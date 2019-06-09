2019 Tony Awards: All The Looks You Have To See From The Red Carpet

The major Hollywood awards shows may have cornered the market on glitz and glamour, but the Tony Awards have pride.

Broadway’s top talents arrived at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday night ahead of the 73rd annual ceremony and hit the rainbow-themed red carpet. The event was designed to celebrate World Pride, which will take place in the city later this month.

“Focusing the red carpet theme around World Pride marks a seminal moment for New York City, as it hosts both the Tonys and World Pride in the same month,” designer Raul Àvila told Vogue before the ceremony. “These two communities have been closely intertwined since the beginning of Pride.”

Stars of stage and screen served up all the drama posing in front of a brightly colored floral display. Since Hollywood was particularly well-represented this Broadway season, everyone from Jake Gyllenhaal and Tina Fey to Adam Driver and Lucy Liu arrived at the ceremony in style.

Check out all the must-see looks below.

Regina King

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Darren Criss

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Judith Light

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Lucy Liu

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Billy Porter

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Todd Spiewak and Jim Parsons

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Jane Krakowski

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Danai Gurira

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Vanessa Hudgens

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Jake Gyllenhaal

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Joanne Tucker and Adam Driver

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Tina Fey

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Jeremy Pope

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Samira Wiley

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Andrew Rannells

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Kathleen Rosemary Treado and Jeff Daniels

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Kristin Chenoweth

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Anna Wintour

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Karen Olivo

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Aaron Tveit

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Laura Linney

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

James Corden and Julia Carey

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Michael Urie

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Christopher Jackson

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Sophia Anne Caruso

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

This post will be updated throughout the night.