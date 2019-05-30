Joe Biden may be one of the Democratic front-runners in the 2020 presidential election, but he’s a near failure on one list rating environmentally strong candidates.

The former vice president earned one of the lowest scores on a rating of climate-conscious candidates by environmental group Greenpeace on Thursday.

His score earned him a D-minus and placed him just ahead of former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, who also earned a D-minus. Following behind with F ratings are former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld (R) and President Donald Trump.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden earned a D-minus climate rating from Greenpeace on Thursday.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) earned the highest rating of an A-minus while Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) came in second with a B-plus. Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) was a close third, also with a B-plus.

The rankings considered the candidates’ proposed environmental plans, past legislative actions, statements, their financial support from fossil fuel companies, and their stances on fossil fuel usage and the Green New Deal.

Some of the candidates also responded to a 29-question survey from the environmental group, Bloomberg reported.

Biden, who entered the presidential race on April 25, has yet to release a plan on how he would tackle climate change, though he said he would have one out by the end of May.

MARK RALSTON via Getty Images Democratic presidential hopeful Jay Inslee, governor of Washington state, is seen during a self-proclaimed "Climate Mission Tour" in California on May 3. Greenpeace gave him its top score of an A-minus.

He was criticized by Greenpeace for not endorsing the Green New Deal or publicly committing himself to phasing out fossil fuels as well as campaign money from fossil fuel organizations.

Inslee, in comparison, has made climate change a top priority in his campaign.

This month he released a detailed plan as to how he would cut greenhouse emissions, create climate jobs, bolster the use of renewable energy and fortify the nation’s infrastructure to better deal with climate change.

“Half measures just will not cut it here,” Inslee told HuffPost of his proposals. “We didn’t win half of World War II, we had to win all of it.”

A spokesperson for Biden’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The list included the 19 Democratic candidates who have qualified for the first two Democratic National Committee debates, as well as the two major Republican candidates. The ratings will be updated as candidates’ positions change, Greenpeace said.