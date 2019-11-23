2019's Holiday Ads Will Give You All The Festive Feels

The holidays are almost here.
And with the festive cheer comes the inevitable onslaught of holiday and Christmas advertisements.
As 2019 draws to a close, companies around the world are once again doing their darndest to get people to part with their hard-earned cash via emotional or funny ads.
British department store John Lewis elicited “Game of Thrones”-themed jokes online with the introduction of Edgar the adorable (yet dangerously excitable) dragon to follow its opinion-splitting 2018 spot featuring music legend Elton John.
“All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer Mariah Carey took center stage in potato chip-maker Walkers’ ad, while McDonald’s UK’s promo told the heartwarming tale of an animated family and “reindeer” turned into reality.
Check out the best ads below. We’ll update as new ones arrive.