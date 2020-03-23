2020 Tokyo Olympic Games Will Be Postponed Due To Coronavirus, Official Says

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games will be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound told USA Today on Monday.

“On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided,” Pound, a longtime member of the committee, told the outlet. “The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know.”

He expects the games, which are scheduled to start July 24, will take place in 2021.

There has not yet been an official announcement from the full committee, but Pound expects one soon.

“It will come in stages,” he said. “We will postpone this and begin to deal with all the ramifications of moving this, which are immense.”

Pound’s comments come a day after IOC president Thomas Bach sent a letter to Olympic athletes acknowledging for the first time that a postponement is possible.

“Together with all the stakeholders, we have started detailed discussions today to complete our assessment of the rapid development of the worldwide health situation and its impact on the Olympic Games, including a scenario of postponement,” he wrote. “We are working very hard, and we are confident that we will have finalised these discussions within the next four weeks.”

Several countries’ Olympic committees have already called for a postponement, with some suggesting they would not send athletes to the games unless the date is pushed back.

