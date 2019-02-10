The 2019 Grammy Awards red carpet had multiple MAGA moments and more than a few fashion faux pas on Sunday night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Singer and notorious red carpet troll Joy Villa showed up in a border wall-inspired dress, complete with a “Make America Great Again” purse and barbed wire-like material on her shoulders.

Rich Fury via Getty Images Joy Villa attends the 2019 Grammy Awards at Staples Center on Feb. 10 in Los Angeles.

Singer Ricky Rebel, another supporter of President Donald Trump, turned heads with a reversible white-to-blue sequined jacket that sported the words “Trump,” “2020” and “Keep America Great!” He paired the mirrored jacket with matching sunglasses, white pants and calf-length, heeled white boots.

Rebel explained that he wore the jacket to promote his latest album, “The New Alpha.”

“I wanted to wear something that represented what an alpha is and who an alpha is and I am the new alpha,” Rebel told Entertainment Tonight. “And I’m reflecting millions of Americans out there who voted for Trump. Keep America great. That’s right, baby. We are here. We’re here all around the world, 50 million of us.”

Ricky Rebel revealing his Trump jacket on the red carpet.

Check out the rest of the wild looks below:

Saint Heart Steve Granitz via Getty Images

Tierra Whack Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images

Ricky Rebel Steve Granitz via Getty Images

Cardi B Steve Granitz via Getty Images

Hector Buitrago and Andrea Echeverri Lucy Nicholson / Reuters

Shawn Everett and Belgica Vargas Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images

St. Vincent Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images

Katy Perry Steve Granitz via Getty Images

Jason Aalon Butler, Stephen Harrison and Aric Improta of The Fever 333 John Shearer via Getty Images

Leon Bridges Steve Granitz via Getty Images

David Macklovitch and Patrick Gemayel of Chromeo John Shearer via Getty Images

Joy Villa Amy Sussman via Getty Images

Joy Villa Steve Granitz via Getty Images

Kylie Jenner Steve Granitz via Getty Images

Kyle Trewartha and Michael Trewartha of Grey VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

Ben Harper Steve Granitz via Getty Images

Janelle Monae Steve Granitz via Getty Images

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez Steve Granitz via Getty Images

Fantastic Negrito Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images

Tayla Parx John Shearer via Getty Images

Mimi Saballa Amy Sussman via Getty Images

Jeannie Mai John Shearer via Getty Images

Lele Pons VALERIE MACON via Getty Images