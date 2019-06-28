Late-Night TV Hosts Have A Field Day With Second Democratic 2020 Debate

Thursday’s second Democratic 2020 debate once again gave late-night television comedians lots to joke about.
“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah riffed on O.J. Simpson’s bizarre Twitter preview and explained why Trump was “not totally wrong” with his “BORING!” summary of Wednesday’s first contest:
“The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert poked fun at the technical difficulties endured by NBC and Chuck Todd’s moderation skills.
Seth Meyers of “Late Night” compared “how polite” and “truthful” the Democratic debates were in comparison to the GOP presidential debates, involving President Donald Trump in 2015.
“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon got into character as former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Trump:
He later summarized the debates in a rap with The Roots’ Tarik Trotter:
“The Daily Show” also live-tweeted throughout the debate:
As did “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.”