'Hadestown' And 'Ain’t Too Proud' Lead 2019 Tony Nominations

The theater world woke up early Tuesday to honor Broadway’s best ahead of the 73rd Tony Awards.

“Hamilton” alum Brandon Victor Dixon and two-time Tony winner Bebe Neuwirth unveiled the nominations, which honor Broadway plays and musicals in the 2018-2019 season, live from the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center.

While crowd-pleasing, big-budget musicals like “Tootsie” and “Beetlejuice” earned spots in the Best Musical category, the critically acclaimed “Hadestown,” which puts a new spin on an age-old Greek myth, and “Ain’t Too Proud — The Life of the Temptations,” a jukebox musical about the famed quintet, led the pack, with 14 and 12 nominations respectively.

With 14 new plays arriving on Broadway this season, the race for Best Play may be the most competitive. The searing “Ferryman” from Jez Butterworth about a conflict-ridden Northern Irish family, which scored nine nods across major categories, is an early front-runner.

Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of “To Kill a Mockingbird” starring Jeff Daniels also received nine nominations, but was snubbed for Best Play. “Network,” the stage adaptation of the 1976 film of the same name starring Bryan Cranston, also was notably absent in the Best Play category.

Politically tinged productions like Heidi Schreck’s “What The Constitution Means To Me” and “Hillary and Clinton,” a new play set during the 2008 Democratic presidential primaries, resonated this year.

At last year’s ceremony, “The Band’s Visit,” the stage adaptation of the film about an Egyptian band that gets lost while traveling through Israel, swept the ceremony with 10 awards, besting blockbuster musicals like “Mean Girls” and “SpongeBob SquarePants.”

James Corden will once again serve as host when the 73rd Annual Tony Awards are broadcast live from Radio City Musical Hall June 9 on CBS.

Check out the list of nominations below.

Best Musical

“Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of The Temptations”

“Beetlejuice”

“Hadestown”

“The Prom”

“Tootsie”

Best Play

“Choir Boy” by Tarell Alvin McCraney

“The Ferryman” by Jez Butterworth

“Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus” by Taylor Mac

“Ink” by James Graham

“What the Constitution Means to Me” by Heidi Schreck

Best Revival of a Musical

“Kiss Me, Kate”

“Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!”

Best Revival of a Play

“Arthur Miller’s All My Sons”

“The Boys in the Band” by Mart Crowley

“Burn This” by Lanford Wilson

“Torch Song” by Harvey Fierstein

“The Waverly Gallery” by Kenneth Lonergan

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Brooks Ashmanskas, “The Prom”

Derrick Baskin, “Ain’t Too Proud”

Alex Brightman, “Beetlejuice”

Damon Daunno, “Oklahoma!”

Santino Fontana, “Tootsie”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play