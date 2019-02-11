Senate Democrats Running For President Don't Always Agree. Just Look At Their Vote Record.

Five senators have declared bids for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination: Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Cory Booker of New Jersey, Kamala Harris of California and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York. At least two more ― Sherrod Brown of Ohio and Bernie Sanders of Vermont, an independent ― are expected to join the fray.
Although they’ve often voted as a bloc on hot-button issues like Obamacare repeal and President Donald Trump’s tax cuts and Supreme Court appointments, these seven senators have disagreed on a range of other bills, and on Trump’s various executive and judicial nominations that have come before the Senate.
HuffPost examined the legislative record dating back to the start of the 115th Congress ― the beginning of Trump’s presidency ― in cases where at least one of the senators’ positions has differed from the others. The results are striking: While the list shows differences on a number of minor motions and resolutions, it also includes substantial areas of disagreement on big issues like health care, foreign policy and immigration, all of which are likely to come up in the Democratic primary debates.
Harris is the only senator from the bunch who opposed a deal that would have fully funded Trump’s proposed border wall in exchange for permanent protections to young undocumented immigrants known as Dreamers.
Booker is the only one who opposed a proposal that would have created a reserve fund to allow Americans to import inexpensive prescription drugs from Canada. That vote could reinforce criticism that the New Jersey Democrat is too cozy with the U.S. pharmaceutical industry.
Klobuchar is the only one of the seven who supported last week’s GOP package that aims to curtail rising support for the boycott-Israel movement despite criticism from civil liberties advocates that it runs afoul of the First Amendment.
Sanders is the only senator from the lot who opposed levying sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea last year. He said he did so in order to protect the Iran deal, but some critics faulted him at the time for failing to punish Russia over election meddling.
Some of the most striking contrasts among the declared and likely presidential contenders concern their votes on Trump’s judicial and executive nominees. In general, among the seven senators, Gillibrand voted most often against confirming Trump’s picks to the courts and his Cabinet, a record that she’ll likely play up on the campaign trail. Klobuchar, on the other hand, supported Trump’s nominees much more often than others, voting to confirm many of his undersecretaries and district and circuit court judges.
Certain confirmation votes could come back to haunt candidates more than others:
Klobuchar, Sanders and Brown voted to confirm John Kelly as Trump’s head of the Department of Homeland Security. The retired general presided over the administration’s controversial ban on people from majority-Muslim nations from entering the U.S.
Brown is the only one of the seven who voted to confirm Ben Carson as Housing and Urban Development secretary and scandal-plagued Ryan Zinke as head of the Interior Department.
Check out the full list of votes below:
|S. 47: Motion to Table Lankford Amdt. No. 158; To modify the provision relating to the Land and Water Conservation Fund to impose certain requirements on the Federal acquisition of land and to require an allocation of funds for the deferred maintenance backlog.
|S. 47: Motion to Table Lee Amdt. No. 162; To modify the authorization period of the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
|S. 1: S. 1 As Amended; A bill to make improvements to certain defense and security assistance provisions and to authorize the appropriation of funds to Israel, to reauthorize the United States-Jordan Defense Cooperation Act of 2015, and to halt the wholesale slaughter of the Syrian people, and for other purposes.
|S. 1: Motion to Invoke Cloture on S. 1; A bill to make improvements to certain defense and security assistance provisions and to authorize the appropriation of funds to Israel, to reauthorize the United States-Jordan Defense Cooperation Act of 2015, and to halt the wholesale slaughter of the Syrian people, and for other purposes.
|S. 1: Motion to Invoke Cloture on McConnell Amdt. No. 65; To express the sense of the Senate that the United States faces continuing threats from terrorist groups operating in Syria and Afghanistan and that the precipitous withdrawal of United States forces from either country could put at risk hard-won gains and United States national security.
|S. 1: Motion to Proceed to S. 1; A bill to make improvements to certain defense and security assistance provisions and to authorize the appropriation of funds to Israel, to reauthorize the United States-Jordan Defense Cooperation Act of 2015, and to halt the wholesale slaughter of the Syrian people, and for other purposes.
|S. 1: Upon Reconsideration, Motion to Invoke Cloture on the Motion to Proceed to S. 1; A bill to make improvements to certain defense and security assistance provisions and to authorize the appropriation of funds to Israel, to reauthorize the United States-Jordan Defense Cooperation Act of 2015, and to halt the wholesale slaughter of the Syrian people, and for other purposes.
|H.R. 268: Motion to Instruct the Sergeant at Arms to Request the Presence of Absentee Senators; A bill making supplemental appropriations for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2019, and for other purposes.
|S.J.Res. 2: Motion to Invoke Cloture on S.J. Res. 2; A joint resolution disapproving the President's proposal to take an action relating to the application of certain sanctions with respect to the Russian Federation.
|S.J.Res. 2: Motion to Table the Motion to Proceed to S.J. Res. 2; A joint resolution disapproving the President's proposal to take an action relating to the application of certain sanctions with respect to the Russian Federation.
|S.J.Res. 2: Motion to Proceed to S.J. Res. 2; A joint resolution disapproving the President's proposal to take an action relating to the application of certain sanctions with respect to the Russian Federation.
|H.R. 695: Motion to Instruct the Sergeant at Arms to Request the Attendance of Absentee Senators; To amend the National Child Protection Act of 1993 to establish a voluntary national criminal history background check system and criminal history review program for certain individuals who, related to their employment, have access to children, the elderly, or individuals with disabilities, and for other purposes.
|PN889: Motion to Invoke Cloture on Stephen Alexander Vaden, of Tennessee, to be General Counsel of the Department of Agriculture
|S.J.Res. 65: Motion to Table the Motion to Discharge S.J. Res. 65; A joint resolution relating to the disapproval of the proposed export to the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain of certain defense articles and services.
|S. 140: Motion to Concur in the House Amendment to S. 140 with an Amendment (SA 4054); A bill to amend the White Mountain Apache Tribe Water Rights Quantification Act of 2010 to clarify the use of amounts in the WMAT Settlement Fund.
|S. 140: Motion to Invoke Cloture on the Motion to Concur in the House Amendment to S. 140 with an Amendment; A bill to amend the White Mountain Apache Tribe Water Rights Quantification Act of 2010 to clarify the use of amounts in the WMAT Settlement Fund.
|S. 3021: Motion to Invoke Cloture: Motion to Concur in the House Amendments to S. 3021; An Act to provide for improvements to the rivers and harbors of the United States, to provide for the conservation and development of water and related resources, to provide for water pollution control activities, and for other purposes.
|PN2048: Confirmation Peter A. Feldman, of the District of Columbia, to be a Commissioner, Consumer Product Safety Commission
|: Confirmation Jackie Wolcott, of Virginia, to be Representative of the United States of America to the International Atomic Energy Agency and to the Vienna Office of the United Nations
|PN2048: Motion to Invoke Cloture: Peter A. Feldman to be a Commisioner, Consumer Product Safety Commission
|H.R. 6157: Motion to Invoke Cloture on the Conference Report to Accompany H.R. 6157; A bill making appropriations for the Department of Defense for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2019, and for other purposes.
|H.R. 6157: Conference Report to Accompany H.R. 6157; A bill making appropriations for the Department of Defense for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2019, and for other purposes.
|PN1620: Motion to Invoke Cloture: Charles P. Rettig to be Commissioner of Internal Revenue, Department of the Treasury
|PN1620: Confirmation Charles P. Rettig, of California, to be Commissioner of Internal Revenue, Department of the Treasury
|H.R. 5895: Conference Report to Accompany H.R. 5895; A bill making appropriations for energy and water development and related agencies for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2019, and for other purposes.
|PN1525: Confirmation Dominic W. Lanza, of Arizona, to be U.S. District Judge for the District of Arizona
|PN1650: Confirmation Charles J. Williams, of Iowa, to be U.S. District Judge for the Northern District of Iowa
|PN2047: Confirmation Elad L. Roisman, of Maine, to be a Member of the Securities and Exchange Commission
|PN2047: Motion to Invoke Cloture: Elad L. Roisman to be a Member of the Securities and Exchange Commission
|PN1861: Motion to Invoke Cloture: Richard Clarida to be Vice Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System
|PN1861: Confirmation Richard Clarida, of Connecticut, to be Vice Chairman of the Board of Governors, Federal Reserve System
|PN1414: Confirmation Joseph H. Hunt, of Maryland, to be an Assistant Attorney General
|PN1398: Confirmation Isabel Marie Keenan Patelunas, of Pennsylvania, to be Assistant Secretary for Intelligence and Analysis
|PN1413: Confirmation Charles Barnes Goodwin, of Oklahoma, to be U.S. District Judge for the Western District of Oklahoma
|H.R. 6157: Motion to Invoke Cloture Amdt. No. 3695 to H. R. 6157; In the nature of a substitute.
|H.R. 6157: H. R. 6157 As Amended; A bill making appropriations for the Department of Defense for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2019, and for other purposes.
|PN1897: Motion to Invoke Cloture: Julius Ness Richardson, of South Carolina, to be U.S. Circuit Court Judge for the Fourth Circuit
|PN1897: Confirmation Julius Ness Richardson, of South Carolina, to be U.S. Circuit Judge for the Fourth Circuit
|H.R. 6147: Lee Amdt. No. 3522; To prohibit the use of funds to enforce standards of identity with respect to certain food.
|H.R. 5515: Conference Report to Accompany H.R. 5515; To authorize appropriations for fiscal year 2019 for military activities of the Department of Defense, for military construction, and for defense activities of the Department of Energy, to prescribe military personnel strengths for such fiscal year, and for other purposes.
|H.R. 6147: Motion to Invoke Cloture Re: Amdt. No. 3399 to H.R. 6147; In the nature of a substitute.
|PN2179: Confirmation Robert L. Wilkie, of North Carolina, to be Secretary of Veterans Affairs
|PN1955: Confirmation Scott Stump, of Colorado, to be Assistant Secretary for Career, Technical, and Adult Education, Department of Education
|PN1438: Confirmation Paul C. Ney, of Tennessee, to be General Counsel of the Department of Defense
|PN1438: Motion to Invoke Cloture: Paul C. Ney, Jr., to be General Counsel of the Department of Defense
|H.R. 5515: Motion to Insist on the Senate Amendment to H.R. 5515, Agree to the Request for Conference, and Authorize the Chair to Appoint Conferees; To authorize appropriations for fiscal year 2019 for military activities of the Department of Defense, for military construction, and for defense activities of the Department of Energy, to prescribe military personnel strengths for such fiscal year, and for other purposes.
|PN1642: Motion to Invoke Cloture on Mark Jeremy Bennett, of Hawaii, to be U.S. Circuit Judge for the Ninth Circuit
|H.R. 2: Lee Amdt. No. 3074; To prohibit certain practices relating to certain commodity promotion programs and require greater transparency by those programs.
|H.R. 5895: H.R. 5895 As Amended; A bill making appropriations for energy and water development and related agencies for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2019, and for other purposes.
|H.R. 2: Motion to Invoke Cloture on the Motion to Proceed to H.R. 2; A bill to provide for the reform and continuation of agricultural and other programs of the Department of Agriculture through fiscal year 2023, and for other purposes.
|H.R. 5895: Crapo Amdt. No. 2943 As Modified; To increase funds for a nuclear demonstration program.
|H.R. 5515: Motion to Waive Section 4106(b)(1) H. Con. Res. 71 Re: Amdt. No. 2282, As Modified and Amended; In the nature of a substitute.
|H.R. 5515: H.R. 5515 As Amended; To authorize appropriations for fiscal year 2019 for military activities of the Department of Defense, for military construction, and for defense activities of the Department of Energy, to prescribe military personnel strengths for such fiscal year, and for other purposes.
|H.R. 5895: Motion to Invoke Cloture on the Motion to Proceed to H.R. 5895; A bill making appropriations for energy and water development and related agencies for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2019, and for other purposes.
|H.R. 5515: Motion to Invoke Cloture on Amdt. No. 2282, As Modified, to H.R. 5515; In the nature of a substitute.
|H.R. 5515: Motion to Invoke Cloture Re: H.R. 5515, As Amended; To authorize appropriations for fiscal year 2019 for military activities of the Department of Defense, for military construction, and for defense activities of the Department of Energy, to prescribe military personnel strengths for such fiscal year, and for other purposes.
|H.R. 5515: Motion to Proceed to H.R. 5515; To authorize appropriations for fiscal year 2019 for military activities of the Department of Defense, for military construction, and for defense activities of the Department of Energy, to prescribe military personnel strengths for such fiscal year, and for other purposes.
|H.R. 5515: Motion to Invoke Cloture on the Motion to Proceed to H.R. 5515; To authorize appropriations for fiscal year 2019 for military activities of the Department of Defense, for military construction, and for defense activities of the Department of Energy, to prescribe military personnel strengths for such fiscal year, and for other purposes.
|PN1400: Confirmation Annemarie Carney Axon, of Alabama, to be U.S. District Judge for the Northern District of Alabama
|PN1400: Motion to Invoke Cloture on the Nomination of Annemarie Carney Axon, of Alabama, to be U.S. District Judge for the Northern District of Alabama
|PN1351: Confirmation Jelena McWilliams, of Ohio, to be Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
|PN1382: Confirmation James Randolph Evans, of Georgia, to be Ambassador of the United States of America to Luxembourg
|PN1352: Confirmation Brian D. Montgomery, of Texas, to be an Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development
|S. 2372: Motion to Concur in the House Amendment to S. 2372; A bill to amend title 38, United States Code, to provide outer burial receptacles for remains buried in National Parks, and for other purposes.
|PN1351: Motion to Invoke Cloture on Jelena McWilliams, of Ohio, to be Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
|PN1516: Motion to Invoke Cloture on Jelena McWilliams, of Ohio, to be a Member of the Board of Directors of the FDIC
|S. 2372: Motion to Invoke Cloture Re: Motion to Concur in the House Amendment to S. 2372; A bill to amend title 38, United States Code, to provide outer burial receptacles for remains buried in National Parks, and for other purposes.
|S.Con.Res. 36: Motion to Proceed to S. Con. Res. 36; A concurrent resolution setting forth the congressional budget for the United States Government for fiscal year 2019 and setting forth the appropriate budgetary levels for fiscal years 2020 through 2028.
|PN1330: Confirmation Joel M. Carson III, of New Mexico, to be U.S. Circuit Judge for the Tenth Circuit
|PN1405: Confirmation Michael B. Brennan, of Wisconsin, to be U.S. Circuit Judge for the Seventh Circuit
|PN1330: Motion to Invoke Cloture on Joel M. Carson III to be U.S. Circuit Judge for the Tenth Circuit
|PN1526: Motion to Invoke Cloture on John B. Nalbandian, of Kentucky, to be U.S. Circuit Judge for the Sixth Circuit
|PN1411: Confirmation Kurt D. Engelhardt, of Louisiana, to be U.S. Circuit Judge for the Fifth Circuit
|PN1411: Motion to Invoke Cloture on Kurt D. Engelhardt, of Louisiana, to be U.S. Circuit Judge for the Fifth Circuit.
|PN988: Motion to Invoke Cloture on John W. Broomes, of Kansas, to be U.S. District Judge for the District of Kansas
|PN989: Motion to Invoke Cloture Re: Rebecca Grady Jennings, of Kentucky, to be U.S. District Judge for the Western District of Kentucky
|PN596: Confirmation Claria Horn Boom, of Kentucky, to be U.S. District Judge for the Eastern and Western Districts of Kentucky
|PN1443: Motion to Invoke Cloture Re: John F. Ring to be a Member of the National Labor Relations Board
|PN596: Motion to Invoke Cloture on Claria Horn Boom, of Kentucky, to be U.S. District Judge for the Eastern and Western Districts of Kentucky
|H.R. 1625: Motion to Invoke Cloture on the Motion to Concur in the House Amendment to the Senate Amendment to H.R. 1625; Making appropriations for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2018, and for other purposes.
|H.R. 1625: Motion to Concur in the House Amendment to the Senate Amendment to H.R. 1625; Making appropriations for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2018, and for other purposes.
|H.R. 1865: Motion to Waive All Applicable Budgetary Discipline Re: Wyden Amdt. No. 2213; To provide additional funding to the Department of Justice to combat the online facilitation of sex trafficking.
|PN1373: Confirmation Kevin K. McAleenan, of Hawaii, to be Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection
|PN1373: Motion to Invoke Cloture on the Nomination of Kevin K. McAleenan to be Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection
|PN755: Confirmation Tilman Eugene Self III, of Georgia, to be U.S. District Judge for the Middle District of Georgia
|PN755: Motion to Invoke Cloture Re: Tilman Eugene Self III to be U.S. District Judge for the Middle District of Georgia
|PN1404: Confirmation Elizabeth L. Branch, of Georgia, to be U.S. Circuit Judge for the Eleventh Circuit
|PN1404: Motion to Invoke Cloture on Elizabeth L. Branch, of Georgia, to be U.S. Circuit Judge for the Eleventh Circuit
|H.R. 2579: Motion to Invoke Cloture on Amdt. No. 1958 As Modified; Of a perfecting nature.
|H.R. 1892: Motion to Invoke Cloture Re: Motion to Concur in the House Amdt. to the Senate Amdt. to H.R. 1892 with an Amendment (SA 1930); A bill to amend title 4, United States Code, to provide for the flying of the flag at half-staff in the event of the death of a first responder in the line of duty.
|H.R. 1892: Motion to Concur in the House Amendment to the Senate Amendment to H.R. 1892 with an Amendment (SA 1930); A bill to amend title 4, United States Code, to provide for the flying of the flag at half-staff in the event of the death of a first responder in the line of duty.
|PN1423: Confirmation David Ryan Stras, of Minnesota, to be U.S. Circuit Judge for the Eighth Circuit
|PN1423: Motion to Invoke Cloture Re: David Ryan Stras to be U.S. Circuit Judge for the Eighth Circuit
|PN1079: Confirmation R. D. James, of Missouri, to be an Assistant Secretary of the Army
|PN1353: Motion to Invoke Cloture Re: Jerome H. Powell, to be Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System
|PN1353: Confirmation Jerome H. Powell, of Maryland, to be Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System
|H.R. 195: Motion to Invoke Cloture: Motion to Concur in the House Amendment to the Senate Amendment to H.R. 195 with Further Amendment; A bill to amend title 44, United States Code, to restrict the distribution of free printed copies of the Federal Register to Members of Congress and other officers and employees of the United States, and for other purposes.
|H.R. 195: Motion to Concur in the House Amendment to the Senate Amendment with Further Amendment; A bill to amend title 44, United States Code, to restrict the distribution of free printed copies of the Federal Register to Members of Congress and other officers and employees of the United States, and for other purposes.
|S. 139: Motion to Concur in the House Amendment to S. 139; A bill to implement the use of Rapid DNA instruments to inform decisions about pretrial release or detention and their conditions, to solve and prevent violent crimes and other crimes, to exonerate the innocent, to prevent DNA analysis backlogs, and for other purposes.
|S. 139: Motion to Invoke Cloture: Motion to Concur in the House Amdt. to S. 139; A bill to implement the use of Rapid DNA instruments to inform decisions about pretrial release or detention and their conditions, to solve and prevent violent crimes and other crimes, to exonerate the innocent, to prevent DNA analysis backlogs, and for other purposes.
|PN747: Confirmation Michael Lawrence Brown, of Georgia, to be United States District Judge for the Northern District of Georgia
|PN1015: Motion to Invoke Cloture on the Nomination of Walter David Counts, III, of Texas, to be United States District Judge for the Western District of Texas
|PN1015: Confirmation Walter David Counts, III, of Texas, to be United States District Judge for the Western District of Texas
|S. 139: Motion to Proceed to the House Message to Accompany S. 139; A bill to implement the use of Rapid DNA instruments to inform decisions about pretrial release or detention and their conditions, to solve and prevent violent crimes and other crimes, to exonerate the innocent, to prevent DNA analysis backlogs, and for other purposes.
|PN752: Confirmation Thomas Lee Robinson Parker, of Tennessee, to be U.S. District Judge for the Western District of Tennessee
|PN747: Motion to Invoke Cloture: Michael Lawrence Brown, of Georgia, to be U.S. District Judge for the Northern District of Georgia
|PN1098: Confirmation John C. Rood, of Arizona, to be Under Secretary of Defense for Policy
|PN914: Confirmation Jennifer Gillian Newstead, of New York, to be Legal Adviser of the Department of State
|H.J.Res. 123: H.J. Res. 123; A joint resolution making further continuing appropriations for fiscal year 2018, and for other purposes.
|PN1095: Motion to Invoke Cloture on Kirstjen Nielsen, of Virginia, to be Secretary of Homeland Security
|H.R. 1: Motion to Waive CBA Re: Kaine Amdt. No. 1846; To provide middle class tax relief.
|H.R. 1: Manchin Motion to Commit H.R. 1 to the Committee on Finance; To provide for reconciliation pursuant to titles II and V of the concurrent resolution on the budget for fiscal year 2018.
|H.R. 1: Cardin Motion to Commit H.R. 1 to the Committee on Finance; To provide for reconciliation pursuant to titles II and V of the concurrent resolution on the budget for fiscal year 2018.
|H.R. 1: Motion to Waive CBA Re: Rubio Amdt. No. 1850; To increase the refundability of the child tax credit, and for other purposes.
|PN587: Confirmation Dabney Langhorne Friedrich, of California, to be United States District Judge for the District of Columbia
|PN556: Confirmation Joseph Otting, of Nevada, to be Comptroller of the Currency
|PN875: Motion to Invoke Cloture Re: Donald C. Coggins Jr. to be U.S. District Judge for the District of South Carolina
|PN587: Motion to Invoke Cloture Re: Dabney Langhorne Friedrich, of California, to be U.S. District Judge for the District of Columbia
|PN875: Confirmation Donald C. Coggins, Jr., of South Carolina, to be United States District Judge for the District of South Carolina
|PN811: Confirmation Mark T. Esper, of Virginia, to be Secretary of the Army
|PN919: Confirmation David G. Zatezalo, of West Virginia, to be Assistant Secretary of Labor for Mine Safety and Health
|PN556: Motion to Invoke Cloture Re: Joseph Otting to be Comptroller of the Currency
|PN558: Confirmation Steven Gill Bradbury, of Virginia, to be General Counsel of the Department of Transportation
|PN919: Motion to Invoke Cloture Re: David G. Zatezalo, of West Virginia, to be Assistant Secretary of Labor for Mine Safety and Health
|PN458: Confirmation Derek Kan, of California, to be Under Secretary of Transportation
|PN558: Motion to Invoke Cloture Re: Steven Gill Bradbury to be General Counsel of the Department of Transportation
|PN458: Motion to Invoke Cloture on Derek Kan, of California, to be Under Secretary of Transportation for Policy
|PN669: Confirmation John H. Gibson II, of Texas, to be Deputy Chief Management Officer of the Department of Defense
|PN589: Confirmation Trevor N. McFadden, of Virginia to be U.S. District Judge for the District of Columbia
|PN369: Motion to Invoke Cloture Re: Amy Coney Barrett, of Indiana, to be U.S. Circuit Judge for the Seventh Circuit
|PN374: Confirmation Scott L. Palk, of Oklahoma, to be United States District Judge for the Western District of Oklahoma
|PN589: Motion to Invoke Cloture on the Nomination of Trevor N. McFadden, of Virginia, to be United States District Judge for the District of Columbia
|PN374: Motion to Invoke Cloture on the Nomination of Scott L. Palk, of Oklahoma, to be U.S. District Judge for the Western District of Oklahoma
|H.Con.Res. 71: Hatch Amdt. No. 1144; To establish a deficit-neutral reserve fund relating to protecting Medicare and Medicaid.
|PN362: Confirmation David Joel Trachtenberg, of Virginia, to be a Principal Deputy Under Secretary of Defense
|PN523: Confirmation Callista L. Gingrich, of Virginia, to be Ambassador of the U.S. to the Holy See
|PN523: Motion to Invoke Cloture Re: Callista L. Gingrich to be Ambassador of the United States of America to the Holy See
|PN89: Confirmation Ajit Varadaraj Pai, of Kansas, to be a Member of the F.C.C.
|PN586: Motion to Invoke Cloture on the Nomination of Ralph R. Erickson to be United States Circuit Judge for the Eighth Circuit
|PN586: Confirmation Ralph R. Erickson, of North Dakota, to be United States Circuit Judge for the Eighth Circuit
|PN173: Confirmation Heath P. Tarbert, of Maryland, to be an Assistant Secretary of the Treasury
|PN249: Confirmation Makan Delrahim, of California, to be an Assistant Attorney General
|H.R. 2810: Motion to Invoke Cloture on H.R. 2810; To authorize appropriations for fiscal year 2018 for military activities of the Department of Defense, for military construction, and for defense activities of the Department of Energy, to prescribe military personnel strengths for such fiscal year, and for other purposes.
|H.R. 2810: H.R. 2810 As Amended; To authorize appropriations for fiscal year 2018 for military activities of the Department of Defense, for military construction, and for defense activities of the Department of Energy, to prescribe military personnel strengths for such fiscal year, and for other purposes.
|PN363: Confirmation Pamela Hughes Patenaude, of New Hampshire, to be Deputy Secretary of Housing and Urban Development
|H.R. 2810: Motion to Invoke Cloture on Amdt. No. 1003, As Modified; In the nature of a substitute.
|PN457: Confirmation Kevin Allen Hassett, of Massachusetts, to be Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers
|H.R. 2810: Motion to Invoke Cloture on the Motion to Proceed to the Consideration of H.R. 2810; To authorize appropriations for fiscal year 2018 for military activities of the Department of Defense, for military construction, and for defense activities of the Department of Energy, to prescribe military personnel strengths for such fiscal year, and for other purposes.
|PN588: Confirmation Timothy J. Kelly, of D.C., to be U.S. District Judge for the District of Columbia
|H.R. 2430: Motion to Invoke Cloture: Re: Motion to Proceed to Consideration of H.R. 2430; A bill to amend the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act to revise and extend the user-fee programs for prescription drugs, medical devices, generic drugs, and biosimilar biological products, and for other purposes.
|PN459: Confirmation Dan Brouillette, of Texas, to be Deputy Secretary of Energy
|H.R. 2430: H.R. 2430; A bill to amend the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act to revise and extend the user-fee programs for prescription drugs, medical devices, generic drugs, and biosimilar biological products, and for other purposes.
|PN696: Confirmation Christopher A. Wray, of Georgia, to be Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation
|PN372: Confirmation Kevin Christopher Newsom, of Alabama, to be U.S. Circuit Judge for the Eleventh Circuit
|PN372: Motion to Invoke Cloture on Kevin Christopher Newsom, of Alabama, to be U.S. Circuit Judge
|H.R. 1628: Daines Amdt. No. 340 As Modified; To provide for comprehensive health insurance coverage for all United States residents, improved health care delivery, and for other purposes.
|H.R. 3364: H.R. 3364; A bill to provide congressional review and to counter aggression by the Governments of Iran, the Russian Federation, and North Korea, and for other purposes.
|H.R. 1628: Schumer Motion to Commit H.R. 1628 with Instructions; A bill to provide for reconciliation pursuant to title II of the concurrent resolution on the budget for fiscal year 2017.
|PN583: Confirmation Patrick M. Shanahan, of Washington, to be Deputy Secretary of Defense
|PN583: Motion to Invoke Cloture Re: Patrick M. Shanahan to be Deputy Secretary of Defense
|PN117: Confirmation William Francis Hagerty IV, of Tennessee, to be Ambassador of the United States to Japan
|PN117: Motion to Invoke Cloture William Francis Hagerty to be Ambassador to Japan
|PN478: Motion to Invoke Cloture on Neomi Rao to be Administrator of the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs
|PN561: Confirmation Kristine L. Svinicki, of Virginia, to be a Member of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission
|PN561: Motion to Invoke Cloture on the Nomination of Kristine L. Svinicki, of Virginia, to be a Member of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission
|PN172: Confirmation Sigal Mandelker, of New York, to be Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Crimes
|PN455: Confirmation Brock Long, of North Carolina, to be Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency
|PN172: Motion to Invoke Cloture on Sigal Mandelker, of New York, to be Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Crimes
|S. 722: S. 722 As Amended; An Act to Provide Congressional Review and to Counter Iranian and Russian Governments' Aggression.
|PN348: Confirmation Kenneth P. Rapuano, of Virginia, to be Assistant Secretary of Defense
|PN349: Confirmation Scott P. Brown, of New Hampshire, to be Ambassador to New Zealand and Ambassador to the Independent State of Samoa
|S. 722: Motion to Invoke Cloture on the Motion to Proceed to S. 722; An Act to Provide Congressional Review and to Counter Iranian and Russian Governments' Aggression.
|PN104: Courtney Elwood, of Virginia, to be General Counsel of the Central Intelligence Agency
|S.Res. 176: S. Res. 176; A resolution commemorating the 50th anniversary of the reunification of Jerusalem.
|PN350: Confirmation John J. Sullivan, of Maryland, to be Deputy Seretary of State
|PN350: Motion to Invoke Cloture on the Nomination of John. J. Sullivan to be Deputy Secretary of State
|PN52: Confirmation Terry Branstad, of Iowa, to be Ambassador to the People's Republic of China
|PN52: Motion to Invoke Cloture on the Nomination of Terry Branstad, of Iowa, to be Ambassador to the People's Republic of China
|PN42: Motion to Invoke Cloture on the Nomination of Robert Lighthizer, of Florida, to be United States Trade Representative
|PN42: Confirmation Robert Lighthizer, of Florida, to be United States Trade Representative
|PN101: Confirmation Heather Wilson, of South Dakota, to be Secretary of the Air Force
|PN118: Motion to Invoke Cloture On the Nomination of Scott Gottlieb to be Commissioner of Food and Drugs
|PN56: Confirmation Rod J. Rosenstein, of Maryland, to be Deputy Attorney General
|PN90: Confirmation Sonny Perdue, of Georgia, to be Secretary of Agriculture
|PN56: Motion to Invoke Cloture on the Nomination of Rod J. Rosenstein, of Maryland, to be Deputy Attorney General
|PN59: Confirmation Elaine C. Duke, of Virginia, to be Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security
|S. 89: S. 89; A bill to amend title 46, United States Code, to exempt old vessels that only operate within inland waterways from the fire-retardant materials requirement if the owners of such vessels make annual structural alterations to at least 10 percent of the areas of the vessels that are not constructed of fire-retardant materials and for other purposes.
|PN41: Motion to Invoke Cloture on Daniel Coats, of Indiana, to be Director of National Intelligence
|PN41: Confirmation Daniel Coats, of Indiana, to be Director of National Intelligence
|PN87: Confirmation Lt. Gen. Herbert R. McMaster, Jr. to be Lieutenant General
|PN34: Confirmation Benjamin S. Carson, Sr., of Florida, to be Secretary of Housing and Urban Development
|PN31: Confirmation Ryan Zinke, of Montana, to be Secretary of the Interior
|PN34: Motion to Invoke Cloture on the Nomination of Ben Carson to be Secretary of Housing and Urban Development
|PN32: Confirmation Wilbur L. Ross, Jr., of Florida, to be Secretary of Commerce
|PN32: Motion to Invoke Cloture on Wilbur L. Ross, Jr., of Florida, to be Secretary of Commerce
|PN48: Confirmation Linda E. McMahon, of Connecticut, to be Administrator of the Small Business Administration
|PN30: Motion to Instruct the Sgt-At-Arms to Request the Attendance of Absentee Senators
|PN30: Shall the Decision of the Chair Stand as the Judgment of the Senate?
|PN30: Shall the Senator be Permitted to Proceed in Order?
|PN35: Confirmation Elaine L. Chao, of Kentucky, to be Secretary of Transportation
|PN51: Confirmation Nikki R. Haley, of South Carolina, to be Representative of the United States of America to the United Nations, in the Security Council and to the Sessions of the General Assembly
|PN43: Confirmation Mike Pompeo, of Kansas, to be Director of the Central Intelligence Agency
|PN29: Confirmation James N. Mattis, of Washington, to be Secretary of Defense
|PN40: Confirmation John F. Kelly, of Virginia, to be Secretary of Homeland Security
|PN43: Motion to Proceed to Mike Pompeo, of Kansas, to be Director of the Central Intelligence Agency
|S. 84: S. 84; A bill to provide for an exception to a limitation against appointment of persons as Secretary of Defense within seven years of relief from active duty as a regular commissioned officer of the Armed Forces.
|S.Con.Res. 3: Klobuchar Amdt. No. 178; To establish a deficit-neutral reserve fund relating to lower prescription drug prices for Americans by importing drugs from Canada.
