Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
MORE FROM HUFFPOST
NewsPoliticsEntertainmentCommunities
OpinionHuffPost PersonalVideos
©2018 Oath Inc. All rights reserved. HuffPost News
Holiday Gift Guide
A gift for everyone on your list
InexpensiveLast MinuteThoughtfulPractical

Cyber Monday 2018 Mattress Deals That Will Have You Resting Easy

Rest easy with these discount codes on mattresses for Black Friday 😴
By Katelyn Mullen
11/20/2018 06:50pm ET
Aleksandra Zlatkovic via Getty Images

If you’re wondering how to get better sleep, Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales on mattresses will have you resting easy while improving your bedtime routine.

Though Cyber Weekend is often thought of as deals days for you score holiday gifts for loved ones, there is no shame in grabbing a few things for yourself. After all, with all of the deals on everyday home items like vacuums, KitchenAid mixers, Instant Pots, makeup and skincare and even travel deals, you’re bound to find a few items worth snagging for yourself.

With the legacy mattress stores like Mattress Firm competing with big-box stores like Walmart and the bed-in-a-box brands like Casper and Zonkd, there are plenty of Black Friday mattress discount codes to go around.

If you’ve done your research and know what you’re looking for, now’s the time to enjoy the benefits of impressive sales at competing retailers. Take a look at nine of the best 2018 Black Friday and Cyber Monday mattress sales below:

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
Allswell 10 Inch Bed in a Box Hybrid Mattress
Walmart
Walmart has the Allswell 10 Inch Bed in a Box Hybrid Mattressin all sizes at 20 percent. Get the queen size bed for $275.
Shop it here.
2
Dreamcloud Luxury Mattress
DreamCloud
The luxury bed in a box option, DreamCloud, is offering $200 off mattresses when you purchase in honor Black Friday. Get their King multilayered mattress for $1,299.
Shop DreamCloud here.
3
Mattress Firm
Mattress Firm
Mattress Firm is going all out with flash sale dealsleading up to Black Friday and then deals during the shopping weekend that include getting a queen mattress for the price of a twin or a Tulo mattress for $499, all while supplies last.
Check out all Mattress Firm's Black Friday deals here.
4
Leesa
Leesa
With over 12,000+ reviews,Leesa is not afraid to compare themselves to the other niche mattress brands. Their Black Friday Preview Saleis offering their multilayer foam mattress, aptly named the Leesa, for $845 for the Queen, originally $995.
Shop Leesa mattresses here.
5
Amazon
Amazon
Amazon's Black Friday discounts on select furniture, mattresses, & area rugs will up be to 20 percent off during the big sale weekend. This Full Classic Brands Decker Hybrid Memory Foam 10.5-Inch Mattress is already on sale for $185, saving you over $46.
Shop it here.
6
Helix
Helix
Now through Black Friday you'll enjoy some tiered discounts with Helix. Get $100 off when you spend $600 or more with code HOLIDAY100. Tiered discounts go as high as $200 off when you spend $1,750 with code HOLIDAY200. These deals end Black Friday so check back to see what their Cyber Weekend deals will be.
Shop Helix here.
7
GhostBed
GhostBed
GhostBed's Black Friday sale can save you up to $300 and get you a free sheet set for your new mattress. Take $200The GhostBed King mattress is $975, normally $1,175, with a limited edition sheet set for free.
Shop them here.
8
Sealy Response Performance 12 Inch Cushion Firm Tight Top Mattress
Walmart
Walmart'sSealy Response Performance 12-inch Cushion Firm Tight Top Mattress is on sale now through Dec. 1. Originally $499, get it now for for $296.
Shop it now.
9
Zonkd
Zonkd
Get 30 percent off site-wide using the promo code BLACK now through Monday, Nov. 26 at Zonkd. Back, side or stomach sleeper, Zonkd offers the mattress perfect for your snooze style.
Shop it here.
MORE:
SleepshoppableBlack FridayHobbies and Personal Activitiescyber mondayblack friday shoppingmattress