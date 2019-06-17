2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards: The Complete Winners List

While nothing ― and we mean nothing ― will ever top Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams’ on-stage make out, another MTV Movie & TV Awards is here, so prepare for golden popcorn trophies to rain down on Hollywood.

Hosted by “Shazam” star Zachary Levi, the awards show will honor the best and brightest in film and now television after the network expanded its categories three years ago to celebrate juggernaut shows like “Game of Thrones” and “Stranger Things.”

The 28th annual ceremony, which was held on Saturday at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, airs on Monday for those who didn’t score an invite. The show reportedly promises to draw big names like Sandra Bullock, Tessa Thompson, Gal Gadot and more.

Heading into the night, Marvel’s box office record-breaking “Avengers: Endgame” and HBO’s “Game of Thrones” lead with the most nominations at four nods each.

But we’re keeping our eyes are on the races for Best Kiss and Best Fight, which hilariously includes a nomination for Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality

Check out the list of nominees and winner’s below.

Best Movie

WINNER: “Avengers: Endgame”

“BlacKkKlansman”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”

“Us”

Best Show

“Big Mouth”

WINNER: “Game of Thrones”

“Riverdale”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“The Haunting of Hill House”

Best Performance in a Movie

Amandla Stenberg — “The Hate U Give”

WINNER: Lady Gaga — “A Star is Born”

Lupita Nyong’o — “Us”

Rami Malek— “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Sandra Bullock — “Bird Box”

Best Performance in a Show

WINNER: Elisabeth Moss — “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Emilia Clarke — “Game of Thrones”

Gina Rodriguez — “Jane the Virgin”

Kiernan Shipka — “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”

Best Hero

Brie Larson — “Captain Marvel”

John David Washington — “BlacKkKlansman”

Maisie Williams — “Game of Thrones”

WINNER: Robert Downey Jr. — “Avengers: Endgame”

Zachary Levi — “Shazam!”

Best Villian

Jodie Comer — “Killing Eve”

Joseph Fiennes — “The Handmaid’s Tale”

WINNER: Josh Brolin — “Avengers: Endgame”

Lupita Nyong’o — “Us”

Penn Badgley — “You”

Best Kiss

Camila Mendes & Charles Melton — “Riverdale”

Jason Momoa & Amber Heard— “Aquaman”

Ncuti Gatwa & Connor Swindells — “Sex Education”

WINNER: Noah Centineo & Lana Condor — “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”

Tom Hardy & Michelle Williams — “Venom”

Reality Royalty

“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation”

WINNER: “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”

“The Bachelor”

“The Challenge”

“Vanderpump Rules”

Best Comedic Performance

Awkwafina — “Crazy Rich Asians”

WINNER: Daniel Levy — “Schitt’s Creek”

John Mulaney — “Big Mouth”

Marsai Martin — “Little”

Zachary Levi— “Shazam!”

Breakthrough Performance

Awkwafina — “Crazy Rich Asians”

Haley Lu Richardson — “Five Feet Apart”

Mj Rodriguez — “Pose”

Ncuti Gatwa — “Sex Education”

WINNER: Noah Centineo — “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”

Best Fight

“Avengers: Endgame” — Captain America vs. Thanos

WINNER: ”Captain Marvel” — Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva

“Game of Thrones” — Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers

”RBG” — Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality

“WWE Wrestlemania” — Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

Best Real-Life Hero

Alex Honnold — “Free Solo”

Hannah Gadsby — “Nanette”

Roman Reigns — “WWE SmackDown”

WINNER: Ruth Bader Ginsburg — “RBG”

Serena Williams — “Being Serena”

Most Frightened Performance

Alex Wolff — “Hereditary”

Linda Cardellini — “The Curse of La Llorona”

Rhian Rees — “Halloween”

WINNER: Sandra Bullock — “Bird Box”

Victoria Pedretti — “The Haunting of Hill House”

Best Documentary

”At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal”

“McQueen”

“Minding the Gap”

“RBG”

WINNER: “Surviving R. Kelly”

Best Host

Gayle King — “CBS This Morning”

WINNER: Nick Cannon — “Wild ’n Out”

Nick Cannon — “The Masked Singer”

RuPaul — “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Trevor Noah — “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

Most Meme-Able Moment

“Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club” — The Lilo Dance

“Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” — Ray J’s Hat

“RBG” — The Notorious RBG

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” — Asia O’Hara’s butterfly finale fail

WINNER: “The Bachelor” — Colton Underwood jumps the fence

This post will be updated throughout the night.