2019 Tony Awards: All The Looks You Have To See From The Red Carpet

The awards show paid tribute to pride month with a rainbow-themed carpet.

The major Hollywood awards shows may have cornered the market on glitz and glamour, but the Tony Awards have pride. 

Broadway’s top talents arrived at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday night ahead of the 73rd annual ceremony and hit the rainbow-themed red carpet. The event was designed to celebrate World Pride, which will take place in the city later this month.

“Focusing the red carpet theme around World Pride marks a seminal moment for New York City, as it hosts both the Tonys and World Pride in the same month,” designer Raul Àvila told Vogue before the ceremony. “These two communities have been closely intertwined since the beginning of Pride.”

Stars of stage and screen served up all the drama posing in front of a brightly colored floral display. Since Hollywood was particularly well-represented this Broadway season, everyone from Jake Gyllenhaal and Tina Fey to Adam Driver and Lucy Liu arrived at the ceremony in style. 

Check out all the must-see looks below.  

 

Regina King

Darren Criss

Judith Light

Cynthia Erivo

Lucy Liu 

Billy Porter

Todd Spiewak and Jim Parsons

Jane Krakowski 

Danai Gurira

Vanessa Hudgens

Jake Gyllenhaal 

Joanne Tucker and Adam Driver

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita

Tina Fey

Rachel Brosnahan 

Jeremy Pope

Samira Wiley

Andrew Rannells

Kathleen Rosemary Treado and Jeff Daniels

Kristin Chenoweth

Anna Wintour

Karen Olivo

Aaron Tveit 

Laura Linney

James Corden and Julia Carey

Michael Urie

Christopher Jackson

Sophia Anne Caruso

This post will be updated throughout the night. 

