The Democratic Party will hold its 2020 presidential nominating convention in Milwaukee, Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez announced on Monday.

Milwaukee won out over the other two finalist cities, Houston and Miami. The DNC ruled out Houston due to a labor dispute between the city and its firefighters, according to a source familiar with the party body’s considerations. Voters approved a referendum in November giving firefighters “pay parity” with city police officers, but Mayor Sylvester Turner, a Democrat, has contested implementing the measure.

The DNC rejected Miami because of logistical concerns, according to the source.

Wisconsin has been the site of pitched political battles over the past decade, but there is a feeling among Democrats that they’ve started to turn a corner in the state. Former Gov. Scott Walker (R) eviscerated labor rights in Wisconsin and fended off Democratic efforts to recall him from office in 2012.

But in the 2018 elections, Democrat Tony Evers defeated Walker, and Tammy Baldwin easily kept her seat in the Senate. Democrats also won some key special elections in the state.

Choosing Wisconsin as the convention site can also be seen as the Democrats’ way of acknowledging they need to focus on the state, which Hillary Clinton lost in the 2016 presidential race.