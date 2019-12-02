FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Cyber Week deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.

Nordstrom Rack You won’t miss a spot with these Dyson deals at Nordstrom Rack.

Cyber Monday is here, so you’re probably thinking about all the last-minute deals you’ll need to snag before the day’s over.

We’ve been keeping our eyes and ears out to find some of the best deals happening today, Dec. 2, including ones on healthy meal kits and subscription boxes so you don’t have to.

And we’ve spotted a flash sale on Dyson products at Nordstrom Rack that ends today. You can get up to 50% off these products. Some of these products are so popular, like a cult-favorite blow dryer, that they’ve already sold-out.

Luckily, some deals on vacuums and fans are still live. Just keep in mind that these products are refurbished, meaning that they might have some surface imperfections like scratches but have been tested to meet new performance standards. So you won’t have to worry about these Dyson vacuums breaking on you.

Plus, we went ahead and rounded up the best deals from Nordstrom Rack’s Dyson flash sale that are still in stock. The sale’s only for today so you might want to run for this one.

Here are the best deals from Nordstrom Rack’s Dyson flash sale:

1. Dyson V8 Animal Plus Vacuum

2. Dyson V6 Motorhead Vacuum

3. Dyson Pure Cool Link Desk Purifier

4. Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan

5. Dyson V8 Total Clean

6. Dyson Ball Multifloor 2

7. Dyson Light Ball Multi Floor Vacuum