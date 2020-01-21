2020 Grammys To Include A Tribute To Nipsey Hussle

Nipsey Hussle will be honored with a tribute performance at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday.

Artists including DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, John Legend, Kirk Franklin, Roddy Ricch and YG are scheduled to honor the late rapper at the ceremony, the Recording Academy announced Tuesday.

Hussle racked up three posthumous nominations for this year’s award ceremony in Best Rap Song, Best Rap/Sung Performance and Best Rap Performance categories.

He scored a nom for Best Rap Album for his first studio album, “Victory Lap,” for the 2019 Grammy Awards.

“We are honored to bring together this amazing group of artists to celebrate Nipsey’s life and pay tribute to his many contributions to music,” Ken Ehrlich, Grammy Awards executive producer, said in a statement. “It’s sure to be a memorable performance.”

Hussle, who was widely praised for his efforts to revitalize the South Los Angeles community where he was raised, was shot and killed outside his store, Marathon Clothing, in the Hyde Park neighborhood in March.

Shortly before his death, Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, filmed a music video with Khaled and Legend for the Grammy-nominated song “Higher.”

Khaled tweeted in May that the video for “Higher,” which was released that month, was a “gift from my brother Nipsey that we want to share with the world.”

“We miss you and we will forever keep your legacy going,” he added, noting in a statement that 100% of the proceeds from the song would be donated to Hussle’s children, Emani and Kross.