Late-Night TV Hosts Have A Field Day With Second Democratic 2020 Debate

Thursday’s second Democratic 2020 debate once again gave late-night television comedians lots to joke about.

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah riffed on O.J. Simpson’s bizarre Twitter preview and explained why Trump was “not totally wrong” with his “BORING!” summary of Wednesday’s first contest:

“The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert poked fun at the technical difficulties endured by NBC and Chuck Todd’s moderation skills.

Seth Meyers of “Late Night” compared “how polite” and “truthful” the Democratic debates were in comparison to the GOP presidential debates, involving President Donald Trump in 2015.

“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon got into character as former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Trump:

He later summarized the debates in a rap with The Roots’ Tarik Trotter:

“The Daily Show” also live-tweeted throughout the debate:

FUN FACT: The candidates debating tonight are running for President, a job first created for the 1997 Harrison Ford action thriller Air Force One. #DemDebate — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 28, 2019

FUN FACT: The plural of Buttigieg is Buttigi. #DemDebate — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 28, 2019

"Candidates, by show of hands: How many of you have no idea who the woman on the end is?" #DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/plbDAg9qJd — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 28, 2019

Wanna feel old? Here's what the cast of Two and a Half Men looks like today #DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/gfwhQkb1vm — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 28, 2019

MODERATOR: In one or two words, what would your first act as President be?

BERNIE: Special interests

KAMALA: Immigration

MARIANNE WILLIAMSON: I was reading a wonderful article in GOOP about New Zealand, — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 28, 2019

As did “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.”

That countdown was like Dick Clark's Rockin' New Years' Eve, but somehow older and whiter. #DemDebate2 — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) June 28, 2019

The is the weirdest episode of The Good Place. #DemDebate2 — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) June 28, 2019

Sanders to Biden: “Listen, young man...” #DemDebate2 — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) June 28, 2019

Yang is going to pay for universal basic income with all the money he saved by not wearing a tie. #DemDebate2 — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) June 28, 2019

Marianne’s crystals will be glowing blood red by 9:30 #DemDebate2 — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) June 28, 2019

"A show of hand's question." The bedrock of democracy. #DemDebate2 — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) June 28, 2019

Bernie can see Canada’s healthcare system from his house! #DemDebate2 — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) June 28, 2019

#DemDebate2 candidates as hand emojis

Gillibrand:🙋‍♀️

Harris:✋🏽

Buttigieg:🤘

Williamson:🤷‍♀️

Bernie:💁‍♂️

Biden: 🤙

Yang: ✋

Hickenlooper: ✋

Bennet:✋

Swalwell:✋ — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) June 28, 2019

When you’re both ready for the date to be over and want the check. #DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/nDIMDyECq2 — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) June 28, 2019

Can’t wait for them to come out from behind the podiums and do some triple axels! #debatesonice #DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/ak3ykLqwWQ — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) June 28, 2019

Our wish: when they return from break everyone is tie-less and exasperated and Yang is wearing all of their ties and the crowd is going nuts and we never find out what happened. #DemDebate — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) June 28, 2019