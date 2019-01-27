2019 SAG Awards Winners: The Complete List

With the Golden Globes in the rearview mirror and the Oscars on the awards-season horizon, it’s time to make room for the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The 25th Annual SAG Awards kicked off on Sunday night from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, with stars of film and television convening to celebrate their peers in Hollywood for a night that’s all about actors.

Hosted by “Will & Grace” star Megan Mullally ― the ceremony’s second-ever host ― the SAG Awards honor performers in 15 film and TV categories. The winners are determined by the actors themselves, potentially forecasting who will take home Academy Awards come February.

After nearly being shut out at the Golden Globes, Bradley Cooper’s hit melodrama “A Star Is Born” failed to make an awards-season comeback, despite dominating the nominations with four nods across major categories. The musical drama lost the night’s top honor, best ensemble in a motion picture, to the history-making “Black Panther,” which beat out contenders “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “BlacKkKlansman,” and “Crazy Rich Asians.”

Amazon’s critical darling “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” made a strong showing by sweeping the comedy categories, while Sandra Oh and Jason Bateman walked away with top prizes for their performances in “Killing Eve” and “Ozark.”

Check out the list of winners below.

FILM

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture: “A Star Is Born” WINNER: “Black Panther” “BlacKkKlansman” “Bohemian Rhapsody” “Crazy Rich Asians” Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role: Emily Blunt, “Mary Poppins Returns” WINNER: Glenn Close, “The Wife” Olivia Colman, “The Favourite” Lady Gaga, “A Star Is Born” Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role: Christian Bale, “Vice” Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born” WINNER: Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody” Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book” John David Washington, “BlacKkKlansman” Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role: Amy Adams, “Vice” WINNER: Emily Blunt, “A Quiet Place” Margot Robbie, “Mary Queen of Scots” Emma Stone, “The Favourite” Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite” Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role: WINNER: Mahershala Ali, “Green Book” Timothee Chalamet, “Beautiful Boy” Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman” Sam Elliott, “A Star Is Born” Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture



“Ant-Man and the Wasp”

“Avengers: Infinity War”

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

WINNER: “Black Panther”

“Mission: Impossible — Fallout” TV Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:

“The Americans” “Better Call Saul” “The Handmaid’s Tale” “Ozark” WINNER: “This Is Us” Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:

“Atlanta” “Barry” “GLOW” “The Kominsky Method” WINNER: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series: Julia Garner, “Ozark” Laura Linney, “Ozark” Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” WINNER: Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve” Robin Wright, “House of Cards” Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series: WINNER: Jason Bateman, “Ozark” Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us” Joseph Fiennes, “The Handmaid’s Tale” John Krasinski, “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series: Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Alison Brie, “GLOW” WINNER: Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Jane Fonda, “Grace and Frankie” Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie” Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series: Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method” Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method” Bill Hader, “Barry” Henry Winkler, “Barry” WINNER: Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries: Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects” WINNER: Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora” Patricia Clarkson, “Sharp Objects” Penelope Cruz, “Assassination of Gianni Versace” Emma Stone, “Maniac” Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries: Antonio Banderas, “Genius: Picasso” WINNER: Darren Criss, “Assassination of Gianni Versace” Hugh Grant, “A Very English Scandal” Anthony Hopkins, “King Lear” Bill Pullman, “The Sinner” Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

WINNER: “Glow” “Marvel’s Daredevil” “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” “The Walking Dead” “Westworld”

This post will be updated throughout the night.