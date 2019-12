Here Are 20 LGBTQ Celebrity Coming-Out Stories That Moved Us In 2019

Robin L Marshall via Getty Images

Best known for his role on Netflix 's " Fuller House ," Di Pace announced he was gay during a TEDx talk in March.The Argentinean actor said his path to self-acceptance began in 2015 when he played Jesus Christ in the NBC miniseries " A.D. The Bible Continues .""So there I am, hanging on the cross in Morocco," said Di Pace, who was raised Catholic. "I look up at the sky, and I think, 'You could still strike me down with lightning. Are you sure you want me to play your son?'"Instead, he felt "an overwhelming feeling of love and acceptance and freedom that I could never even put into words. A message from God? Maybe."