconds.

Get it from Bellesa Boutique for $199 (originally $239).
