Here Is A Ranking Of Ties The 2020 Candidates Wore At The Debate

Someone had to sort through all the blue.
The first 2020 Democratic presidential debate in Miami on Wednesday night.
There are many ways a presidential candidate can stand out on a debate stage filled with 10 people. They can make a joke, get into a fight with one of their competitors or not be a white man. 

But there’s also their clothing. 

Female politicians have had their clothing choices endlessly picked apart for decades, so HuffPost is just focusing on the seven men who stood on stage for the first Democratic presidential debate Wednesday night. Specifically, their ties. Here is a ranking of the ties they wore: 

 

7. Cory Booker 

Red. 

 

6. Beto O’Rourke

Blue. 

 

5. Bill de Blasio

Purple. 

 

4. John Delaney

Blue. 

 

 3. Tim Ryan

Blue.

 

2. Jay Inslee 

Climate change green.

 

1. Julián Castro

Blue.

