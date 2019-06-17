2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards: The Complete Winners List

While nothing ― and we mean nothing ― will ever top Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams’ on-stage make out, another MTV Movie & TV Awards is here, so prepare for golden popcorn trophies to rain down on Hollywood.
Hosted by “Shazam” star Zachary Levi, the awards show will honor the best and brightest in film and now television after the network expanded its categories three years ago to celebrate juggernaut shows like “Game of Thrones” and “Stranger Things.”
The 28th annual ceremony, which was held on Saturday at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, airs on Monday for those who didn’t score an invite. The show reportedly promises to draw big names like Sandra Bullock, Tessa Thompson, Gal Gadot and more.
Heading into the night, Marvel’s box office record-breaking “Avengers: Endgame” and HBO’s “Game of Thrones” lead with the most nominations at four nods each.
But we’re keeping our eyes are on the races for Best Kiss and Best Fight, which hilariously includes a nomination for Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality
Check out the list of nominees and winner’s below.
Best Movie
WINNER: “Avengers: Endgame”
“BlacKkKlansman”
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”
“Us”
Best Show
“Big Mouth”
WINNER: “Game of Thrones”
“Riverdale”
“Schitt’s Creek”
“The Haunting of Hill House”
Best Performance in a Movie
Amandla Stenberg — “The Hate U Give”
WINNER: Lady Gaga — “A Star is Born”
Lupita Nyong’o — “Us”
Rami Malek— “Bohemian Rhapsody”
Sandra Bullock — “Bird Box”
Best Performance in a Show
WINNER: Elisabeth Moss — “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Emilia Clarke — “Game of Thrones”
Gina Rodriguez — “Jane the Virgin”
Kiernan Shipka — “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”
Best Hero
Brie Larson — “Captain Marvel”
John David Washington — “BlacKkKlansman”
Maisie Williams — “Game of Thrones”
WINNER: Robert Downey Jr. — “Avengers: Endgame”
Zachary Levi — “Shazam!”
Best Villian
Jodie Comer — “Killing Eve”
Joseph Fiennes — “The Handmaid’s Tale”
WINNER: Josh Brolin — “Avengers: Endgame”
Lupita Nyong’o — “Us”
Penn Badgley — “You”
Best Kiss
Camila Mendes & Charles Melton — “Riverdale”
Jason Momoa & Amber Heard— “Aquaman”
Ncuti Gatwa & Connor Swindells — “Sex Education”
WINNER: Noah Centineo & Lana Condor — “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”
Tom Hardy & Michelle Williams — “Venom”
Reality Royalty
“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation”
WINNER: “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”
“The Bachelor”
“The Challenge”
“Vanderpump Rules”
Best Comedic Performance
Awkwafina — “Crazy Rich Asians”
WINNER: Daniel Levy — “Schitt’s Creek”
John Mulaney — “Big Mouth”
Marsai Martin — “Little”
Zachary Levi— “Shazam!”
Breakthrough Performance
Awkwafina — “Crazy Rich Asians”
Haley Lu Richardson — “Five Feet Apart”
Mj Rodriguez — “Pose”
Ncuti Gatwa — “Sex Education”
WINNER: Noah Centineo — “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”
Best Fight
“Avengers: Endgame” — Captain America vs. Thanos
WINNER: ”Captain Marvel” — Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva
“Game of Thrones” — Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers
”RBG” — Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality
“WWE Wrestlemania” — Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair
Best Real-Life Hero
Alex Honnold — “Free Solo”
Hannah Gadsby — “Nanette”
Roman Reigns — “WWE SmackDown”
WINNER: Ruth Bader Ginsburg — “RBG”
Serena Williams — “Being Serena”
Most Frightened Performance
Alex Wolff — “Hereditary”
Linda Cardellini — “The Curse of La Llorona”
Rhian Rees — “Halloween”
WINNER: Sandra Bullock — “Bird Box”
Victoria Pedretti — “The Haunting of Hill House”
Best Documentary
”At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal”
“McQueen”
“Minding the Gap”
“RBG”
WINNER: “Surviving R. Kelly”
Best Host
Gayle King — “CBS This Morning”
WINNER: Nick Cannon — “Wild ’n Out”
Nick Cannon — “The Masked Singer”
RuPaul — “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
Trevor Noah — “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”
Most Meme-Able Moment
“Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club” — The Lilo Dance
“Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” — Ray J’s Hat
“RBG” — The Notorious RBG
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” — Asia O’Hara’s butterfly finale fail
WINNER: “The Bachelor” — Colton Underwood jumps the fence
This post will be updated throughout the night.