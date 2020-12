Here Are 20 LGBTQ Celebrity Coming-Out Stories That Shaped 2020

Carlos Alvarez via Getty Images

The Spanish singer-songwriter opened up about his sexuality for the first time in June, telling fans that he is gay."Today I want my voice to be louder and for it have more value and weight," Alborán said in a subtitled video posted to his social media platforms. "I am here to tell you I am homosexual, and it is OK. Life goes on, everything will remain the same, but I am going to be a little happier than I already am."One of Spain's most successful pop acts, Alborán is known to audiences for his soaring ballads. In April, he released " Cuando Estés Aquí ," a track he wrote and recorded in quarantine, as a benefit for COVID-19 relief.