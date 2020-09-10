Ken Crossan/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020

The 2020 Comedy Wildlife Photography Finalists Are Delightfully Seal-y

Press paws on the news cycle and chuckle at these hilarious photos of animals.
By Elyse Wanshel

The world feels like complete panda-monium right now. But thanks to the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, we can all take a brief break from the news cycle and focus on otter things — like pictures of animals being complete goofballs.

The annual contest, which recognizes the funniest images of animals out in the wild across the globe, announced its 2020 finalists on Thursday — and the pictures do puffin short of making one howl.

Of this year’s 44 finalists, there’s a rebellious kingfisher, a lighthearted langur and a turtle with one shell of an attitude. If you happen to find one of these images really furry — er, funny, you can vote for it in the “People’s Choice” category on the contest’s website. Winners will be announced on Oct. 22.

And if you want even more photos of wild animals being, well, wild, check out HuffPost’s stories about the 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015 contests.

Otherwise, scroll on down and enjoy laughing until you’re horse.

“Almost Time to Get Up” captures a raccoon in Newport News, Virginia.
“I Could Puke” shows a group of gentoo penguins in the Falkland Islands at sunrise.
"Terry the Turtle Flipping the Bird" was taken in Lady Elliot Island in Queensland, Australia.
"Terry the Turtle Flipping the Bird" was taken in Lady Elliot Island in Queensland, Australia.
“Seriously, Would You Share Some” is a photo of puffins in Scotland.
“I Had to Stay Late at Work” is a photo of elephant seals that was taken in Isla Escondida in Chubut province, Patagonia Argentina.
“Socially Uninhibited” features a chacma baboon in River Chobe, Botswana.
“Smiley” is an image of a Sparisoma cretense in El Hierro, Canary Islands.
“Crashing into the Picture” shows a couple of giraffes in Etosha National Park, Namibia.
“It’s a Mocking Bird” is an image of a kingfisher that was taken in Kirkcudbright, United Kingdom.
“Doggo” features a brown bear in Kuhmo, East Finland.
“Social Distance, Please!” features rose-ringed parakeets at Kaudulla National Park in Sri Lanka.
“Quiet Please” is a picture of a kestrel in Huntington Beach, California.
“It’s the Last Day of School Holidays” is an image of smooth-coated otters in Singapore.
“Fun For All Ages” features langurs in Kabini, India.
“The Inside Joke” is a picture of a Eurasian red squirrel in Espelo, Netherlands.
“Like Mother Like Daughter” features two Asian elephants at Corbett National Park in India.
“Macaque Striking a Pose” features a macaque at Uluwatu Temple in Bali.
