Voter turnout among young adults skyrocketed in the 2018 midterm elections, according to new Census Bureau data released Tuesday.

The 2018 midterms witnessed a historic jump in voter turnout: an 11 percentage point increase from the 2014 midterm elections. More than 53% of the voting age population said they cast ballots in 2018, marking the highest midterm turnout in four decades, the Census Bureau found. The 2014 election had seen the lowest voter turnout in that same time span.

Voter turnout was up among all demographic groups, but none so dramatically as young adults. Roughly 36% of 18- to 29-year-olds reported voting in the 2018 midterms, a 79% jump from the nearly 20% who said they voted in 2014.

The Census Bureau data was based on self-reported information. When the United States Elections Project, run by University of Florida professor Michael McDonald, adjusted the data for non-response and voter over-reporting bias, the jump for the youngest adults looked more like a 100% increase.

Turnout rates for citizens age 18-29 nearly doubled from 2014, rising from 16.3% to 32.6%. As a result, the turnout gap between the elderly and young decreased. It was 32.9 percentage points in 2018 compared with 38.6 points in 2014 pic.twitter.com/AoFX5b9vhO — Michael McDonald (@ElectProject) April 23, 2019

The turnout from one midterm to the next rose sharply among all other age groups as well, including a 13 percentage point increase among 30- to 44-year-olds, according to the Census Bureau. Younger adults generally still vote at lower rates than their elders, and the Elections Project noted that the electorate continues to trend older even as it becomes increasingly racially and ethnically diverse.

Despite the surge in youth voting, a large gap of 32.9 percentage points persists, and as the overall population ages, the electorate generally continues to trend older. Perhaps the decline comparing 2018 to 2014 will be evident if 2020 is an exceptionally high turnout election pic.twitter.com/6Mqb6IouFg — Michael McDonald (@ElectProject) April 23, 2019

This sets up the two countervailing trends in the electorate with political import:



The electorate is growing more racially and ethnically diverse at the same time it is growing older — Michael McDonald (@ElectProject) April 23, 2019

The Census Bureau also found roughly 50% increases in turnout among Asian and Hispanic voters, two demographic groups that have historically voted at much lower rates than white and black voters.