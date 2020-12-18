People's Christmas Cards This Year Are Just As 2020 As You'd Expect

Who even needs Christmas when soon there'll be a NEW YEAR?

Families are celebrating the end of 2020 with Christmas cards and letters that are fitting for this train-wreck lap around the sun (or as one man called it, the “longest decade in history”).

Despite the ongoing pandemic, the people of Twitter managed to find some holiday cheer by using their Christmas cards to unite against their common enemy: 2020.

Here are some of the best efforts rounded up by Twitter.

This is going to be the best Christmas card this year, I can tell! pic.twitter.com/dRHxbVcveV — Rebecca Lennon (@beckylennon09) December 9, 2020

Omg our 2020 holiday cards are here and they are PERFECT pic.twitter.com/FlDba4bH4K — Danielle Leong (@tsunamino) November 25, 2020

2020 was an unusual year so we had an unusual holiday card. Happy holidays from the Meyers! pic.twitter.com/KfQxePCbGS — David Meyer (@MeyerAndGoliath) December 14, 2020

The best 2020 holiday card, courtesy of my brother and sister in law pic.twitter.com/4S72fZjnSJ — susan rinkunas 🙋🏼‍♀️ (@sueonthetown) December 9, 2020

Our company Christmas card. You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/oHhsOIQzy0 — Taylor Stoker (@taytaygangordie) December 15, 2020

Best Christmas card received so far. pic.twitter.com/sj84s2ygoP — Anne (@annewitha_e) December 14, 2020

If you need a laugh, take a look at my department’s 2020 Christmas card! Photo credit to my 8 year old- we put so much effort into planning the photo we forgot about the photographer! #TeachAg @CSIEagles pic.twitter.com/bGJDDaWjJU — Jaysa Fillmore 🦉 (@MrsAgTeacher) December 10, 2020

Love our Holiday Card this year!! pic.twitter.com/o2EGaEW3EJ — Melissa Bruno (@melissabruno123) December 14, 2020

Pretty abrupt ending to the letter in the Christmas card from my aunt and uncle. pic.twitter.com/wN3cm8KyZa — Alan Bobalik (@ABobalik) December 16, 2020

