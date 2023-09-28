Internet Loses Mind At 2020 Halloween Costumes Predicting Taylor Swift Romance

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Nobody predicted Taylor Swift’s rumored new romance — except for Makayla Stephens.

Fans were abuzz after Swift attended Sunday’s game between the Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs and left Arrowhead Stadium with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Stephens seems to have eerily predicted the celebrity pairing in a photo — two years ago.

“I don’t know any world in which Taylor Swift + Travis Kelce would be in the same room together, but apparently in this one they’re married? #HappyHalloween,” she captioned a 2020 Halloween photo showing her dressed as Swift and her husband, Nick, as Kelce.

Advertisement

“Nah this is insane,” one X user wrote. “How the hell did she know.”

“She needs to tell us the lotto numbers,” another half-jokingly suggested.

Stephens ultimately chimed in herself on Thursday to share she “woke up to this picture having over 200 comments.”

The X post that first alerted users to the photo has since garnered nearly 5,000 retweets and 100,000 likes — and inevitably led people back to Stephens’ original Instagram post for answers.

The eerily prescient image, which Stephens apparently posted on Instagram on Oct. 30, 2020, shows her posing in white jeans and a pink sweater with a heart drawn around her eye in direct reference to Swift’s “Lover” album cover. Her husband is sporting black undereye grease and wearing Kelce’s No. 87 jersey.

Advertisement

“We all came from twitter to see if this is really here, omg this is insane,” one user wrote. Others called Stephens a “Visionary Queen” and once again asked for lottery numbers.

Swift was all smiles Sunday during Kansas City’s 41-10 win against the Bears.

“Shout out to Taylor for pulling up,” Kelce said on Wednesday’s episode of his podcast. “That was pretty ballsy. I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her, the friends and family. She looked amazing.”

While the Grammy winner and the NFL player have yet to actually confirm they’re in a relationship — Kelce said on his podcast that he wants “to respect both of our lives” by remaining mum — his jersey sales reportedly skyrocketed by 400% after Swift watched him play on Sunday.

As for Stephens, the internet may want to keep an eye on her Halloween attire next month. She and her husband might just predict the next celebrity couple — of 2026.