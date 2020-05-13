Massive Horde Of Goats Escapes, Runs Amok In California Neighborhood

Well, they did an exceptionally baaaad job.

About 200 goats that were supposed to be clearing dead weeds and brush from a hill in California goat loose from their enclosure Tuesday and ran wild in an east San Jose neighborhood, NBC Bay Area reported.

“This is the craziest thing to happen all quarantine,” Zach Roelands, a 23-year-old who captured footage of the colossal tribe roaming free in his neighborhood, wrote on Twitter.

According to his tweet, Roelands had left home to run an errand and returned to a sea of goat.

"This is the craziest thing to happen all quarantine." Well this is something you don't see every day. A tribe of goats went wild Tuesday evening in a neighborhood in east San Jose. https://t.co/2HHjVxiXl9

[🎥: Terry Roelands] pic.twitter.com/mGfWqxH0Cp — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) May 13, 2020

About 15 years ago, the hill behind the Roelands’ family home caught fire and, he told USA Today, since then, the goats visit for a few days every year “to clear out the dead grass” in the area to prevent another fire.

Roelands’ father, Terry, told NBC that on Tuesday evening, one of the goats was trying to eat flowers over the electrical fence that kept them contained and somehow managed to break it. When the goats realized they had a clear route to freedom, chaos quickly ensued.

“Eventually they escaped into the street and started eating all the plants in ... everyone’s front yard,” Zach Roelands told USA Today.

Apparently they also left some scatological calling cards on people’s lawns.

When his footage hit Twitter, many thought the video was the G.O.A.T. — and naturally people made jokes.

The earth is healing. We are the virus. — DAVID T (@El_Batman_) May 13, 2020

Damn, even the goats are tired of staying home. — Sarhay (@srhyln) May 13, 2020

Wait, they’re not wearing masks. They are crowding together. — Elizabeth Vargas (@EVargasTV) May 13, 2020

But, black, brown, white united in their cause. We should take lessons. — American (@DylanGroupie) May 13, 2020

Maybe they misunderstood the meaning of herd immunity. — Fredtimbo (@Fredtimbo) May 13, 2020

The Kids are alright. — Bated 😷 Beth 🧼🙌 (@IHearyoubawling) May 13, 2020

Despite the bonkers footage, Terry Roelands told NBC that a rancher wrangled all the goats in about five minutes and put them back in their enclosure. And although they defiled a few lawns, no humans were injured by the Great Goat Stampede of 2020.

“The goats are actually pretty scared of humans, it seemed like,” Zach Roelands told USA Today.