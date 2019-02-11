POLITICS

Senate Democrats Running For President Don't Always Agree. Just Look At Their Vote Record.

Seven of the declared and likely 2020 presidential hopefuls have disagreed on issues like health care, foreign policy and immigration.
By Igor Bobic and James O'Malley

Five senators have declared bids for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination: Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Cory Booker of New Jersey, Kamala Harris of California and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York. At least two more ― Sherrod Brown of Ohio and Bernie Sanders of Vermont, an independent ― are expected to join the fray.

Although they’ve often voted as a bloc on hot-button issues like Obamacare repeal and President Donald Trump’s tax cuts and Supreme Court appointments, these seven senators have disagreed on a range of other bills, and on Trump’s various executive and judicial nominations that have come before the Senate.

HuffPost examined the legislative record dating back to the start of the 115th Congress ― the beginning of Trump’s presidency ― in cases where at least one of the senators’ positions has differed from the others. The results are striking: While the list shows differences on a number of minor motions and resolutions, it also includes substantial areas of disagreement on big issues like health care, foreign policy and immigration, all of which are likely to come up in the Democratic primary debates.

  • Harris is the only senator from the bunch who opposed a deal that would have fully funded Trump’s proposed border wall in exchange for permanent protections to young undocumented immigrants known as Dreamers.

  • Booker is the only one who opposed a proposal that would have created a reserve fund to allow Americans to import inexpensive prescription drugs from Canada. That vote could reinforce criticism that the New Jersey Democrat is too cozy with the U.S. pharmaceutical industry.

  • Klobuchar is the only one of the seven who supported last week’s GOP package that aims to curtail rising support for the boycott-Israel movement despite criticism from civil liberties advocates that it runs afoul of the First Amendment.

  • Sanders is the only senator from the lot who opposed levying sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea last year. He said he did so in order to protect the Iran deal, but some critics faulted him at the time for failing to punish Russia over election meddling.

Some of the most striking contrasts among the declared and likely presidential contenders concern their votes on Trump’s judicial and executive nominees. In general, among the seven senators, Gillibrand voted most often against confirming Trump’s picks to the courts and his Cabinet, a record that she’ll likely play up on the campaign trail. Klobuchar, on the other hand, supported Trump’s nominees much more often than others, voting to confirm many of his undersecretaries and district and circuit court judges.

Certain confirmation votes could come back to haunt candidates more than others:

  • Klobuchar, Sanders and Brown voted to confirm John Kelly as Trump’s head of the Department of Homeland Security. The retired general presided over the administration’s controversial ban on people from majority-Muslim nations from entering the U.S.

  • Brown is the only one of the seven who voted to confirm Ben Carson as Housing and Urban Development secretary and scandal-plagued Ryan Zinke as head of the Interior Department.

Check out the full list of votes below:

S. 47: Motion to Table Lankford Amdt. No. 158; To modify the provision relating to the Land and Water Conservation Fund to impose certain requirements on the Federal acquisition of land and to require an allocation of funds for the deferred maintenance backlog.
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Not Voting
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
S. 47: Motion to Table Lee Amdt. No. 162; To modify the authorization period of the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Not Voting
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
S. 1: S. 1 As Amended; A bill to make improvements to certain defense and security assistance provisions and to authorize the appropriation of funds to Israel, to reauthorize the United States-Jordan Defense Cooperation Act of 2015, and to halt the wholesale slaughter of the Syrian people, and for other purposes.
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Nay
Nay
S. 1: Motion to Invoke Cloture on S. 1; A bill to make improvements to certain defense and security assistance provisions and to authorize the appropriation of funds to Israel, to reauthorize the United States-Jordan Defense Cooperation Act of 2015, and to halt the wholesale slaughter of the Syrian people, and for other purposes.
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Nay
Nay
S. 1: Motion to Invoke Cloture on McConnell Amdt. No. 65; To express the sense of the Senate that the United States faces continuing threats from terrorist groups operating in Syria and Afghanistan and that the precipitous withdrawal of United States forces from either country could put at risk hard-won gains and United States national security.
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Not Voting
Nay
S. 1: Motion to Proceed to S. 1; A bill to make improvements to certain defense and security assistance provisions and to authorize the appropriation of funds to Israel, to reauthorize the United States-Jordan Defense Cooperation Act of 2015, and to halt the wholesale slaughter of the Syrian people, and for other purposes.
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Nay
Nay
S. 1: Upon Reconsideration, Motion to Invoke Cloture on the Motion to Proceed to S. 1; A bill to make improvements to certain defense and security assistance provisions and to authorize the appropriation of funds to Israel, to reauthorize the United States-Jordan Defense Cooperation Act of 2015, and to halt the wholesale slaughter of the Syrian people, and for other purposes.
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Not Voting
Nay
Nay
Not Voting
Yea
Nay
Nay
H.R. 268: Motion to Instruct the Sergeant at Arms to Request the Presence of Absentee Senators; A bill making supplemental appropriations for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2019, and for other purposes.
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
S.J.Res. 2: Motion to Invoke Cloture on S.J. Res. 2; A joint resolution disapproving the President's proposal to take an action relating to the application of certain sanctions with respect to the Russian Federation.
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Yea
Yea
Not Voting
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
S.J.Res. 2: Motion to Table the Motion to Proceed to S.J. Res. 2; A joint resolution disapproving the President's proposal to take an action relating to the application of certain sanctions with respect to the Russian Federation.
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Not Voting
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
S.J.Res. 2: Motion to Proceed to S.J. Res. 2; A joint resolution disapproving the President's proposal to take an action relating to the application of certain sanctions with respect to the Russian Federation.
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Yea
Not Voting
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
H.R. 695: Motion to Instruct the Sergeant at Arms to Request the Attendance of Absentee Senators; To amend the National Child Protection Act of 1993 to establish a voluntary national criminal history background check system and criminal history review program for certain individuals who, related to their employment, have access to children, the elderly, or individuals with disabilities, and for other purposes.
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Yea
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
PN889: Motion to Invoke Cloture on Stephen Alexander Vaden, of Tennessee, to be General Counsel of the Department of Agriculture
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Not Voting
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
S.J.Res. 65: Motion to Table the Motion to Discharge S.J. Res. 65; A joint resolution relating to the disapproval of the proposed export to the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain of certain defense articles and services.
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Nay
S. 140: Motion to Concur in the House Amendment to S. 140 with an Amendment (SA 4054); A bill to amend the White Mountain Apache Tribe Water Rights Quantification Act of 2010 to clarify the use of amounts in the WMAT Settlement Fund.
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Yea
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Yea
S. 140: Motion to Invoke Cloture on the Motion to Concur in the House Amendment to S. 140 with an Amendment; A bill to amend the White Mountain Apache Tribe Water Rights Quantification Act of 2010 to clarify the use of amounts in the WMAT Settlement Fund.
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Yea
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Yea
S. 3021: Motion to Invoke Cloture: Motion to Concur in the House Amendments to S. 3021; An Act to provide for improvements to the rivers and harbors of the United States, to provide for the conservation and development of water and related resources, to provide for water pollution control activities, and for other purposes.
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Not Voting
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
PN2048: Confirmation Peter A. Feldman, of the District of Columbia, to be a Commissioner, Consumer Product Safety Commission
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Nay
Nay
: Confirmation Jackie Wolcott, of Virginia, to be Representative of the United States of America to the International Atomic Energy Agency and to the Vienna Office of the United Nations
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Nay
PN2048: Motion to Invoke Cloture: Peter A. Feldman to be a Commisioner, Consumer Product Safety Commission
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Nay
Nay
H.R. 6157: Motion to Invoke Cloture on the Conference Report to Accompany H.R. 6157; A bill making appropriations for the Department of Defense for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2019, and for other purposes.
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Yea
Yea
Nay
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
H.R. 6157: Conference Report to Accompany H.R. 6157; A bill making appropriations for the Department of Defense for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2019, and for other purposes.
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Yea
Yea
Nay
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
PN1620: Motion to Invoke Cloture: Charles P. Rettig to be Commissioner of Internal Revenue, Department of the Treasury
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Nay
PN1620: Confirmation Charles P. Rettig, of California, to be Commissioner of Internal Revenue, Department of the Treasury
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Nay
H.R. 5895: Conference Report to Accompany H.R. 5895; A bill making appropriations for energy and water development and related agencies for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2019, and for other purposes.
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Yea
Nay
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
Nay
PN1525: Confirmation Dominic W. Lanza, of Arizona, to be U.S. District Judge for the District of Arizona
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Not Voting
Nay
Nay
Nay
PN1650: Confirmation Charles J. Williams, of Iowa, to be U.S. District Judge for the Northern District of Iowa
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Nay
PN2047: Confirmation Elad L. Roisman, of Maine, to be a Member of the Securities and Exchange Commission
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Nay
PN2047: Motion to Invoke Cloture: Elad L. Roisman to be a Member of the Securities and Exchange Commission
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Not Voting
Nay
Yea
Not Voting
Nay
PN1861: Motion to Invoke Cloture: Richard Clarida to be Vice Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Nay
Nay
PN1861: Confirmation Richard Clarida, of Connecticut, to be Vice Chairman of the Board of Governors, Federal Reserve System
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Nay
Nay
PN1414: Confirmation Joseph H. Hunt, of Maryland, to be an Assistant Attorney General
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Nay
Nay
PN1398: Confirmation Isabel Marie Keenan Patelunas, of Pennsylvania, to be Assistant Secretary for Intelligence and Analysis
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Nay
Nay
PN1413: Confirmation Charles Barnes Goodwin, of Oklahoma, to be U.S. District Judge for the Western District of Oklahoma
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Nay
Nay
H.R. 6157: Motion to Invoke Cloture Amdt. No. 3695 to H. R. 6157; In the nature of a substitute.
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Yea
Yea
Nay
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
H.R. 6157: H. R. 6157 As Amended; A bill making appropriations for the Department of Defense for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2019, and for other purposes.
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Yea
Yea
Nay
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
PN1897: Motion to Invoke Cloture: Julius Ness Richardson, of South Carolina, to be U.S. Circuit Court Judge for the Fourth Circuit
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Yea
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Yea
Nay
PN1897: Confirmation Julius Ness Richardson, of South Carolina, to be U.S. Circuit Judge for the Fourth Circuit
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Yea
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Yea
Nay
H.R. 6147: Lee Amdt. No. 3522; To prohibit the use of funds to enforce standards of identity with respect to certain food.
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Yea
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
H.R. 5515: Conference Report to Accompany H.R. 5515; To authorize appropriations for fiscal year 2019 for military activities of the Department of Defense, for military construction, and for defense activities of the Department of Energy, to prescribe military personnel strengths for such fiscal year, and for other purposes.
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Yea
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Nay
H.R. 6147: Motion to Invoke Cloture Re: Amdt. No. 3399 to H.R. 6147; In the nature of a substitute.
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Yea
Nay
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
PN2179: Confirmation Robert L. Wilkie, of North Carolina, to be Secretary of Veterans Affairs
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Not Voting
Nay
PN1955: Confirmation Scott Stump, of Colorado, to be Assistant Secretary for Career, Technical, and Adult Education, Department of Education
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Yea
Not Voting
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
PN1438: Confirmation Paul C. Ney, of Tennessee, to be General Counsel of the Department of Defense
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Nay
Nay
PN1438: Motion to Invoke Cloture: Paul C. Ney, Jr., to be General Counsel of the Department of Defense
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Nay
Nay
H.R. 5515: Motion to Insist on the Senate Amendment to H.R. 5515, Agree to the Request for Conference, and Authorize the Chair to Appoint Conferees; To authorize appropriations for fiscal year 2019 for military activities of the Department of Defense, for military construction, and for defense activities of the Department of Energy, to prescribe military personnel strengths for such fiscal year, and for other purposes.
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Yea
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Nay
PN1642: Motion to Invoke Cloture on Mark Jeremy Bennett, of Hawaii, to be U.S. Circuit Judge for the Ninth Circuit
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
H.R. 2: Lee Amdt. No. 3074; To prohibit certain practices relating to certain commodity promotion programs and require greater transparency by those programs.
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
Nay
Yea
Yea
H.R. 5895: H.R. 5895 As Amended; A bill making appropriations for energy and water development and related agencies for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2019, and for other purposes.
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Not Voting
Nay
Yea
Yea
Not Voting
Yea
Nay
H.R. 2: Motion to Invoke Cloture on the Motion to Proceed to H.R. 2; A bill to provide for the reform and continuation of agricultural and other programs of the Department of Agriculture through fiscal year 2023, and for other purposes.
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Not Voting
Yea
Yea
Yea
Not Voting
Yea
Yea
H.R. 5895: Crapo Amdt. No. 2943 As Modified; To increase funds for a nuclear demonstration program.
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Yea
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Nay
H.R. 5515: Motion to Waive Section 4106(b)(1) H. Con. Res. 71 Re: Amdt. No. 2282, As Modified and Amended; In the nature of a substitute.
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Yea
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Nay
H.R. 5515: H.R. 5515 As Amended; To authorize appropriations for fiscal year 2019 for military activities of the Department of Defense, for military construction, and for defense activities of the Department of Energy, to prescribe military personnel strengths for such fiscal year, and for other purposes.
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Yea
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Nay
H.R. 5895: Motion to Invoke Cloture on the Motion to Proceed to H.R. 5895; A bill making appropriations for energy and water development and related agencies for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2019, and for other purposes.
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Yea
Nay
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
Nay
H.R. 5515: Motion to Invoke Cloture on Amdt. No. 2282, As Modified, to H.R. 5515; In the nature of a substitute.
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Yea
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Nay
H.R. 5515: Motion to Invoke Cloture Re: H.R. 5515, As Amended; To authorize appropriations for fiscal year 2019 for military activities of the Department of Defense, for military construction, and for defense activities of the Department of Energy, to prescribe military personnel strengths for such fiscal year, and for other purposes.
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Yea
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Nay
H.R. 5515: Motion to Proceed to H.R. 5515; To authorize appropriations for fiscal year 2019 for military activities of the Department of Defense, for military construction, and for defense activities of the Department of Energy, to prescribe military personnel strengths for such fiscal year, and for other purposes.
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Yea
Not Voting
Nay
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
H.R. 5515: Motion to Invoke Cloture on the Motion to Proceed to H.R. 5515; To authorize appropriations for fiscal year 2019 for military activities of the Department of Defense, for military construction, and for defense activities of the Department of Energy, to prescribe military personnel strengths for such fiscal year, and for other purposes.
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Yea
Yea
Nay
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
PN1400: Confirmation Annemarie Carney Axon, of Alabama, to be U.S. District Judge for the Northern District of Alabama
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Nay
PN1400: Motion to Invoke Cloture on the Nomination of Annemarie Carney Axon, of Alabama, to be U.S. District Judge for the Northern District of Alabama
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Yea
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Nay
PN1351: Confirmation Jelena McWilliams, of Ohio, to be Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Nay
Nay
PN1382: Confirmation James Randolph Evans, of Georgia, to be Ambassador of the United States of America to Luxembourg
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Not Voting
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
PN1352: Confirmation Brian D. Montgomery, of Texas, to be an Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Yea
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Nay
Nay
S. 2372: Motion to Concur in the House Amendment to S. 2372; A bill to amend title 38, United States Code, to provide outer burial receptacles for remains buried in National Parks, and for other purposes.
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Yea
Yea
Nay
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
PN1351: Motion to Invoke Cloture on Jelena McWilliams, of Ohio, to be Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Nay
Nay
PN1516: Motion to Invoke Cloture on Jelena McWilliams, of Ohio, to be a Member of the Board of Directors of the FDIC
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Not Voting
Nay
Yea
Nay
Nay
S. 2372: Motion to Invoke Cloture Re: Motion to Concur in the House Amendment to S. 2372; A bill to amend title 38, United States Code, to provide outer burial receptacles for remains buried in National Parks, and for other purposes.
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Yea
Yea
Nay
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
S.Con.Res. 36: Motion to Proceed to S. Con. Res. 36; A concurrent resolution setting forth the congressional budget for the United States Government for fiscal year 2019 and setting forth the appropriate budgetary levels for fiscal years 2020 through 2028.
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Not Voting
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
PN1330: Confirmation Joel M. Carson III, of New Mexico, to be U.S. Circuit Judge for the Tenth Circuit
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Nay
Nay
PN1405: Confirmation Michael B. Brennan, of Wisconsin, to be U.S. Circuit Judge for the Seventh Circuit
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Not Voting
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
PN1330: Motion to Invoke Cloture on Joel M. Carson III to be U.S. Circuit Judge for the Tenth Circuit
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Not Voting
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
PN1526: Motion to Invoke Cloture on John B. Nalbandian, of Kentucky, to be U.S. Circuit Judge for the Sixth Circuit
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Not Voting
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
PN1411: Confirmation Kurt D. Engelhardt, of Louisiana, to be U.S. Circuit Judge for the Fifth Circuit
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Nay
Nay
PN1411: Motion to Invoke Cloture on Kurt D. Engelhardt, of Louisiana, to be U.S. Circuit Judge for the Fifth Circuit.
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Nay
Nay
PN988: Motion to Invoke Cloture on John W. Broomes, of Kansas, to be U.S. District Judge for the District of Kansas
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Nay
Nay
PN989: Motion to Invoke Cloture Re: Rebecca Grady Jennings, of Kentucky, to be U.S. District Judge for the Western District of Kentucky
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Yea
Yea
Nay
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
PN596: Confirmation Claria Horn Boom, of Kentucky, to be U.S. District Judge for the Eastern and Western Districts of Kentucky
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Not Voting
Yea
Nay
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
PN1443: Motion to Invoke Cloture Re: John F. Ring to be a Member of the National Labor Relations Board
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Not Voting
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
PN596: Motion to Invoke Cloture on Claria Horn Boom, of Kentucky, to be U.S. District Judge for the Eastern and Western Districts of Kentucky
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Yea
Yea
Nay
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
H.R. 1625: Motion to Invoke Cloture on the Motion to Concur in the House Amendment to the Senate Amendment to H.R. 1625; Making appropriations for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2018, and for other purposes.
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Nay
H.R. 1625: Motion to Concur in the House Amendment to the Senate Amendment to H.R. 1625; Making appropriations for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2018, and for other purposes.
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Nay
H.R. 1865: Motion to Waive All Applicable Budgetary Discipline Re: Wyden Amdt. No. 2213; To provide additional funding to the Department of Justice to combat the online facilitation of sex trafficking.
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Yea
Yea
Yea
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
PN1373: Confirmation Kevin K. McAleenan, of Hawaii, to be Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Nay
PN1373: Motion to Invoke Cloture on the Nomination of Kevin K. McAleenan to be Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Nay
PN755: Confirmation Tilman Eugene Self III, of Georgia, to be U.S. District Judge for the Middle District of Georgia
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Nay
PN755: Motion to Invoke Cloture Re: Tilman Eugene Self III to be U.S. District Judge for the Middle District of Georgia
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Nay
PN1404: Confirmation Elizabeth L. Branch, of Georgia, to be U.S. Circuit Judge for the Eleventh Circuit
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Nay
Nay
PN1404: Motion to Invoke Cloture on Elizabeth L. Branch, of Georgia, to be U.S. Circuit Judge for the Eleventh Circuit
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Nay
Nay
H.R. 2579: Motion to Invoke Cloture on Amdt. No. 1958 As Modified; Of a perfecting nature.
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Yea
Yea
Yea
Nay
Yea
Yea
Yea
H.R. 1892: Motion to Invoke Cloture Re: Motion to Concur in the House Amdt. to the Senate Amdt. to H.R. 1892 with an Amendment (SA 1930); A bill to amend title 4, United States Code, to provide for the flying of the flag at half-staff in the event of the death of a first responder in the line of duty.
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Nay
H.R. 1892: Motion to Concur in the House Amendment to the Senate Amendment to H.R. 1892 with an Amendment (SA 1930); A bill to amend title 4, United States Code, to provide for the flying of the flag at half-staff in the event of the death of a first responder in the line of duty.
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Nay
PN1423: Confirmation David Ryan Stras, of Minnesota, to be U.S. Circuit Judge for the Eighth Circuit
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Nay
Nay
PN1423: Motion to Invoke Cloture Re: David Ryan Stras to be U.S. Circuit Judge for the Eighth Circuit
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Nay
Nay
PN1079: Confirmation R. D. James, of Missouri, to be an Assistant Secretary of the Army
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Yea
Yea
Nay
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
PN1353: Motion to Invoke Cloture Re: Jerome H. Powell, to be Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Nay
PN1353: Confirmation Jerome H. Powell, of Maryland, to be Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Nay
H.R. 195: Motion to Invoke Cloture: Motion to Concur in the House Amendment to the Senate Amendment to H.R. 195 with Further Amendment; A bill to amend title 44, United States Code, to restrict the distribution of free printed copies of the Federal Register to Members of Congress and other officers and employees of the United States, and for other purposes.
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Nay
H.R. 195: Motion to Concur in the House Amendment to the Senate Amendment with Further Amendment; A bill to amend title 44, United States Code, to restrict the distribution of free printed copies of the Federal Register to Members of Congress and other officers and employees of the United States, and for other purposes.
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Nay
S. 139: Motion to Concur in the House Amendment to S. 139; A bill to implement the use of Rapid DNA instruments to inform decisions about pretrial release or detention and their conditions, to solve and prevent violent crimes and other crimes, to exonerate the innocent, to prevent DNA analysis backlogs, and for other purposes.
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Nay
Nay
S. 139: Motion to Invoke Cloture: Motion to Concur in the House Amdt. to S. 139; A bill to implement the use of Rapid DNA instruments to inform decisions about pretrial release or detention and their conditions, to solve and prevent violent crimes and other crimes, to exonerate the innocent, to prevent DNA analysis backlogs, and for other purposes.
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Nay
Nay
PN747: Confirmation Michael Lawrence Brown, of Georgia, to be United States District Judge for the Northern District of Georgia
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Not Voting
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
PN1015: Motion to Invoke Cloture on the Nomination of Walter David Counts, III, of Texas, to be United States District Judge for the Western District of Texas
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Not Voting
Yea
Not Voting
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
PN1015: Confirmation Walter David Counts, III, of Texas, to be United States District Judge for the Western District of Texas
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Not Voting
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
S. 139: Motion to Proceed to the House Message to Accompany S. 139; A bill to implement the use of Rapid DNA instruments to inform decisions about pretrial release or detention and their conditions, to solve and prevent violent crimes and other crimes, to exonerate the innocent, to prevent DNA analysis backlogs, and for other purposes.
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Not Voting
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Nay
Nay
PN752: Confirmation Thomas Lee Robinson Parker, of Tennessee, to be U.S. District Judge for the Western District of Tennessee
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Not Voting
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
PN747: Motion to Invoke Cloture: Michael Lawrence Brown, of Georgia, to be U.S. District Judge for the Northern District of Georgia
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Not Voting
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
PN1098: Confirmation John C. Rood, of Arizona, to be Under Secretary of Defense for Policy
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Nay
PN914: Confirmation Jennifer Gillian Newstead, of New York, to be Legal Adviser of the Department of State
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Yea
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Nay
H.J.Res. 123: H.J. Res. 123; A joint resolution making further continuing appropriations for fiscal year 2018, and for other purposes.
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Nay
PN1095: Motion to Invoke Cloture on Kirstjen Nielsen, of Virginia, to be Secretary of Homeland Security
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Not Voting
Nay
Not Voting
Nay
Nay
H.R. 1: Motion to Waive CBA Re: Kaine Amdt. No. 1846; To provide middle class tax relief.
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Nay
H.R. 1: Manchin Motion to Commit H.R. 1 to the Committee on Finance; To provide for reconciliation pursuant to titles II and V of the concurrent resolution on the budget for fiscal year 2018.
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Nay
H.R. 1: Cardin Motion to Commit H.R. 1 to the Committee on Finance; To provide for reconciliation pursuant to titles II and V of the concurrent resolution on the budget for fiscal year 2018.
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Yea
Nay
H.R. 1: Motion to Waive CBA Re: Rubio Amdt. No. 1850; To increase the refundability of the child tax credit, and for other purposes.
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Nay
Nay
PN587: Confirmation Dabney Langhorne Friedrich, of California, to be United States District Judge for the District of Columbia
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Yea
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Yea
Nay
PN556: Confirmation Joseph Otting, of Nevada, to be Comptroller of the Currency
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Not Voting
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
PN875: Motion to Invoke Cloture Re: Donald C. Coggins Jr. to be U.S. District Judge for the District of South Carolina
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Not Voting
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
PN587: Motion to Invoke Cloture Re: Dabney Langhorne Friedrich, of California, to be U.S. District Judge for the District of Columbia
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Not Voting
Nay
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
Nay
PN875: Confirmation Donald C. Coggins, Jr., of South Carolina, to be United States District Judge for the District of South Carolina
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Not Voting
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
PN811: Confirmation Mark T. Esper, of Virginia, to be Secretary of the Army
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Not Voting
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Nay
PN919: Confirmation David G. Zatezalo, of West Virginia, to be Assistant Secretary of Labor for Mine Safety and Health
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Not Voting
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
PN556: Motion to Invoke Cloture Re: Joseph Otting to be Comptroller of the Currency
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Not Voting
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
PN558: Confirmation Steven Gill Bradbury, of Virginia, to be General Counsel of the Department of Transportation
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Not Voting
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
PN919: Motion to Invoke Cloture Re: David G. Zatezalo, of West Virginia, to be Assistant Secretary of Labor for Mine Safety and Health
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Not Voting
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
PN458: Confirmation Derek Kan, of California, to be Under Secretary of Transportation
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Not Voting
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Yea
Nay
PN558: Motion to Invoke Cloture Re: Steven Gill Bradbury to be General Counsel of the Department of Transportation
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Not Voting
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
PN458: Motion to Invoke Cloture on Derek Kan, of California, to be Under Secretary of Transportation for Policy
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Yea
Nay
PN669: Confirmation John H. Gibson II, of Texas, to be Deputy Chief Management Officer of the Department of Defense
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Nay
PN589: Confirmation Trevor N. McFadden, of Virginia to be U.S. District Judge for the District of Columbia
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Not Voting
Nay
Yea
Nay
Nay
PN369: Motion to Invoke Cloture Re: Amy Coney Barrett, of Indiana, to be U.S. Circuit Judge for the Seventh Circuit
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Not Voting
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
PN374: Confirmation Scott L. Palk, of Oklahoma, to be United States District Judge for the Western District of Oklahoma
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Not Voting
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Nay
PN589: Motion to Invoke Cloture on the Nomination of Trevor N. McFadden, of Virginia, to be United States District Judge for the District of Columbia
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Nay
Nay
PN374: Motion to Invoke Cloture on the Nomination of Scott L. Palk, of Oklahoma, to be U.S. District Judge for the Western District of Oklahoma
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Nay
H.Con.Res. 71: Hatch Amdt. No. 1144; To establish a deficit-neutral reserve fund relating to protecting Medicare and Medicaid.
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Nay
PN362: Confirmation David Joel Trachtenberg, of Virginia, to be a Principal Deputy Under Secretary of Defense
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Nay
Nay
PN523: Confirmation Callista L. Gingrich, of Virginia, to be Ambassador of the U.S. to the Holy See
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Nay
Nay
PN523: Motion to Invoke Cloture Re: Callista L. Gingrich to be Ambassador of the United States of America to the Holy See
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Nay
Nay
PN89: Confirmation Ajit Varadaraj Pai, of Kansas, to be a Member of the F.C.C.
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Not Voting
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
PN586: Motion to Invoke Cloture on the Nomination of Ralph R. Erickson to be United States Circuit Judge for the Eighth Circuit
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
Nay
PN586: Confirmation Ralph R. Erickson, of North Dakota, to be United States Circuit Judge for the Eighth Circuit
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
Nay
PN173: Confirmation Heath P. Tarbert, of Maryland, to be an Assistant Secretary of the Treasury
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Yea
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Nay
PN249: Confirmation Makan Delrahim, of California, to be an Assistant Attorney General
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Nay
H.R. 2810: Motion to Invoke Cloture on H.R. 2810; To authorize appropriations for fiscal year 2018 for military activities of the Department of Defense, for military construction, and for defense activities of the Department of Energy, to prescribe military personnel strengths for such fiscal year, and for other purposes.
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Yea
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
H.R. 2810: H.R. 2810 As Amended; To authorize appropriations for fiscal year 2018 for military activities of the Department of Defense, for military construction, and for defense activities of the Department of Energy, to prescribe military personnel strengths for such fiscal year, and for other purposes.
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Yea
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
PN363: Confirmation Pamela Hughes Patenaude, of New Hampshire, to be Deputy Secretary of Housing and Urban Development
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Nay
Nay
H.R. 2810: Motion to Invoke Cloture on Amdt. No. 1003, As Modified; In the nature of a substitute.
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
PN457: Confirmation Kevin Allen Hassett, of Massachusetts, to be Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Nay
H.R. 2810: Motion to Invoke Cloture on the Motion to Proceed to the Consideration of H.R. 2810; To authorize appropriations for fiscal year 2018 for military activities of the Department of Defense, for military construction, and for defense activities of the Department of Energy, to prescribe military personnel strengths for such fiscal year, and for other purposes.
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Yea
Yea
Nay
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
PN588: Confirmation Timothy J. Kelly, of D.C., to be U.S. District Judge for the District of Columbia
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Yea
Nay
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
Nay
H.R. 2430: Motion to Invoke Cloture: Re: Motion to Proceed to Consideration of H.R. 2430; A bill to amend the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act to revise and extend the user-fee programs for prescription drugs, medical devices, generic drugs, and biosimilar biological products, and for other purposes.
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Yea
Yea
Nay
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
PN459: Confirmation Dan Brouillette, of Texas, to be Deputy Secretary of Energy
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Nay
H.R. 2430: H.R. 2430; A bill to amend the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act to revise and extend the user-fee programs for prescription drugs, medical devices, generic drugs, and biosimilar biological products, and for other purposes.
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Yea
Yea
Nay
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
PN696: Confirmation Christopher A. Wray, of Georgia, to be Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Yea
Nay
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
Nay
PN372: Confirmation Kevin Christopher Newsom, of Alabama, to be U.S. Circuit Judge for the Eleventh Circuit
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Nay
Nay
PN372: Motion to Invoke Cloture on Kevin Christopher Newsom, of Alabama, to be U.S. Circuit Judge
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Nay
Nay
H.R. 1628: Daines Amdt. No. 340 As Modified; To provide for comprehensive health insurance coverage for all United States residents, improved health care delivery, and for other purposes.
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Present
Present
Present
Present
Present
Present
Present
H.R. 3364: H.R. 3364; A bill to provide congressional review and to counter aggression by the Governments of Iran, the Russian Federation, and North Korea, and for other purposes.
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Yea
Yea
Nay
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
H.R. 1628: Schumer Motion to Commit H.R. 1628 with Instructions; A bill to provide for reconciliation pursuant to title II of the concurrent resolution on the budget for fiscal year 2017.
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Yea
Nay
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
PN583: Confirmation Patrick M. Shanahan, of Washington, to be Deputy Secretary of Defense
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Nay
PN583: Motion to Invoke Cloture Re: Patrick M. Shanahan to be Deputy Secretary of Defense
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Nay
PN117: Confirmation William Francis Hagerty IV, of Tennessee, to be Ambassador of the United States to Japan
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Nay
Nay
PN117: Motion to Invoke Cloture William Francis Hagerty to be Ambassador to Japan
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Nay
PN478: Motion to Invoke Cloture on Neomi Rao to be Administrator of the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Not Voting
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
PN561: Confirmation Kristine L. Svinicki, of Virginia, to be a Member of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Nay
PN561: Motion to Invoke Cloture on the Nomination of Kristine L. Svinicki, of Virginia, to be a Member of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Nay
PN172: Confirmation Sigal Mandelker, of New York, to be Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Crimes
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Yea
Nay
Yea
Yea
Nay
PN455: Confirmation Brock Long, of North Carolina, to be Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
Nay
PN172: Motion to Invoke Cloture on Sigal Mandelker, of New York, to be Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Crimes
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Nay
S. 722: S. 722 As Amended; An Act to Provide Congressional Review and to Counter Iranian and Russian Governments' Aggression.
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Yea
Yea
Nay
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
PN348: Confirmation Kenneth P. Rapuano, of Virginia, to be Assistant Secretary of Defense
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Yea
Yea
Nay
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
PN349: Confirmation Scott P. Brown, of New Hampshire, to be Ambassador to New Zealand and Ambassador to the Independent State of Samoa
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Yea
Nay
Yea
Yea
Yea
S. 722: Motion to Invoke Cloture on the Motion to Proceed to S. 722; An Act to Provide Congressional Review and to Counter Iranian and Russian Governments' Aggression.
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Yea
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
PN104: Courtney Elwood, of Virginia, to be General Counsel of the Central Intelligence Agency
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Nay
Nay
S.Res. 176: S. Res. 176; A resolution commemorating the 50th anniversary of the reunification of Jerusalem.
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Not Voting
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
PN350: Confirmation John J. Sullivan, of Maryland, to be Deputy Seretary of State
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Nay
PN350: Motion to Invoke Cloture on the Nomination of John. J. Sullivan to be Deputy Secretary of State
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Nay
PN52: Confirmation Terry Branstad, of Iowa, to be Ambassador to the People's Republic of China
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Not Voting
Yea
Nay
Nay
PN52: Motion to Invoke Cloture on the Nomination of Terry Branstad, of Iowa, to be Ambassador to the People's Republic of China
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Nay
Nay
PN42: Motion to Invoke Cloture on the Nomination of Robert Lighthizer, of Florida, to be United States Trade Representative
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Yea
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Nay
PN42: Confirmation Robert Lighthizer, of Florida, to be United States Trade Representative
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Yea
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Nay
PN101: Confirmation Heather Wilson, of South Dakota, to be Secretary of the Air Force
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Not Voting
Nay
Yea
Yea
Nay
PN118: Motion to Invoke Cloture On the Nomination of Scott Gottlieb to be Commissioner of Food and Drugs
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Not Voting
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
PN56: Confirmation Rod J. Rosenstein, of Maryland, to be Deputy Attorney General
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Yea
Nay
Yea
Yea
Nay
PN90: Confirmation Sonny Perdue, of Georgia, to be Secretary of Agriculture
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Nay
PN56: Motion to Invoke Cloture on the Nomination of Rod J. Rosenstein, of Maryland, to be Deputy Attorney General
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Yea
Nay
Yea
Yea
Nay
PN59: Confirmation Elaine C. Duke, of Virginia, to be Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Nay
S. 89: S. 89; A bill to amend title 46, United States Code, to exempt old vessels that only operate within inland waterways from the fire-retardant materials requirement if the owners of such vessels make annual structural alterations to at least 10 percent of the areas of the vessels that are not constructed of fire-retardant materials and for other purposes.
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Yea
Nay
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
PN41: Motion to Invoke Cloture on Daniel Coats, of Indiana, to be Director of National Intelligence
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Nay
PN41: Confirmation Daniel Coats, of Indiana, to be Director of National Intelligence
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Nay
PN87: Confirmation Lt. Gen. Herbert R. McMaster, Jr. to be Lieutenant General
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Nay
PN34: Confirmation Benjamin S. Carson, Sr., of Florida, to be Secretary of Housing and Urban Development
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Nay
PN31: Confirmation Ryan Zinke, of Montana, to be Secretary of the Interior
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Nay
PN34: Motion to Invoke Cloture on the Nomination of Ben Carson to be Secretary of Housing and Urban Development
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Nay
PN32: Confirmation Wilbur L. Ross, Jr., of Florida, to be Secretary of Commerce
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Nay
PN32: Motion to Invoke Cloture on Wilbur L. Ross, Jr., of Florida, to be Secretary of Commerce
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Nay
Nay
PN48: Confirmation Linda E. McMahon, of Connecticut, to be Administrator of the Small Business Administration
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Nay
Nay
PN30: Motion to Instruct the Sgt-At-Arms to Request the Attendance of Absentee Senators
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Yea
Yea
Not Voting
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
PN30: Shall the Decision of the Chair Stand as the Judgment of the Senate?
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Not Voting
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
PN30: Shall the Senator be Permitted to Proceed in Order?
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Yea
Yea
Not Voting
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
PN35: Confirmation Elaine L. Chao, of Kentucky, to be Secretary of Transportation
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Yea
Nay
PN51: Confirmation Nikki R. Haley, of South Carolina, to be Representative of the United States of America to the United Nations, in the Security Council and to the Sessions of the General Assembly
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Yea
Yea
Nay
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
PN43: Confirmation Mike Pompeo, of Kansas, to be Director of the Central Intelligence Agency
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Nay
Nay
PN29: Confirmation James N. Mattis, of Washington, to be Secretary of Defense
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Yea
Nay
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
PN40: Confirmation John F. Kelly, of Virginia, to be Secretary of Homeland Security
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Yea
Nay
Yea
Yea
Nay
PN43: Motion to Proceed to Mike Pompeo, of Kansas, to be Director of the Central Intelligence Agency
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Yea
Nay
S. 84: S. 84; A bill to provide for an exception to a limitation against appointment of persons as Secretary of Defense within seven years of relief from active duty as a regular commissioned officer of the Armed Forces.
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Nay
Nay
Yea
Yea
Yea
Nay
S.Con.Res. 3: Klobuchar Amdt. No. 178; To establish a deficit-neutral reserve fund relating to lower prescription drug prices for Americans by importing drugs from Canada.
Booker
Gillibrand
Sanders
Harris
Klobuchar
Brown
Warren
Nay
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
Yea
Politics Reporter, HuffPost
Editor of The Pod Delusion radio programme and podcast
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Kamala Harris Cory Booker Kirsten Gillibrand Sherrod Brown Amy Klobuchar
CONVERSATIONS