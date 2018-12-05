The 2019 Pirelli calendar has us lost in a beautiful dream.

Scottish photographer Albert Watson shot this year’s edition, titled “Dreaming,” this April in Miami and New York. It stars fashion designer Alexander Wang, models Gigi Hadid and Laetitia Casta, actress Julia Garner and ballet dancers Misty Copeland, Sergei Polunin and Calvin Royal III.

“When I approached this project, I wanted to do it in a way that was different from other photographers, and I wondered what the best way would be,” Watson said in a press release.

He added that he wanted to create images of “beautiful quality” that were more than just portraits. To do so, he gave the subjects individual characters to play.

“I wanted it to look like a film still,” he said. “I wanted people looking at the calendar to see that my aim was photography in its purest form exploring the women I was photographing and creating a situation that would convey a positive vision of women today.”

The images are meant to tell “a photographic tale of the aspirations of four women and their determination to achieve their goals, each one pursuing her own dreams and passions.”

Check out a selection of the stunning images ― some of which are NSFW ― below: