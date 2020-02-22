Read Live Updates From The 2020 Nevada Caucuses

The vote is a key moment for former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who currently has the most delegates; Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who was victorious in the New Hampshire primary; and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who made headlines after attacking former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg at the Democratic debate on Wednesday. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and former Vice President Joe Biden, who have both struggled to find footing in the primary contests so far, are also on the ballot in Nevada. Bloomberg is not.