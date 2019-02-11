Senate Democrats Running For President Don't Always Agree. Just Look At Their Vote Record.

S. 47: Motion to Table Lankford Amdt. No. 158; To modify the provision relating to the Land and Water Conservation Fund to impose certain requirements on the Federal acquisition of land and to require an allocation of funds for the deferred maintenance backlog.

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Not Voting Yea Yea Yea Yea Yea Yea

S. 47: Motion to Table Lee Amdt. No. 162; To modify the authorization period of the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Not Voting Yea Yea Yea Yea Yea Yea

S. 1: S. 1 As Amended; A bill to make improvements to certain defense and security assistance provisions and to authorize the appropriation of funds to Israel, to reauthorize the United States-Jordan Defense Cooperation Act of 2015, and to halt the wholesale slaughter of the Syrian people, and for other purposes.

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Nay Nay

S. 1: Motion to Invoke Cloture on S. 1; A bill to make improvements to certain defense and security assistance provisions and to authorize the appropriation of funds to Israel, to reauthorize the United States-Jordan Defense Cooperation Act of 2015, and to halt the wholesale slaughter of the Syrian people, and for other purposes.

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Nay Nay

S. 1: Motion to Invoke Cloture on McConnell Amdt. No. 65; To express the sense of the Senate that the United States faces continuing threats from terrorist groups operating in Syria and Afghanistan and that the precipitous withdrawal of United States forces from either country could put at risk hard-won gains and United States national security.

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Nay Not Voting Nay

S. 1: Motion to Proceed to S. 1; A bill to make improvements to certain defense and security assistance provisions and to authorize the appropriation of funds to Israel, to reauthorize the United States-Jordan Defense Cooperation Act of 2015, and to halt the wholesale slaughter of the Syrian people, and for other purposes.

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Nay Nay

S. 1: Upon Reconsideration, Motion to Invoke Cloture on the Motion to Proceed to S. 1; A bill to make improvements to certain defense and security assistance provisions and to authorize the appropriation of funds to Israel, to reauthorize the United States-Jordan Defense Cooperation Act of 2015, and to halt the wholesale slaughter of the Syrian people, and for other purposes.

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Not Voting Nay Nay Not Voting Yea Nay Nay

H.R. 268: Motion to Instruct the Sergeant at Arms to Request the Presence of Absentee Senators; A bill making supplemental appropriations for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2019, and for other purposes.

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Yea Yea Yea Yea Yea Yea

S.J.Res. 2: Motion to Invoke Cloture on S.J. Res. 2; A joint resolution disapproving the President's proposal to take an action relating to the application of certain sanctions with respect to the Russian Federation.

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Yea Yea Not Voting Yea Yea Yea Yea

S.J.Res. 2: Motion to Table the Motion to Proceed to S.J. Res. 2; A joint resolution disapproving the President's proposal to take an action relating to the application of certain sanctions with respect to the Russian Federation.

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Not Voting Nay Nay Nay Nay Nay

S.J.Res. 2: Motion to Proceed to S.J. Res. 2; A joint resolution disapproving the President's proposal to take an action relating to the application of certain sanctions with respect to the Russian Federation.

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Yea Not Voting Yea Yea Yea Yea Yea

H.R. 695: Motion to Instruct the Sergeant at Arms to Request the Attendance of Absentee Senators; To amend the National Child Protection Act of 1993 to establish a voluntary national criminal history background check system and criminal history review program for certain individuals who, related to their employment, have access to children, the elderly, or individuals with disabilities, and for other purposes.

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Yea Nay Nay Yea Yea Yea Yea

PN889: Motion to Invoke Cloture on Stephen Alexander Vaden, of Tennessee, to be General Counsel of the Department of Agriculture

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Not Voting Nay Nay Nay Nay

S.J.Res. 65: Motion to Table the Motion to Discharge S.J. Res. 65; A joint resolution relating to the disapproval of the proposed export to the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain of certain defense articles and services.

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Yea Nay

S. 140: Motion to Concur in the House Amendment to S. 140 with an Amendment (SA 4054); A bill to amend the White Mountain Apache Tribe Water Rights Quantification Act of 2010 to clarify the use of amounts in the WMAT Settlement Fund.

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Yea Nay Nay Nay Yea Yea Yea

S. 140: Motion to Invoke Cloture on the Motion to Concur in the House Amendment to S. 140 with an Amendment; A bill to amend the White Mountain Apache Tribe Water Rights Quantification Act of 2010 to clarify the use of amounts in the WMAT Settlement Fund.

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Yea Nay Nay Nay Yea Yea Yea

S. 3021: Motion to Invoke Cloture: Motion to Concur in the House Amendments to S. 3021; An Act to provide for improvements to the rivers and harbors of the United States, to provide for the conservation and development of water and related resources, to provide for water pollution control activities, and for other purposes.

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Not Voting Yea Yea Yea Yea Yea Yea

PN2048: Confirmation Peter A. Feldman, of the District of Columbia, to be a Commissioner, Consumer Product Safety Commission

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Nay Nay

: Confirmation Jackie Wolcott, of Virginia, to be Representative of the United States of America to the International Atomic Energy Agency and to the Vienna Office of the United Nations

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Yea Nay

PN2048: Motion to Invoke Cloture: Peter A. Feldman to be a Commisioner, Consumer Product Safety Commission

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Nay Nay

H.R. 6157: Motion to Invoke Cloture on the Conference Report to Accompany H.R. 6157; A bill making appropriations for the Department of Defense for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2019, and for other purposes.

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Yea Yea Nay Yea Yea Yea Yea

H.R. 6157: Conference Report to Accompany H.R. 6157; A bill making appropriations for the Department of Defense for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2019, and for other purposes.

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Yea Yea Nay Yea Yea Yea Yea

PN1620: Motion to Invoke Cloture: Charles P. Rettig to be Commissioner of Internal Revenue, Department of the Treasury

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Nay

PN1620: Confirmation Charles P. Rettig, of California, to be Commissioner of Internal Revenue, Department of the Treasury

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Nay

H.R. 5895: Conference Report to Accompany H.R. 5895; A bill making appropriations for energy and water development and related agencies for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2019, and for other purposes.

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Yea Nay Yea Yea Yea Yea Nay

PN1525: Confirmation Dominic W. Lanza, of Arizona, to be U.S. District Judge for the District of Arizona

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Not Voting Nay Nay Nay

PN1650: Confirmation Charles J. Williams, of Iowa, to be U.S. District Judge for the Northern District of Iowa

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Yea Nay

PN2047: Confirmation Elad L. Roisman, of Maine, to be a Member of the Securities and Exchange Commission

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Yea Nay

PN2047: Motion to Invoke Cloture: Elad L. Roisman to be a Member of the Securities and Exchange Commission

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Not Voting Nay Yea Not Voting Nay

PN1861: Motion to Invoke Cloture: Richard Clarida to be Vice Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Nay Nay

PN1861: Confirmation Richard Clarida, of Connecticut, to be Vice Chairman of the Board of Governors, Federal Reserve System

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Nay Nay

PN1414: Confirmation Joseph H. Hunt, of Maryland, to be an Assistant Attorney General

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Nay Nay

PN1398: Confirmation Isabel Marie Keenan Patelunas, of Pennsylvania, to be Assistant Secretary for Intelligence and Analysis

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Yea Yea Nay Nay

PN1413: Confirmation Charles Barnes Goodwin, of Oklahoma, to be U.S. District Judge for the Western District of Oklahoma

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Nay Nay

H.R. 6157: Motion to Invoke Cloture Amdt. No. 3695 to H. R. 6157; In the nature of a substitute.

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Yea Yea Nay Yea Yea Yea Yea

H.R. 6157: H. R. 6157 As Amended; A bill making appropriations for the Department of Defense for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2019, and for other purposes.

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Yea Yea Nay Yea Yea Yea Yea

PN1897: Motion to Invoke Cloture: Julius Ness Richardson, of South Carolina, to be U.S. Circuit Court Judge for the Fourth Circuit

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Yea Nay Nay Yea Yea Yea Nay

PN1897: Confirmation Julius Ness Richardson, of South Carolina, to be U.S. Circuit Judge for the Fourth Circuit

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Yea Nay Nay Yea Yea Yea Nay

H.R. 6147: Lee Amdt. No. 3522; To prohibit the use of funds to enforce standards of identity with respect to certain food.

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Yea Nay Nay Nay Nay Nay Nay

H.R. 5515: Conference Report to Accompany H.R. 5515; To authorize appropriations for fiscal year 2019 for military activities of the Department of Defense, for military construction, and for defense activities of the Department of Energy, to prescribe military personnel strengths for such fiscal year, and for other purposes.

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Yea Nay Nay Nay Yea Yea Nay

H.R. 6147: Motion to Invoke Cloture Re: Amdt. No. 3399 to H.R. 6147; In the nature of a substitute.

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Yea Nay Yea Yea Yea Yea Yea

PN2179: Confirmation Robert L. Wilkie, of North Carolina, to be Secretary of Veterans Affairs

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Not Voting Nay

PN1955: Confirmation Scott Stump, of Colorado, to be Assistant Secretary for Career, Technical, and Adult Education, Department of Education

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Yea Not Voting Yea Yea Yea Yea Yea

PN1438: Confirmation Paul C. Ney, of Tennessee, to be General Counsel of the Department of Defense

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Nay Nay

PN1438: Motion to Invoke Cloture: Paul C. Ney, Jr., to be General Counsel of the Department of Defense

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Nay Nay

H.R. 5515: Motion to Insist on the Senate Amendment to H.R. 5515, Agree to the Request for Conference, and Authorize the Chair to Appoint Conferees; To authorize appropriations for fiscal year 2019 for military activities of the Department of Defense, for military construction, and for defense activities of the Department of Energy, to prescribe military personnel strengths for such fiscal year, and for other purposes.

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Yea Nay Nay Nay Yea Yea Nay

PN1642: Motion to Invoke Cloture on Mark Jeremy Bennett, of Hawaii, to be U.S. Circuit Judge for the Ninth Circuit

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Yea Yea Yea Yea Yea Yea

H.R. 2: Lee Amdt. No. 3074; To prohibit certain practices relating to certain commodity promotion programs and require greater transparency by those programs.

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Yea Yea Yea Yea Nay Yea Yea

H.R. 5895: H.R. 5895 As Amended; A bill making appropriations for energy and water development and related agencies for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2019, and for other purposes.

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Not Voting Nay Yea Yea Not Voting Yea Nay

H.R. 2: Motion to Invoke Cloture on the Motion to Proceed to H.R. 2; A bill to provide for the reform and continuation of agricultural and other programs of the Department of Agriculture through fiscal year 2023, and for other purposes.

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Not Voting Yea Yea Yea Not Voting Yea Yea

H.R. 5895: Crapo Amdt. No. 2943 As Modified; To increase funds for a nuclear demonstration program.

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Yea Nay Nay Nay Yea Yea Nay

H.R. 5515: Motion to Waive Section 4106(b)(1) H. Con. Res. 71 Re: Amdt. No. 2282, As Modified and Amended; In the nature of a substitute.

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Yea Nay Nay Nay Yea Yea Nay

H.R. 5515: H.R. 5515 As Amended; To authorize appropriations for fiscal year 2019 for military activities of the Department of Defense, for military construction, and for defense activities of the Department of Energy, to prescribe military personnel strengths for such fiscal year, and for other purposes.

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Yea Nay Nay Nay Yea Yea Nay

H.R. 5895: Motion to Invoke Cloture on the Motion to Proceed to H.R. 5895; A bill making appropriations for energy and water development and related agencies for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2019, and for other purposes.

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Yea Nay Yea Yea Yea Yea Nay

H.R. 5515: Motion to Invoke Cloture on Amdt. No. 2282, As Modified, to H.R. 5515; In the nature of a substitute.

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Yea Nay Nay Nay Yea Yea Nay

H.R. 5515: Motion to Invoke Cloture Re: H.R. 5515, As Amended; To authorize appropriations for fiscal year 2019 for military activities of the Department of Defense, for military construction, and for defense activities of the Department of Energy, to prescribe military personnel strengths for such fiscal year, and for other purposes.

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Yea Nay Nay Nay Yea Yea Nay

H.R. 5515: Motion to Proceed to H.R. 5515; To authorize appropriations for fiscal year 2019 for military activities of the Department of Defense, for military construction, and for defense activities of the Department of Energy, to prescribe military personnel strengths for such fiscal year, and for other purposes.

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Yea Not Voting Nay Yea Yea Yea Yea

H.R. 5515: Motion to Invoke Cloture on the Motion to Proceed to H.R. 5515; To authorize appropriations for fiscal year 2019 for military activities of the Department of Defense, for military construction, and for defense activities of the Department of Energy, to prescribe military personnel strengths for such fiscal year, and for other purposes.

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Yea Yea Nay Yea Yea Yea Yea

PN1400: Confirmation Annemarie Carney Axon, of Alabama, to be U.S. District Judge for the Northern District of Alabama

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Yea Nay

PN1400: Motion to Invoke Cloture on the Nomination of Annemarie Carney Axon, of Alabama, to be U.S. District Judge for the Northern District of Alabama

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Yea Nay Nay Nay Yea Yea Nay

PN1351: Confirmation Jelena McWilliams, of Ohio, to be Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Nay Nay

PN1382: Confirmation James Randolph Evans, of Georgia, to be Ambassador of the United States of America to Luxembourg

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Not Voting Nay Nay Nay Nay

PN1352: Confirmation Brian D. Montgomery, of Texas, to be an Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Yea Nay Nay Nay Yea Nay Nay

S. 2372: Motion to Concur in the House Amendment to S. 2372; A bill to amend title 38, United States Code, to provide outer burial receptacles for remains buried in National Parks, and for other purposes.

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Yea Yea Nay Yea Yea Yea Yea

PN1351: Motion to Invoke Cloture on Jelena McWilliams, of Ohio, to be Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Nay Nay

PN1516: Motion to Invoke Cloture on Jelena McWilliams, of Ohio, to be a Member of the Board of Directors of the FDIC

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Not Voting Nay Yea Nay Nay

S. 2372: Motion to Invoke Cloture Re: Motion to Concur in the House Amendment to S. 2372; A bill to amend title 38, United States Code, to provide outer burial receptacles for remains buried in National Parks, and for other purposes.

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Yea Yea Nay Yea Yea Yea Yea

S.Con.Res. 36: Motion to Proceed to S. Con. Res. 36; A concurrent resolution setting forth the congressional budget for the United States Government for fiscal year 2019 and setting forth the appropriate budgetary levels for fiscal years 2020 through 2028.

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Not Voting Nay Nay Nay Nay Nay Nay

PN1330: Confirmation Joel M. Carson III, of New Mexico, to be U.S. Circuit Judge for the Tenth Circuit

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Nay Nay

PN1405: Confirmation Michael B. Brennan, of Wisconsin, to be U.S. Circuit Judge for the Seventh Circuit

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Not Voting Nay Nay Nay Nay Nay Nay

PN1330: Motion to Invoke Cloture on Joel M. Carson III to be U.S. Circuit Judge for the Tenth Circuit

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Not Voting Nay Nay Nay Nay Nay Nay

PN1526: Motion to Invoke Cloture on John B. Nalbandian, of Kentucky, to be U.S. Circuit Judge for the Sixth Circuit

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Not Voting Nay Nay Nay Nay Nay Nay

PN1411: Confirmation Kurt D. Engelhardt, of Louisiana, to be U.S. Circuit Judge for the Fifth Circuit

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Nay Nay

PN1411: Motion to Invoke Cloture on Kurt D. Engelhardt, of Louisiana, to be U.S. Circuit Judge for the Fifth Circuit.

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Nay Nay

PN988: Motion to Invoke Cloture on John W. Broomes, of Kansas, to be U.S. District Judge for the District of Kansas

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Nay Nay

PN989: Motion to Invoke Cloture Re: Rebecca Grady Jennings, of Kentucky, to be U.S. District Judge for the Western District of Kentucky

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Yea Yea Nay Yea Yea Yea Yea

PN596: Confirmation Claria Horn Boom, of Kentucky, to be U.S. District Judge for the Eastern and Western Districts of Kentucky

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Not Voting Yea Nay Yea Yea Yea Yea

PN1443: Motion to Invoke Cloture Re: John F. Ring to be a Member of the National Labor Relations Board

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Not Voting Nay Nay Nay Nay Nay Nay

PN596: Motion to Invoke Cloture on Claria Horn Boom, of Kentucky, to be U.S. District Judge for the Eastern and Western Districts of Kentucky

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Yea Yea Nay Yea Yea Yea Yea

H.R. 1625: Motion to Invoke Cloture on the Motion to Concur in the House Amendment to the Senate Amendment to H.R. 1625; Making appropriations for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2018, and for other purposes.

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Yea Nay

H.R. 1625: Motion to Concur in the House Amendment to the Senate Amendment to H.R. 1625; Making appropriations for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2018, and for other purposes.

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Yea Nay

H.R. 1865: Motion to Waive All Applicable Budgetary Discipline Re: Wyden Amdt. No. 2213; To provide additional funding to the Department of Justice to combat the online facilitation of sex trafficking.

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Yea Yea Yea Nay Nay Nay Nay

PN1373: Confirmation Kevin K. McAleenan, of Hawaii, to be Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Yea Nay

PN1373: Motion to Invoke Cloture on the Nomination of Kevin K. McAleenan to be Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Yea Nay

PN755: Confirmation Tilman Eugene Self III, of Georgia, to be U.S. District Judge for the Middle District of Georgia

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Yea Nay

PN755: Motion to Invoke Cloture Re: Tilman Eugene Self III to be U.S. District Judge for the Middle District of Georgia

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Yea Nay

PN1404: Confirmation Elizabeth L. Branch, of Georgia, to be U.S. Circuit Judge for the Eleventh Circuit

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Nay Nay

PN1404: Motion to Invoke Cloture on Elizabeth L. Branch, of Georgia, to be U.S. Circuit Judge for the Eleventh Circuit

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Nay Nay

H.R. 2579: Motion to Invoke Cloture on Amdt. No. 1958 As Modified; Of a perfecting nature.

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Yea Yea Yea Nay Yea Yea Yea

H.R. 1892: Motion to Invoke Cloture Re: Motion to Concur in the House Amdt. to the Senate Amdt. to H.R. 1892 with an Amendment (SA 1930); A bill to amend title 4, United States Code, to provide for the flying of the flag at half-staff in the event of the death of a first responder in the line of duty.

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Yea Nay

H.R. 1892: Motion to Concur in the House Amendment to the Senate Amendment to H.R. 1892 with an Amendment (SA 1930); A bill to amend title 4, United States Code, to provide for the flying of the flag at half-staff in the event of the death of a first responder in the line of duty.

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Yea Nay

PN1423: Confirmation David Ryan Stras, of Minnesota, to be U.S. Circuit Judge for the Eighth Circuit

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Nay Nay

PN1423: Motion to Invoke Cloture Re: David Ryan Stras to be U.S. Circuit Judge for the Eighth Circuit

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Nay Nay

PN1079: Confirmation R. D. James, of Missouri, to be an Assistant Secretary of the Army

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Yea Yea Nay Yea Yea Yea Yea

PN1353: Motion to Invoke Cloture Re: Jerome H. Powell, to be Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Yea Nay

PN1353: Confirmation Jerome H. Powell, of Maryland, to be Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Yea Nay

H.R. 195: Motion to Invoke Cloture: Motion to Concur in the House Amendment to the Senate Amendment to H.R. 195 with Further Amendment; A bill to amend title 44, United States Code, to restrict the distribution of free printed copies of the Federal Register to Members of Congress and other officers and employees of the United States, and for other purposes.

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Yea Nay

H.R. 195: Motion to Concur in the House Amendment to the Senate Amendment with Further Amendment; A bill to amend title 44, United States Code, to restrict the distribution of free printed copies of the Federal Register to Members of Congress and other officers and employees of the United States, and for other purposes.

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Yea Nay

S. 139: Motion to Concur in the House Amendment to S. 139; A bill to implement the use of Rapid DNA instruments to inform decisions about pretrial release or detention and their conditions, to solve and prevent violent crimes and other crimes, to exonerate the innocent, to prevent DNA analysis backlogs, and for other purposes.

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Nay Nay

S. 139: Motion to Invoke Cloture: Motion to Concur in the House Amdt. to S. 139; A bill to implement the use of Rapid DNA instruments to inform decisions about pretrial release or detention and their conditions, to solve and prevent violent crimes and other crimes, to exonerate the innocent, to prevent DNA analysis backlogs, and for other purposes.

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Nay Nay

PN747: Confirmation Michael Lawrence Brown, of Georgia, to be United States District Judge for the Northern District of Georgia

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Not Voting Yea Yea Yea Yea Yea Yea

PN1015: Motion to Invoke Cloture on the Nomination of Walter David Counts, III, of Texas, to be United States District Judge for the Western District of Texas

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Not Voting Yea Not Voting Yea Yea Yea Yea

PN1015: Confirmation Walter David Counts, III, of Texas, to be United States District Judge for the Western District of Texas

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Not Voting Yea Yea Yea Yea Yea Yea

S. 139: Motion to Proceed to the House Message to Accompany S. 139; A bill to implement the use of Rapid DNA instruments to inform decisions about pretrial release or detention and their conditions, to solve and prevent violent crimes and other crimes, to exonerate the innocent, to prevent DNA analysis backlogs, and for other purposes.

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Not Voting Nay Nay Nay Yea Nay Nay

PN752: Confirmation Thomas Lee Robinson Parker, of Tennessee, to be U.S. District Judge for the Western District of Tennessee

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Not Voting Yea Yea Yea Yea Yea Yea

PN747: Motion to Invoke Cloture: Michael Lawrence Brown, of Georgia, to be U.S. District Judge for the Northern District of Georgia

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Not Voting Yea Yea Yea Yea Yea Yea

PN1098: Confirmation John C. Rood, of Arizona, to be Under Secretary of Defense for Policy

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Yea Nay

PN914: Confirmation Jennifer Gillian Newstead, of New York, to be Legal Adviser of the Department of State

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Yea Nay Nay Nay Yea Yea Nay

H.J.Res. 123: H.J. Res. 123; A joint resolution making further continuing appropriations for fiscal year 2018, and for other purposes.

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Yea Nay

PN1095: Motion to Invoke Cloture on Kirstjen Nielsen, of Virginia, to be Secretary of Homeland Security

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Not Voting Nay Not Voting Nay Nay

H.R. 1: Motion to Waive CBA Re: Kaine Amdt. No. 1846; To provide middle class tax relief.

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Yea Nay

H.R. 1: Manchin Motion to Commit H.R. 1 to the Committee on Finance; To provide for reconciliation pursuant to titles II and V of the concurrent resolution on the budget for fiscal year 2018.

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Yea Nay

H.R. 1: Cardin Motion to Commit H.R. 1 to the Committee on Finance; To provide for reconciliation pursuant to titles II and V of the concurrent resolution on the budget for fiscal year 2018.

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Yea Yea Yea Nay

H.R. 1: Motion to Waive CBA Re: Rubio Amdt. No. 1850; To increase the refundability of the child tax credit, and for other purposes.

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Nay Nay

PN587: Confirmation Dabney Langhorne Friedrich, of California, to be United States District Judge for the District of Columbia

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Yea Nay Nay Yea Yea Yea Nay

PN556: Confirmation Joseph Otting, of Nevada, to be Comptroller of the Currency

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Not Voting Nay Nay Nay Nay Nay Nay

PN875: Motion to Invoke Cloture Re: Donald C. Coggins Jr. to be U.S. District Judge for the District of South Carolina

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Not Voting Yea Yea Yea Yea Yea Yea

PN587: Motion to Invoke Cloture Re: Dabney Langhorne Friedrich, of California, to be U.S. District Judge for the District of Columbia

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Not Voting Nay Yea Yea Yea Yea Nay

PN875: Confirmation Donald C. Coggins, Jr., of South Carolina, to be United States District Judge for the District of South Carolina

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Not Voting Yea Yea Yea Yea Yea Yea

PN811: Confirmation Mark T. Esper, of Virginia, to be Secretary of the Army

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Not Voting Nay Nay Nay Yea Yea Nay

PN919: Confirmation David G. Zatezalo, of West Virginia, to be Assistant Secretary of Labor for Mine Safety and Health

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Not Voting Nay Nay Nay Nay Nay Nay

PN556: Motion to Invoke Cloture Re: Joseph Otting to be Comptroller of the Currency

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Not Voting Nay Nay Nay Nay Nay Nay

PN558: Confirmation Steven Gill Bradbury, of Virginia, to be General Counsel of the Department of Transportation

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Not Voting Nay Nay Nay Nay Nay Nay

PN919: Motion to Invoke Cloture Re: David G. Zatezalo, of West Virginia, to be Assistant Secretary of Labor for Mine Safety and Health

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Not Voting Nay Nay Nay Nay Nay Nay

PN458: Confirmation Derek Kan, of California, to be Under Secretary of Transportation

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Not Voting Nay Nay Yea Yea Yea Nay

PN558: Motion to Invoke Cloture Re: Steven Gill Bradbury to be General Counsel of the Department of Transportation

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Not Voting Nay Nay Nay Nay Nay Nay

PN458: Motion to Invoke Cloture on Derek Kan, of California, to be Under Secretary of Transportation for Policy

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Yea Yea Yea Nay

PN669: Confirmation John H. Gibson II, of Texas, to be Deputy Chief Management Officer of the Department of Defense

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Yea Nay

PN589: Confirmation Trevor N. McFadden, of Virginia to be U.S. District Judge for the District of Columbia

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Not Voting Nay Yea Nay Nay

PN369: Motion to Invoke Cloture Re: Amy Coney Barrett, of Indiana, to be U.S. Circuit Judge for the Seventh Circuit

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Not Voting Nay Nay Nay Nay

PN374: Confirmation Scott L. Palk, of Oklahoma, to be United States District Judge for the Western District of Oklahoma

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Not Voting Nay Nay Nay Yea Yea Nay

PN589: Motion to Invoke Cloture on the Nomination of Trevor N. McFadden, of Virginia, to be United States District Judge for the District of Columbia

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Nay Nay

PN374: Motion to Invoke Cloture on the Nomination of Scott L. Palk, of Oklahoma, to be U.S. District Judge for the Western District of Oklahoma

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Yea Nay

H.Con.Res. 71: Hatch Amdt. No. 1144; To establish a deficit-neutral reserve fund relating to protecting Medicare and Medicaid.

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Yea Nay

PN362: Confirmation David Joel Trachtenberg, of Virginia, to be a Principal Deputy Under Secretary of Defense

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Nay Nay

PN523: Confirmation Callista L. Gingrich, of Virginia, to be Ambassador of the U.S. to the Holy See

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Nay Nay

PN523: Motion to Invoke Cloture Re: Callista L. Gingrich to be Ambassador of the United States of America to the Holy See

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Nay Nay

PN89: Confirmation Ajit Varadaraj Pai, of Kansas, to be a Member of the F.C.C.

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Not Voting Nay Nay Nay Nay

PN586: Motion to Invoke Cloture on the Nomination of Ralph R. Erickson to be United States Circuit Judge for the Eighth Circuit

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Yea Yea Yea Yea Yea Yea Nay

PN586: Confirmation Ralph R. Erickson, of North Dakota, to be United States Circuit Judge for the Eighth Circuit

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Yea Yea Yea Yea Yea Yea Nay

PN173: Confirmation Heath P. Tarbert, of Maryland, to be an Assistant Secretary of the Treasury

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Yea Nay Nay Nay Yea Yea Nay

PN249: Confirmation Makan Delrahim, of California, to be an Assistant Attorney General

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Yea Nay

H.R. 2810: Motion to Invoke Cloture on H.R. 2810; To authorize appropriations for fiscal year 2018 for military activities of the Department of Defense, for military construction, and for defense activities of the Department of Energy, to prescribe military personnel strengths for such fiscal year, and for other purposes.

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Yea Nay Nay Yea Yea Yea Yea

H.R. 2810: H.R. 2810 As Amended; To authorize appropriations for fiscal year 2018 for military activities of the Department of Defense, for military construction, and for defense activities of the Department of Energy, to prescribe military personnel strengths for such fiscal year, and for other purposes.

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Yea Nay Nay Yea Yea Yea Yea

PN363: Confirmation Pamela Hughes Patenaude, of New Hampshire, to be Deputy Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Nay Nay

H.R. 2810: Motion to Invoke Cloture on Amdt. No. 1003, As Modified; In the nature of a substitute.

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Yea Yea Yea Yea

PN457: Confirmation Kevin Allen Hassett, of Massachusetts, to be Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Yea Nay

H.R. 2810: Motion to Invoke Cloture on the Motion to Proceed to the Consideration of H.R. 2810; To authorize appropriations for fiscal year 2018 for military activities of the Department of Defense, for military construction, and for defense activities of the Department of Energy, to prescribe military personnel strengths for such fiscal year, and for other purposes.

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Yea Yea Nay Yea Yea Yea Yea

PN588: Confirmation Timothy J. Kelly, of D.C., to be U.S. District Judge for the District of Columbia

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Yea Nay Yea Yea Yea Yea Nay

H.R. 2430: Motion to Invoke Cloture: Re: Motion to Proceed to Consideration of H.R. 2430; A bill to amend the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act to revise and extend the user-fee programs for prescription drugs, medical devices, generic drugs, and biosimilar biological products, and for other purposes.

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Yea Yea Nay Yea Yea Yea Yea

PN459: Confirmation Dan Brouillette, of Texas, to be Deputy Secretary of Energy

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Yea Nay

H.R. 2430: H.R. 2430; A bill to amend the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act to revise and extend the user-fee programs for prescription drugs, medical devices, generic drugs, and biosimilar biological products, and for other purposes.

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Yea Yea Nay Yea Yea Yea Yea

PN696: Confirmation Christopher A. Wray, of Georgia, to be Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Yea Nay Yea Yea Yea Yea Nay

PN372: Confirmation Kevin Christopher Newsom, of Alabama, to be U.S. Circuit Judge for the Eleventh Circuit

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Nay Nay

PN372: Motion to Invoke Cloture on Kevin Christopher Newsom, of Alabama, to be U.S. Circuit Judge

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Nay Nay

H.R. 1628: Daines Amdt. No. 340 As Modified; To provide for comprehensive health insurance coverage for all United States residents, improved health care delivery, and for other purposes.

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Present Present Present Present Present Present Present

H.R. 3364: H.R. 3364; A bill to provide congressional review and to counter aggression by the Governments of Iran, the Russian Federation, and North Korea, and for other purposes.

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Yea Yea Nay Yea Yea Yea Yea

H.R. 1628: Schumer Motion to Commit H.R. 1628 with Instructions; A bill to provide for reconciliation pursuant to title II of the concurrent resolution on the budget for fiscal year 2017.

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Yea Nay Yea Yea Yea Yea Yea

PN583: Confirmation Patrick M. Shanahan, of Washington, to be Deputy Secretary of Defense

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Yea Nay

PN583: Motion to Invoke Cloture Re: Patrick M. Shanahan to be Deputy Secretary of Defense

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Yea Nay

PN117: Confirmation William Francis Hagerty IV, of Tennessee, to be Ambassador of the United States to Japan

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Nay Nay

PN117: Motion to Invoke Cloture William Francis Hagerty to be Ambassador to Japan

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Yea Nay

PN478: Motion to Invoke Cloture on Neomi Rao to be Administrator of the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Not Voting Nay Nay Nay Nay

PN561: Confirmation Kristine L. Svinicki, of Virginia, to be a Member of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Yea Nay

PN561: Motion to Invoke Cloture on the Nomination of Kristine L. Svinicki, of Virginia, to be a Member of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Yea Nay

PN172: Confirmation Sigal Mandelker, of New York, to be Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Crimes

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Yea Nay Yea Yea Nay

PN455: Confirmation Brock Long, of North Carolina, to be Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Yea Yea Yea Yea Nay

PN172: Motion to Invoke Cloture on Sigal Mandelker, of New York, to be Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Crimes

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Yea Nay

S. 722: S. 722 As Amended; An Act to Provide Congressional Review and to Counter Iranian and Russian Governments' Aggression.

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Yea Yea Nay Yea Yea Yea Yea

PN348: Confirmation Kenneth P. Rapuano, of Virginia, to be Assistant Secretary of Defense

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Yea Yea Nay Yea Yea Yea Yea

PN349: Confirmation Scott P. Brown, of New Hampshire, to be Ambassador to New Zealand and Ambassador to the Independent State of Samoa

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Yea Nay Yea Yea Yea

S. 722: Motion to Invoke Cloture on the Motion to Proceed to S. 722; An Act to Provide Congressional Review and to Counter Iranian and Russian Governments' Aggression.

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Yea Nay Nay Yea Yea Yea Yea

PN104: Courtney Elwood, of Virginia, to be General Counsel of the Central Intelligence Agency

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Yea Yea Nay Nay

S.Res. 176: S. Res. 176; A resolution commemorating the 50th anniversary of the reunification of Jerusalem.

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Not Voting Yea Yea Yea Yea Yea Yea

PN350: Confirmation John J. Sullivan, of Maryland, to be Deputy Seretary of State

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Yea Nay

PN350: Motion to Invoke Cloture on the Nomination of John. J. Sullivan to be Deputy Secretary of State

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Yea Nay

PN52: Confirmation Terry Branstad, of Iowa, to be Ambassador to the People's Republic of China

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Not Voting Yea Nay Nay

PN52: Motion to Invoke Cloture on the Nomination of Terry Branstad, of Iowa, to be Ambassador to the People's Republic of China

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Nay Nay

PN42: Motion to Invoke Cloture on the Nomination of Robert Lighthizer, of Florida, to be United States Trade Representative

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Yea Nay Nay Nay Yea Yea Nay

PN42: Confirmation Robert Lighthizer, of Florida, to be United States Trade Representative

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Yea Nay Nay Nay Yea Yea Nay

PN101: Confirmation Heather Wilson, of South Dakota, to be Secretary of the Air Force

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Not Voting Nay Yea Yea Nay

PN118: Motion to Invoke Cloture On the Nomination of Scott Gottlieb to be Commissioner of Food and Drugs

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Not Voting Nay Nay Nay Nay

PN56: Confirmation Rod J. Rosenstein, of Maryland, to be Deputy Attorney General

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Yea Nay Yea Yea Nay

PN90: Confirmation Sonny Perdue, of Georgia, to be Secretary of Agriculture

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Yea Nay

PN56: Motion to Invoke Cloture on the Nomination of Rod J. Rosenstein, of Maryland, to be Deputy Attorney General

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Yea Nay Yea Yea Nay

PN59: Confirmation Elaine C. Duke, of Virginia, to be Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Yea Nay

S. 89: S. 89; A bill to amend title 46, United States Code, to exempt old vessels that only operate within inland waterways from the fire-retardant materials requirement if the owners of such vessels make annual structural alterations to at least 10 percent of the areas of the vessels that are not constructed of fire-retardant materials and for other purposes.

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Yea Nay Yea Yea Yea Yea Yea

PN41: Motion to Invoke Cloture on Daniel Coats, of Indiana, to be Director of National Intelligence

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Yea Nay

PN41: Confirmation Daniel Coats, of Indiana, to be Director of National Intelligence

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Yea Nay

PN87: Confirmation Lt. Gen. Herbert R. McMaster, Jr. to be Lieutenant General

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Yea Nay

PN34: Confirmation Benjamin S. Carson, Sr., of Florida, to be Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Nay

PN31: Confirmation Ryan Zinke, of Montana, to be Secretary of the Interior

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Nay

PN34: Motion to Invoke Cloture on the Nomination of Ben Carson to be Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Nay

PN32: Confirmation Wilbur L. Ross, Jr., of Florida, to be Secretary of Commerce

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Yea Nay

PN32: Motion to Invoke Cloture on Wilbur L. Ross, Jr., of Florida, to be Secretary of Commerce

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Nay Nay

PN48: Confirmation Linda E. McMahon, of Connecticut, to be Administrator of the Small Business Administration

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Nay Nay

PN30: Motion to Instruct the Sgt-At-Arms to Request the Attendance of Absentee Senators

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Yea Yea Not Voting Yea Yea Yea Yea

PN30: Shall the Decision of the Chair Stand as the Judgment of the Senate?

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Not Voting Nay Nay Nay Nay

PN30: Shall the Senator be Permitted to Proceed in Order?

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Yea Yea Not Voting Yea Yea Yea Yea

PN35: Confirmation Elaine L. Chao, of Kentucky, to be Secretary of Transportation

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Yea Yea Yea Nay

PN51: Confirmation Nikki R. Haley, of South Carolina, to be Representative of the United States of America to the United Nations, in the Security Council and to the Sessions of the General Assembly

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Yea Yea Nay Yea Yea Yea Yea

PN43: Confirmation Mike Pompeo, of Kansas, to be Director of the Central Intelligence Agency

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Nay Yea Nay Nay

PN29: Confirmation James N. Mattis, of Washington, to be Secretary of Defense

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Yea Nay Yea Yea Yea Yea Yea

PN40: Confirmation John F. Kelly, of Virginia, to be Secretary of Homeland Security

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Yea Nay Yea Yea Nay

PN43: Motion to Proceed to Mike Pompeo, of Kansas, to be Director of the Central Intelligence Agency

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Yea Yea Yea Nay

S. 84: S. 84; A bill to provide for an exception to a limitation against appointment of persons as Secretary of Defense within seven years of relief from active duty as a regular commissioned officer of the Armed Forces.

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren

Nay Nay Nay Yea Yea Yea Nay

S.Con.Res. 3: Klobuchar Amdt. No. 178; To establish a deficit-neutral reserve fund relating to lower prescription drug prices for Americans by importing drugs from Canada.

Booker Gillibrand Sanders Harris Klobuchar Brown Warren