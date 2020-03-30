2020 Olympics Now Have A New Date — In 2021

Next year’s games will still be called the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020, Abe and IOC president Thomas Bach said last week. The Paralympics will be held from Aug. 24, 2021, to Sept. 5.

Officials had considered rescheduling the games for next spring, which would have corresponded with the blooming of Japan’s iconic cherry blossoms. But waiting until summer would prevent scheduling conflicts with other major sports events, help “accelerate our progress” in preparing for the new schedule and give athletes more time to qualify, Tokyo organizing committee president Yoshiro Mori told reporters.

The new dates also are likely to raise concerns about athletic competitions during the height of Japan’s summer heat and humidity.