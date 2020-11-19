Watch How Companies Tackle 2020's Big C-Word In This Year’s Holiday Ads

This year’s holiday ads are a perfect antidote to the year from hell.
And one way or another, they find ways to address the big C-word of 2020: coronavirus.
In a year dominated by the pandemic, some businesses tackled the public health crisis head on in their holiday spots.
British supermarket Tesco decided with its tongue-in-cheek commercial that there was “no naughty list” this season ― even for those who forgot to properly wash their hands ― because of the difficulties endured by many.
Amazon, meanwhile, told the tale of a determined ballet dancer who gets to perform, albeit in a socially distanced style.
Other companies acknowledged the health emergency in more subtle ways, such as British department store John Lewis’ animated acts of kindness:
Check out the other holiday ads below. We’ll add more as they arrive.