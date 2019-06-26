Here Is A Ranking Of Ties The 2020 Candidates Wore At The Debate

There are many ways a presidential candidate can stand out on a debate stage filled with 10 people. They can make a joke, get into a fight with one of their competitors or not be a white man.
But there’s also their clothing.
Female politicians have had their clothing choices endlessly picked apart for decades, so HuffPost is just focusing on the seven men who stood on stage for the first Democratic presidential debate Wednesday night. Specifically, their ties. Here is a ranking of the ties they wore:
7. Cory Booker
Red.
6. Beto O’Rourke
Blue.
5. Bill de Blasio
Purple.
4. John Delaney
Blue.
3. Tim Ryan
Blue.
2. Jay Inslee
Climate change green.
1. Julián Castro
Blue.
