Read Live Updates From The 2020 Nevada Caucuses

The Nevada caucuses are Saturday, marking the latest test for Democratic presidential hopefuls.
The vote is a key moment for former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who currently has the most delegates; Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who was victorious in the New Hampshire primary; and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who made headlines after attacking former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg at the Democratic debate on Wednesday. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and former Vice President Joe Biden, who have both struggled to find footing in the primary contests so far, are also on the ballot in Nevada. Bloomberg is not.
The call to caucus is at 3 p.m. ET.
Read live updates on the caucuses below:
