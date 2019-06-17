ENTERTAINMENT

2019 MTV Movie Awards Red Carpet: All The Wildest Looks You Have To See

Everyone from Tessa Thompson to Elisabeth Moss hit the red carpet in style.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards are like the much younger, messier distant cousin of the Oscars with only a sliver of the acclaim, but we’d be hard-pressed to find another awards show where the stars slay the red carpet harder. 

While the 28th annual ceremony was held on Saturday night at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, the awards show airs Monday on the network, honoring movies and television with some uniquely MTV categories like Best Meme-able Moment and Best Frightened Performance. 

Everyone from reigning box office queens Tessa Thompson and Elisabeth Moss to the chart-topping singer Lizzo hit the red carpet with bold fashions that likely wouldn’t fly anywhere but the MTV Movie & TV Awards. 

The ceremony’s host, “Shazam” star Zachary Levi, was also in attendance in a coordinated teal number, while honoree Jada Pinkett Smith, who’s receiving the Trailblazer Award, rocked the arrivals with a sparkly silver blazer and matching pants. 

Check out all the best looks from the ceremony below.  

Tessa Thompson

Elisabeth Moss

Jada Pinkett Smith

Zachary Levi

Lizzo

Aubrey Plaza

Mischa Barton

Nico Tortorella

Tiffany Haddish 

Melissa McCarthy

Jameela Jamil

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag

Mj Rodriguez

Noah Centineo

Audrina Patridge 

Tana Mongeau

Trixie Mattel, Katya Zamolodchikova and Alyssa Edwards

Entertainment Writer, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Pop of Culture MTV Fashion and Style Red Carpet Mtv Movie Tv Awards
CONVERSATIONS