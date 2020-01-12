2020 Critics’ Choice Awards: All The Fashion From The Red Carpet

Hollywood had barely recovered from its Golden Globes-induced hangover when the
2020 Critics’ Choice Awards kicked off on Sunday night.
Stars arrived at the 25th annual ceremony at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica to celebrate achievements in film and television. The event, which was hosted by Taye Diggs for the second time, is all about empowering the voice of critics ― so what better time to sit home and judge all the red carpet looks from the comfort of your couch.
This awards season has already us blessed with looks for the fashion dos and don’ts history books, including Kerry Washington in a
bejeweled body harness, Billy Porter going full swan queen, Jennifer Lopez’s Christmas gift gown and Scarlett Johansson putting the red carpet to shame in her namesake color.
So there are sure to be looks that we’re obsessed with from stars like Awkwafina, Saoirse Ronan, Cynthia Erivo, Charlize Theron and more as they arrive at the ceremony throughout the night.
Check out all the red carpet looks worth seeing below.
Lupita Nyong’o
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Zendaya
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX via Getty Images
Billy Porter
Emma McIntyre via Getty Images
Mandy Moore
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Charlize Theron
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX via Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX via Getty Images
Andrew Scott
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Nicole Kidman
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Awkwafina
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Saoirse Ronan
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Renée Zellweger
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Laura Dern
George Pimentel via Getty Images
Florence Pugh
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Zhao Shuzhen
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Niecy Nash
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Ava DuVernay
George Pimentel via Getty Images
Kate Beckinsale
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX via Getty Images
Anne Hathaway
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Kristen Bell
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Alison Brie
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Rita Moreno
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Lucy Hale
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX via Getty Images
Milo Ventimiglia
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Mj Rodriguez
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Chloe Bennet
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Chrissy Metz
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Ashleigh Murray
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Christopher Abbott
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
